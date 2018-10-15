Encouraging September Traffic Results From Southwest Ahead Of Third Quarter Earnings

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines' (LUV) stock is an attractive investment opportunity given the airline's history of profitability and 15% price-to-earnings (P/E) discount to the industry average. The company is focused on its differentiation strategy, which is evident in investments in its profit sharing contribution and fleet additions. Given the results in recent market studies on customer satisfaction, it's clearly paying off and these investments should continue to build the Southwest brand and result in future earnings growth as the airline takes advantage of the favorable U.S. economy. While the recent in-flight fatality put a blow to 2nd quarter earnings, the company posted an impressive earnings metric while the headwinds appear to be behind the company. We will have a better view once the company reports 3rd quarter earnings later this month and provides an update on 2019 guidance.

Monthly Traffic Results

The third largest airline in the United States, Southwest Airlines, reported September’s traffic this past week. The airline, which trails American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) in terms of enplaned passengers, fleet size and the number of destinations, reported mid-single digit growth in September as the company seems to have regained traction after a 2nd quarter that saw softness in bookings following the fatal engine failure. Southwest saw an increases of 5.3% and 6.8% in both revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) versus September 2017. These metrics are much better than the first half of 2018 where Southwest posted prior to the accident where RPMs grew 2.95% and ASMs grew 2.53% versus the first half of 2017. After several months of very low growth, it’s encouraging to see both metrics growing at a higher clip and above the growth rate of the first half of 2018. Refer to Southwest’s monthly RPMs and ASMs dating back to September 2017.

Table created by the author from the company's monthly press releases.

In regards to RPM growth, Southwest more than doubled the trailing 12-month average increase of 5.3%; however, more importantly, it trailed the domestic business of other major airlines. Despite being laggards, the higher RPM growth hopefully means that the company is finally putting behind the Q2 accident. Given that most people book domestic flights several months in advance, it’s likely that the Q2 accident is having a lingering impact on results. The tragic accident involved the Southwest Airlines flight 1380. The Boeing 737-700 flight was forced to make a mid-flight emergency diversion in mid-April after the crew reported issues with an engine that caused damage to the plane resulting in 1 death. Southwest is not only seeing the impact on bookings, but the company has also seen lawsuits arise and will likely face additional regulations following the accident. Obviously, this is an unfortunate event and it had negative impacts on the 2nd quarter earnings release. Furthermore, I expect the impact to last through Q3 2018’s results but hopefully this is a sign that Q4 2018 will begin the quarter the company is able to put it behind them. See the chart below showing how the major airlines’ domestic businesses performed during the month versus the same month in 2017.

Table created by the author from the various companies’ monthly press releases.

While RPM and ASM growth was slow, Southwest dropped in another very important metric: passenger load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for the airline because it represents the capacity utilization of the airline. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs at a faster rate than RPMs, which is exactly what Southwest did this month, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and a missed revenue opportunity. In the case of Southwest in September, this was the story as management’s efforts to stall ASM growth is being surpassed by the reduction in bookings. See the following table that represents the company’s load factor since September 2017.

Table created by the author from the company's monthly press releases.

Through the first 9 months of 2018, RPM and ASM has been largely even at approximately 3% growth in each which is ideal; however, the load factory still remains low compared to competitors. The August load factor was 80.5% which is lower than domestic load rates of major competitors including Delta at 82.5% and United at 81.7%. It’s clear that load rates were down for the month across the board. This was due to a calendar shift in 2018 to be less favorable than 2017’s calendar. Additionally, September 2017 saw major impacts to flights as a result of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma that drove load factor higher in 2017. However, when comparing Southwest to its competitors, the load factor discrepancy is a direct impact of Southwest’s bottom line versus its competitors; additionally, unused capacity prevents the company from growing.

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first, RPMs, measures the traffic for an airline and is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest’s RPMs increased 5.3% year over year to nearly 10.3 billion. This was slightly below its competitor Delta Air Lines which reported a 5.4% domestic metric year over year. Delta’s domestic operations are much larger at 11.1 billion.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest’s ASMs increased 6.8% year over year to just over 12.4 billion. Again, this metric was below its competitor, Delta Air Lines, which reported a 6.4% domestic year-over-year increase. Again, Delta’s ASMs are slightly larger at just over 13.4 billion.

