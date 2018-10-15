GURU August 2018 Rebalance Report

Originally published on September 17.

On August 23th, the Global X GURU Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) underwent its quarterly rebalance. The August 2018 GURU Report can be found here.

Notable observations from this rebalance period include the following:

GURU’s index, the Solactive Guru Index, has outperformed the S&P 500, GURU’s broad-market benchmark by 0.42% (42 bps) year to date through August 23 rd . GURU has been supported by strong selections in the Health Care and Energy sectors.

. GURU has been supported by strong selections in the Health Care and Energy sectors. GURU had 4 deletions from the Health Care sector, potentially signaling profit taking within that sector. Two new Health Care companies were added.

GURU’s Consumer Discretionary overweight relative to the S&P 500 fell to 3% and its Tech underweight relative to the S&P 500 decreased to 4%.

