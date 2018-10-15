Gold Awakens From Slumber

The calendar is dotted with catalysts which may lead to spikes in volatility in the markets, and inflation continues to creep higher - both which should fuel XAUUSD's ascent.

Given the macroeconomic backdrop going into year-end, it might be XAUUSD's time to shine.

An interesting week for Gold (GLD), with the yellow metal finally stirring from its 2-month slumber. Looking at the macro picture going into year-end, it might just be Gold's time to shine.

XAUUSD Daily Chart

XAUUSD has been trading in a tight 1,170 to 1,220 range since August, but broke upwards with venom on Thursday. This surge coincided with more than 3% being wiped off the S&P 500 at the close. To put things into perspective, the S&P 500 has had 3 days of more than 3% losses in 2018, which is the most since 2011.

JP Morgan's Kolanovic attributed the severity of the sell-off to technical factors, where systematic strategies could have played a major part in exacerbating the selling pressure. He concluded by advising investors to buy the dip, and expects the market to rebound into year-end.

"We expect a net positive earnings season in October, strong buyback activity in November, and positive seasonal effects in December," he said.

Regardless of whether equity markets stage a rebound into year-end or whether systematic strategies had contributed to last week's selling, what is clear is that the markets are increasingly susceptible to sharp one-day sell-offs. On this note, XAUUSD will serve as a vital hedge against volatility in every investor's portfolio.

Going into year-end, the macroeconomic backdrop is dotted with catalysts that could lead to spikes in volatility. Trump has a mid-term election to contend with, and may meet Xi Jinping at a G20 summit (according to Larry Kudlow) - both occurring in November.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields continue to rise relentlessly as well, and is currently trading at levels last seen in 2014. Are the markets pricing in a very real risk of Italy's debt situation going out of control due to their indulgent budget for 2019? Only time will tell, but things promise to be rocky.

Italy 10-year Government Bond Yields

Now, aside from a hedge against market volatility, Gold also outperforms in inflationary environments.

Inflation rate in US is now at 2.3% year-on-year, which has given the Federal Reserve plenty of reason to raise rates at a relatively unforgiving pace (this, despite raising the ire of Trump, who has been unabashedly vocal about the Fed raising rates too quickly).

US Inflation Rate

In a short span of 2 years, the inflation rate in the US has shot up from 0% to within touching distance of 3%, helped on by a previously-loose monetary policy by the Fed. Inflation may well go higher going forward, on back of tax cuts and import tariffs enacted by Trump's administration. XAUUSD will likely serve as a good shield against inflation.

XAUUSD Weekly Chart

Given the increasing probability that markets will remain volatile and that inflation will continue to rise going forward, I suggest taking advantage of this year's slump in XAUUSD prices to go long the currency pair: Buy at spot (1,217), with a take profit target at 1,300, accompanied by a stop loss at 1,165.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.