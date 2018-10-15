What Is Market Share Worth?

The current expansion in multiples is three times as much as the past, suggesting a lot of good news has been priced in.

While the debate over Intel Corporation (INTC) vs. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has focused on the former's delays in ramping up its next generation of chips, the market is losing sight of the fact that everything has a price and AMD's market share gain is not worth the infinity stones. We will look over what happened in the past when these dueling giants gained or lost market share and show you why the current price move is such an outlier.

The current market scenario

INTC has faced problems bringing its 10nm processors to the market. Dates for bulk release have ranged from mid 2019 to late 2019. While INTC could certainly surprise on this, we think it's probable that AMD will gain some footing in this time frame. But what's this worth?

Our method

There are several ways to value a company. Price to sales/revenues, price to book values, EV to EBITDA and price to earnings are all valid methods. However in no industry is the standard "price to market share." This is for obvious reasons as market share is not a proxy for what pays the bills. However, market share gains tend to push other metrics in the same general direction, hence cannot be ignored. How would we model what a company should be valued at based on (potentially) rapidly increasing market share? We could look at what happened in the past.

There are two examples in the chart above where the battle between AMD and INTC had relatively rapid changes in a few quarters. Understanding valuation during those time frames could provide us with a guideline as to whether the current move is justified or not. Since EPS can be rather lumpy as companies move around the profit/loss breakeven line we used price to sales/revenues as our preferred metric for evaluation.

The AMD market share gain

As AMD bulls celebrated the rapid increase in market share gains, (AMD gained about 11% market share over eight quarters), the stock tripled and the price to sales ratio increased from 1.6X to 3.2X.

AMD's revenue was growing rather rapidly too with a trailing 12-month increase hitting a peak of 67%, justifying the tripling of the stock price.

INTC the loser of that round languished during this time as the market took down its multiple rapidly, fearing the worst.

The INTC market share gain

This was more impressive as INTC went from approximately 50% to 75% in two years. The price to sales expanded a lot slower though as it peaked 4.5X from around 2.8X in the beginning.

AMD shareholders were brutalized as the price to sales multiple dropped by almost 80%.

Based on the two example we have seen, we can conclude that the market rewards revenue growth based on market share by increasing price to revenue multiples. However the current move has defied all logic.

The price to revenue multiple went up almost 6X from the bottom in 2016 to the recent peak. During this time frame AMD has gained less market share than what it gained in the 2004-2006 time frame. Its overall revenue growth thanks to a booming market has been at the same level as the previous turn.

This again emphasizes that the 6X increase in revenue multiple, vs. the 2X in the past, has put the stock price way ahead of fundamentals. If we are correct in the calculation that AMD will forecast a strong year-on-year decline in revenues in Q4 2018, we think it will be curtains for the bulls. While the first chart shows a bump in market share, we would be cautious as a lot of the most recent quarter changes are just noise as this 2017 graph will attest to.

Why we covered all short positions including AMD

While we have been bearish the name in general, we took our profits in after hours on October 10.

The decline had been brutal on the name and the after hours action knocked off another 4% off this. The stock lost 27% in a matter of 12 trading days. We were seeing massive capitulation on shorter time frames (in AMD and the broader technology indices), and while our bearish views are stronger than ever, we were pragmatic and we did not want to stick around for the squeeze. We hence covered AMD, Nvidia (NVDA) and Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) short positions which we had recently initiated.

Conclusion

Based on past gauges of market share gains, we see that the 6X increase in trough to peak price to sales multiples might not just be excessive but "bubble-like." The much larger market of revenues today is rather irrelevant as a price to revenue multiple compensates for that. AMD has diluted its share count faster than the market has grown and that's a fact that bulls looking at previous price peaks should consider.

We are looking for the next point to hit this one hard and believe the ultimate fate of AMD is in the single digits as this semiconductor cycle tops and AMD reverts to a lower multiple. We will look to redeploy our shorts in the $27.50-$28.00 region by selling at the money calls.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

