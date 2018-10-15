JetBlue's Impressive September And Remains Cheap

Earnings growth will allow JetBlue to further invest in expanding capacity, which will allow the company to accommodate the additional flyers as the economy continues to improve.

With the continued rebounding of the U.S. economy, airline activity is expected to see consistent growth, which was evident from another busy month for JetBlue and other airlines.

Investment Thesis

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is an attractive investment opportunity with a deep price-to-earnings ratio discount at current levels compared to the industry average. JetBlue should be able to close this valuation gap if the airline can continue attracting customers, reducing costs, and providing a good service.

Monthly Results

The company reported another very strong month of traffic results in September 2018 after an impressive first half to 2018. JetBlue, which is less than half the size of the three largest airlines - Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL) - saw increases to revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) metrics of 18.5% and 19.3%, respectively, for September 2018 compared to September 2017.

After the RPM dip in January, it’s encouraging to see the company respond with eight straight months of above average single digit RPM growth with the blowout month in September. Considering the weak January, RPMs were up 4.1% and 7.5% and in the first quarter and second quarters of 2018. Additionally, it’s encouraging to see ASMs growing at a similar clip as RPMs. Through the first 9 months of 2018, RPMs have averaged an increase of 7.4% versus ASM growth of 6.4%, which signifies a slight increase in the load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for airlines because it represents capacity utilization. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs but decreasing RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and are a missed revenue opportunity.

In September, JetBlue’s load factor of 79.7% lagged slightly behind September 2017’s metric of 80.2%, despite a larger decrease month over month versus August 2018’s metric of 88.2%. This is in comparison to the three major airlines’ domestic results - Southwest 80.5%, Delta (domestic-only) 82.8%, and United (domestic-only) at 81.7%. While the industry a whole saw lower load factors, JetBlue was lower than the larger airlines. See the trailing JetBlue load factor for the previous 12 months above, which shows the upward trend and near beat of the peak in March.

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first one is RPMs, which measure the traffic for an airline and are calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s RPMs increased 18.5% year over year to nearly 4.9 billion. The overall airline industry had another good month in September, with United leading the way among larger airlines with domestic RPM growth of 9% to nearly 10.7 billion.

Despite the industry growing in miles, airline stocks have faced pressure due to pricing data that showed airline fares are falling (despite a slight uptick in September). This has been a recent trend for the industry with the average fare was 5.9% lower than the level from a year ago on an unadjusted basis. It’s likely that this is due to increased competition in certain markets. While JetBlue is smaller than other major airlines, it does give the airline a lot of room to grow, but price wars won’t be good for the industry. This is clear from recent job eliminations where JetBlue announced plans to restructure operations and remove some positions to lower costs. In order to combat this decline, JetBlue is raising fees. JetBlue became the first U.S. carrier to reach the $30 per bag level after it instituted a policy to charge $30 for the first checked bag. It’ll be important to monitor the impact this new policy has on revenue and traffic going forward.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight-carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s ASMs increased 19.3% year over year to nearly 4.9 billion. This is comparison to other competitors - United +9.7% (domestic only), Delta +6.4% (domestic only), and Southwest +6.8%. Given the size, JetBlue at 4.9 billion vs. United at 13 billion, JetBlue clearly has a lot more room to grow and the higher increases should be expected. However, during the 2nd quarter earnings call, JetBlue pulled back on its growth plans for the 2nd half of 2018 due to the higher fuel costs that are dragging on earnings. The company expects an average price per gallon of $2.33 in the 3rd quarter of 2018, with only 7% of its consumption hedged. This news caused the stock to sell off after releasing its earnings. However, crude oil prices have pulled back of late and management has announced they will be adding transcontinental routes in the near future.

Second Quarter Earnings

Despite the disappointing guidance, the company increased operating revenues in the second-quarter of 2018 by 5% from the same quarter in 2017. This was accomplished through passenger growth as the average fare fell slightly by 0.7%. However, this revenue isn’t falling to the company’s bottom line as total operating expenses fully offset it and then some by increasing 39.1% year-over-year. As discussed earlier, this is largely due to the fuel impact which increased 51.1% year-over-year. While management is working to address the rising fuel prices through various measures including closing poorly performing routes, adjust frequencies and off-peak flying, and looking for areas where JetBlue can shift low margin flying to better opportunities.

It’s disappointing to see the airlines pulling back on capacity growth in light of higher fuel prices; however, it’s necessary as they aren’t able to push these costs onto customers. JetBlue’s financials and stock price is going to be tightly aligned with the cost of fuel. From a valuation standpoint, JetBlue’s stock appears to be very cheap at a P/E ratio of 6.5, compared to an industry average of 10.4, meaning the stock is trading at approximately 38% of the industry average.

Conclusion

Based on these results for the month, JetBlue’s results led the way among the major airlines. It kept pace and led some major competitors in regard to growing capacity, attracting customers, and efficiency. Given JetBlue’s smaller size compared to Southwest, Delta and United, it has a lot of room to grow. It must continue to differentiate itself from the ultra-low cost carriers and the premium carriers. JetBlue is in an odd market space because it is labeled as a low-cost carrier. However, it isn't in the same group as Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) or Frontier Airlines (FRNT). This puts JetBlue in competition with both these ultra-low cost airlines plus the premium carriers, and it must fight to differentiate or at least maintain a reputable service.

Given JetBlue’s historical performance of growing its revenue, low valuation, and focus on lower costs, I believe the company is in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers as a result of the improving US economy. The cost of fuel is certainly a risk to this investment case in the short-term, but I am a buyer of JetBlue’s business model in the long-term and at current price levels, it’s a cheap time to get in on the stock.

