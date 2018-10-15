Market Volatility Bulletin: Dress Rehearsal For Larger Future Volatility Events

The last decade has not witnessed enough controlled burns in the stock market. Sudden leaps in volatility have been far more common as a result.

The Fed minutes this week may well cement for investors the message that they’re on their own.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) opened modestly to the downside on Monday. We’re in earnings season, and no doubt investors will be listening very carefully for clues as to where corporations guide for upcoming quarters.

Companies have enjoyed a fantastic bump in earnings over the last year, partly due to an accelerating economy and also aided by tax reductions.

Spot volatility is taking a wait-and-see approach after a highly dramatic week ended last Friday.

Econoday

For those who like to read economic reports, I recommend today’s brief Retail Sales (click on the Econoday link above). The M/M change came in very light, but the control group came in at the top of the consensus range. It is likely that Hurricane Florence played a role, and there’s a strong chance we’ll see some bounce back activity in the next couple reports.

Econoday: Truncated Economic Calendar

I think the Fed minutes could cast a pall on the market’s prospects for recovery this week. My sense is that the Fed is becoming less “data dependent”, as was their too-oft used trope between 2014 and 2016 (basically right up until Donald Trump got elected). Risk assets may have more hand-wringing to deal with.

Thoughts on Volatility

Over the last several years, US markets have often been the least impacted when volatility strikes. Put differently, US stocks have represented the low-beta play when risk assets have gotten choppy.

This time does appear to be different, as US stocks are clustered (albeit a touch) on the “above-average” side of the drawdown ledger. If nothing else, that does make this time a little different. I am open to the idea that really what we’re seeing is a giveback of some of the summer’s gains in a concentrated segment of the stock market.

The US Forest Service has come to embrace the benefits of “controlled burns”, whereby small and relatively manageable fires clean up some of the brush that would otherwise potentially contribute to large conflagrations.

In the last decade or so, I would argue that monetary policy the world over has become much more of an exercise in hand holding. It does not surprise me, then, to see momentary outbursts as risk periodically struts its stuff.

The Fed is arguably exiting its role of calming markets, allowing risk takers to fend for themselves. We’ll see if Draghi’s ECB has what it takes to follow suit.

I think it will be far more challenging for any of the other world’s central banks to abandon their new position as rescuers-in-chief. The current period of drama may just be a flash in the pan and nothing more, but I suspect that sometime not all that far in the distant future we’ll be looking at a VIX below 25 and thinking of it as a time of relative calm.

Term Structure

He who panics first, panics best.

Panic in financial markets is often a sign that one is misallocated. Jim Cramer famously says that “There’s always a bull market somewhere.” True, but even then you likely are going to need some patience and to have your convictions tested. Volatility events like the ones we are currently witnessing can help individuals to come to terms with whether or not their portfolios need a tune-up: they’re called risk assets for a reason.

Tomorrow is the last full trading day for the October VX futures. There is some modest F1-F2 contango between the October and November contracts. But what is more interesting is the magnitude of the Spot-F1 roll yield: more or less on par with the worst of the February panic.

I suspect a decent part of this is simply the fact that expiration is so close. We frequently observe large decay on long positions as we near the maturity of the F1 contract. In another sense, the idea that today’s roll yield is in keeping with February’s is somewhat out-of-whack. First, one could argue that the cause of the S&P volatility earlier this year was a breakdown in the vol complex itself. Secondly, the drop in equities was far sharper (down about 10% in a matter of a couple trading sessions).

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY Implied and Realized Volatility

The last couple weeks have not been good to the inverse-volatility product known as SVXY. Still, the drop has been reasonably well contained to about 12%.

Observe that the increases in implied (green) and realized (purple) volatility on the ETP have gone up nearly in tandem. The behavior in the options market looks to be quite well behaved. The options volume looks to be fairly light, which again suggests that regardless of outcome, it’s not likely that this product will itself produce some kind of contagious risk that proliferates out into other markets, as we saw earlier in the year.

Conclusion

