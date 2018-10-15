Early Thanksgiving: Release Of Pastor Relieves Pressure On Turkey

At long last, Turkey releases US pastor Andrew Brunson. The diplomatic spat between Turkey and US has contributed towards souring investor sentiment towards Turkey.

A month prior to Thanksgiving, pastor Brunson has been released by Turkey back to the US, a move that has been fiercely sought after by Trump, and one that should alleviate some pressure off Turkey.

Turkey's troubles this year have been well-documented. The Lira has been on a steep downhill in 2018, losing close to 90% of its value against the Greenback at one point when USD/TRY hit highs of close to 7.20. This sparked off massive fears of Turkish borrowers defaulting on their heavy debt burdens. A weak currency also caused inflation levels in the country to shoot to 24% on a year-on-year basis in September.

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) was forced to raise its benchmark interest rate by 625bps to 24% in a shock-and-awe strategy, which raised the ire of perennial-dove Erdogan. Turkey was also caught in a diplomatic spat with the US, the former detaining US pastor Andrew Brunson; in return, Trump raised tariffs on metals imports from Turkey, and imposed sanctions on two ambassadors from Turkey.

Could this be a vital turning point for Turkey?

USDTRY Weekly Chart

The Lira closed the week at 5.87 against the USD. This still represents a 55% drop against the Greenback on a year-to-date basis, surely a painful blow for Turkish borrowers whose loans are denominated in foreign currency debt.

In total, Turkish companies and financial institutions have $220 billion of foreign debt on their books, about a quarter of their annual GDP. Turkey's household debt has risen five-fold since 2010, and private sector debt as a percentage of GDP now stands at an alarming 170%. These alarming statistics go a long way to show just how reliant Turkey is on debt. The economy is sustained on debt, and unfortunately for Turkey, the release of pastor Brunson might only lead to a lifting of US tariffs and sanctions.

Two main catalysts that will likely bring Turkey's debt situation to crisis levels are the following: first, if the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive and unforgiving rate hike trajectory. In their recent meeting, the Fed said they view 3% as the longer run neutral rate target, which implies 3-4 more hikes from the current benchmark rate of 2-2.5%. A rising interest rate environment will likely support the USD, which would make it more difficult for Turkish borrowers to repay their USD loans.

Second, the CBRT has already pushed its benchmark interest rate to 24% to stave off inflationary pressures due to a weak Lira. If the Lira continues to weaken, as a result of poor investor sentiment surrounding Turkey or a broadly risk-off environment in the financial markets, inflation in Turkey will likely continue rising. This will place pressure on Turkey to tighten monetary policy further by raising interest rates further, which will then raise borrowing costs for the private sector.

As Ray Dalio warns in his book "Principles for navigating big debt crises", such a scenario would be rudely damaging for the economy if monetary policy were to be tightened too quickly. The private sector would find it hard to borrow, this stumping economic and income growth. This in turn might lead to increased difficulties to repay existing debts, leading to heightened probabilities of defaults.

Right now, Turkey needs to pray for a weaker USD, or a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Ironically, the country suddenly finds Trump in the shape of an unlikely ally with his continued unabashed criticism of the Fed's rate hike trajectory. Perhaps with the pastor safely home in time for Thanksgiving, Trump would return the favour and relief Turkey of the existing import tariffs on metals. Any appreciation Trump shows towards Turkey should help improve investor sentiment towards the emerging market poster-boy going into 2019.