Analyzing Southwest's Strategy

Based on these results for September 2018 and recent months, I believe Southwest is finally putting the headwinds from the Q2 accident behind them from a quantity perspective. While Southwest was behind Delta Air Lines on both growth metrics which means Delta was able to post higher traffic growth and make more investment in growing capacity, they doubled the first half growth averages in both RSMs and ASMs. Hopefully, when the company reports 3rd quarter results later this month, we won’t see that they used pricing discounts and promotions to grow demand. This was certainly the case in the 2nd as revenue only increased 0.2% year over year when Southwest reported 2nd quarter results. This near flat growth was below expectations by $20 million and management noted that the revenue impact of Flight 1380 was 2 points of Revenue Average per Seat Mile (RASM), which was a roughly $100 million reduction in passenger revenues. Despite this, the company was able to produce record earnings per share which means that there wasn’t that much of discounting going on. Instead, Southwest took the load factor hits instead of deeply discounting. This is good to see as airline fares have been falling recently likely due to increased competition in certain markets. While Southwest has a lower load factor than other major airlines, it does give the airline room to grow, but price wars aren’t good for the industry. With new entrants, Spirit (SAVE) and Frontier (FRNT), focusing on ultra-low fares and add-on fees, Southwest operates on a balanced approach of low fares plus a great customer service. Unlike the other airlines, they aren’t willing to lower the price of fares to the point where the travel experience is impacted. At the center of this strategy is Southwest’s employees as management believes happy employees make happy customers. This has created an impressive brand and has differentiated the airline from other major airlines with a difficult to imitate strategy.

The execution of this customer-focused strategy was evident when the airline was the only U.S. airline to make the top ten list of customer favorites in a survey conducted by TripAdvisor. Southwest was ranked 6th overall behind Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGF), Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF), Emirates, Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY) and EVA Air. Most notably, Southwest rated highly in its membership program, Rapid Rewards, which separates itself by having no blackout dates and unlimited reward seats. However, in a separate survey by Airline Quality Rating, Southwest was ranked 5th in the United States behind Alaska Airlines (ALK), Delta, JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA). While surveys will vary based on the criteria, it’s important for Southwest to remain relevant and synonymous for customer satisfaction.

Financial Results

When the company reported second-quarter 2018 results, the company exceeded analysts’ expectations in terms of earnings-per-share of $1.26. However, the company missed on revenue expectations with a year-over-year increase of only 0.2%. The profitability resulted in free cash flow of $1.1 million which allowed management to return $593 million to its shareholders through the payment of dividends and an aggressive share repurchase plan. Despite the aggressive buybacks, the company still has the funds authorized to buy back stock from the May 2017 authorization. Despite this cash outflow, the company is still investing strategically in aircraft as ASMs are expected to increase near 5% in 2018 compared to only 3.6% in 2017. Attracting top talent, retaining happy employees, and increasing routes is key to the differentiation strategy. Despite these investments in capacity and employees, the determinant of whether or not the profitability will continue is whether or not the company can continue to attract passengers to fill those seats.

While Southwest reports 3rd quarter earnings later this month, the stock saw a positive news this week due to Delta reporting positive earnings and encouraging fare data from September. This will set Southwest up to meet high expectations which may be difficult to overcome given the challenging 2nd and 3rd quarters. I would buy on any weakness after earnings as the company is set to move forward in the 4th quarter.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Southwest’s stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of only 9.4 compared to Delta at 10.5 and United at 11.3, meaning the stock has nearly 15% to appreciate until it reaches the Delta/United average. This 15% is consistent with the margin from last month, indicating that Southwest has seen some price decrease along with the industry average but hasn’t made up the valuation margin. The stock has closed the gap slightly from the 25% immediately following the accident mostly due Southwest’s Board of Directors authorizing a new $2 billion share repurchase program and increasing its dividend by 28% during the quarter. It’s positive to see the stock holding the gain. The industry as a whole is trading much lower than the index average which could help when the market looks to redistribute profits from other sectors.

Conclusion

Southwest’s stock is trading at a near 15% PE ratio discount to the industry average despite its long history of producing results and returning value to shareholders. While the second-quarter earnings saw some weakness due to the fat accident in April, they weren’t as bad as I was expecting due to the earnings beat. Additionally, management has returned marketing activities to normal and is focused on expanding in Hawaii. These efforts have started to pay off with a positive traffic release in September. There could be some pain when the company reports Q3 earnings later this month due to high industry expectations, but any weakness should be a buying opportunity. I think Southwest’s stock remains a great long-term investment and investors should feel confident holding or taking a position in the company. There may be some weakness in the future, but I wouldn’t count on it.

