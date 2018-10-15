Laurentian Bank: Is The Recent Pullback A Good Buying Opportunity?

Investment Thesis

Shares of Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) (TSX:LB) have pulled back by as much as 33% in the past 3 years as it faces several headwinds. These headwinds include net interest margin compression and elevated non-interest expenses. The bank should be able to offset these headwinds thanks to: (1) anticipated rate hikes in Canada that should support its NIM expansion, (2) high-quality mortgage portfolio that should help keep its provision for credit losses low, and (3) improvements in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio. The bank’s P/E and P/B ratios are below its historical averages. Its dividend yield of 6.3% is now the highest in 5-years.

Laurentian Bank’s headwinds

Share price of Laurentian Bank has pulled back considerably in the past few months from as high as C$58 per share to as low as C$40 per share. Is this a good buying opportunity? Let us first take a closer look at what caused the pullback.

Net interest margin compression

Laurentian Bank’s net interest margin has declined from the high of 1.82% reached in Q2 2018 to 1.77% in Q3 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its NIM declined by about 5 basis points quarter over quarter. This was mostly due to higher level of liquidity assets.

Elevated non-interest expenses

Another headwind that Laurentian Bank experiences is the elevated non-interest expenses. As can be seen from the table below, the bank’s NIE grew by 12% year over year to C$181.6 million. Although the company’s salaries and employee benefits only increased by 4% year over year, its premises and technology expense grew by 8%. In addition, its other NIE grew by 40% year over year. This increase in NIE was mainly due to the acquisition of Northpoint as well as a variety of items. Management expects the expenses to remain elevated in the next few quarters.

As a result of the elevated NIE, the company’s efficiency ratio (the lower the better) climbed to 69.7% in Q3 2018. This ratio increased by 460 bps sequentially and 410 bps year over year.

Can Laurentian Bank offset these headwinds?

We believe the bank is able to offset these headwinds for the following reasons:

Net interest margin should recover in the next few quarters

Canadian economic growth rate is quite robust. The newly revised trade agreement with the United States has also reduced the trade uncertainty. Together with the solid Canadian economic data over the summer, we believe Canada’s central bank will gradually raise its key interest rate in the next year. There will likely be another rate hike this year (likely in October) and probably two more hikes in 2019 (see table below). These rate hikes should help increase Laurentian Bank’s NIM. This will result in higher interest income in the next few quarters.

CET1 Capital Ratio continues to improve

We like the fact that Laurentian Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio continues to improve. As the chart below shows, its CET1 ratio has increased to 8.8% in Q3 2018 from 7.9% in Q3 2017. Its CET1 ratio of 8.8% is above the minimum required ratio of 4.5%.

High Quality mortgage loan portfolio

Laurentian Bank’s mortgage loan portfolio is also quite healthy. As can be seen from the first chart below, 53% of its mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 75% are insured.

The company’s provision for credit losses is quite healthy. As can be seen from the chart below, its PCL ratio (residential mortgages) in Q3 2018 is only 0.02%.

Valuation Analysis

We have included in the table below the P/E ratios of Laurentian Bank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Laurentian Bank’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 7.3x is significantly below the 10.3x average of its Canadian peers and below its 5-year average of 8.6x. Similarly, Laurentian Bank’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 7.5x is below the average of its Canadian peers and its 5-year average.

Share Price (C$) on Oct. 12 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year P/E Ratio (Forward) Laurentian Bank of Canada $40.66 $5.57 7.3 $5.39 7.5 8.6 National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) $63.41 $5.97 10.6 $6.37 10.0 10.0 Scotiabank (BNS) $71.71 $7.01 10.2 $7.46 9.6 11.1 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $102.89 $8.95 11.5 $9.63 10.7 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $74.29 $6.45 11.5 $6.92 10.7 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $98.78 $8.50 11.6 $9.00 11.0 11.7 CIBC (CM) $115.71 $12.21 9.5 $12.56 9.2 10.1 Average 10.3 9.8 11.0

Having said that, we do not believe Laurentian Bank should be trading at P/E ratios similar to its Canadian peers due to its smaller scale, and less impressive growth outlook. However, we believe the gap is just too wide. This can also be seen from Laurentian Bank’s current P/E ratio of 7.3x versus its historical average of 8.6x.

Below is a chart that shows Laurentian Bank’s price to book ratio in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart below, Laurentian Bank has normally trade at P/B ratios above 1.0x in the past 5 years until recently. The bank’s current price to book ratio of 0.76x is the lowest in the past 5 years. Other Canadian banks such as TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada trade at P/B ratios of 1.89x and 1.99x respectively.

While its P/B and P/E ratios lag behind its larger Canadian peers, Laurentian Bank has a good track record of dividend growth that is comparable to its Canadian peers. The company has been paying its dividend since 1995 and has increased its dividend every year since 2007. Laurentian Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.64 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Laurentian Bank’s dividend yield of 6.3% is now the highest in 5 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield has typically been in the range of 4% and 5%.

Risks and Challenges

Laurentian Bank faces macroeconomic risks related to the credit and debt cycle. While debt service ratios are still under control (thanks to low interest rates), Canada’s mortgage debt levels have increased considerably in the past decade. As Canada's central bank continues to raise interest rates, the potential for consumer defaults increases as well. This may eventually impact the bank’s business negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Laurentian Bank’s headwinds appear to be manageable. Although its growth outlook may not be as good as its larger Canadian peers, it is significantly undervalued. This stock appears to be a good choice for investors willing to ride out some short-term volatility.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

