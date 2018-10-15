Don't Be Fooled By GDP Numbers

This bull market may be growing old and tired, and rising rates coupled with record amounts of debt is recipe for disaster.

However, higher rates coupled with record levels of debt, unintended consequences of trade tensions, peak earnings due to exhaustion of tax and fiscal stimuli are substantial threats.

But GDP numbers are very strong, and overall the economy looks "relatively healthy".

Source: Time.com

Don't Be Fooled By The GDP Numbers

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has gone through a swift and very vicious correction in recent days. SPY's meltdown has erased about 8% from the ETF's value in just a few days. Moreover, this is the second notable correction SPY has experienced in 2018.

SPY 1-Year

Source: StockCharts.com

Rising rates, substantial complacency, tightening monetary policy, relatively high valuations, rotation out of tech names, trade tensions, and other elements have all served as contributing factors to the recent declines.

However, despite the stock market declines the U.S. economy is still quite strong, U.S. GDP is robust and expanding, most economic readings seem favorable, and corporate profits are likely to expand further. In fact, U.S. GDP expanded by a vigorous 4.2% last quarter, and is set to expand by a remarkable 4.7% next quarter.

But don't let the strong GDP readings mislead you. The current bull market is growing tired, and although it's not over yet, SPY and stocks in general look increasingly riskier now. Despite the likelihood for a short-term rally, the next bear market could materialize over the next few years.

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $280 billion in net assets and provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index.

SPY has 494 holdings, offering exposure to nearly every company in the S&P 500. The average P/E ratio is roughly 23.86, the dividend yield is about 1.8%, and the fund's top 9 holdings account for nearly 22% of total fund's holdings. Top holdings include Apple (AAPL) 4.20%, Microsoft (MSFT) 3.45%, Amazon (AMZN) 3.05%, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) 2.79%, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) 1.76%, JPMorgan 1.59%, Johnson & Johnson (1.56%), Facebook (FB) 1.55%, and Exxon Mobile (XOM) 1.52%.

So, Why the Declines in The First Place?

SPY just recently broke out to new all-time highs post its February correction. In fact, after more than 6-months of consolidation and sideways price action SPY broke out to new all-time highs in August, and now, just two months later, SPY is in freefall once again.

So, what's the problem? The primary reason behind the declines is the continued tightening of monetary policy. The market is struggling to adapt to higher rates and quantitative tightening QT. Although the Fed funds rate is still relatively low (2-2.25%), the Fed has been raising rates rather aggressively this year, and is likely to increase the funds rate again (for the fourth time in 2018) in December.

The higher funds rate is starting to show its effects in the broader economy, perhaps most notably in the housing sector. Housing starts, existing and new home sales, as well as other housing related data has been mostly disappointing in recent months. This is predominantly due to the substantial rise in mortgage rates, a direct effect of a higher funds rate. In fact, the MBA 30-year mortgage has popped to 5.05%, its first visit above the 5% point since 2011.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

The fear is that mortgage rates, and other interest rates in general will continue to rise as the Fed resumes its path towards "normalization". The U.S.'s prime lending rate is now over 5%, its highest level in roughly 10 years. This is a sharp increase over the 3% - 4% prime rate environment market participants have become very accustomed to over the last decade or so.

Higher rates are already starting to weigh on segments of the economy, and will continue to add pressure on consumer confidence, business confidence, overall economic activity, and could even trigger another credit default type crisis in future years.

How High is The Fed Likely to Push Rates?

Let's return to the root of the problem, the Fed, and its insistence on rapid monetary tightening. The President is displeased, calling the Fed "loco" (crazy), out of control, etc.

Source: VOX.com

But how likely is the Fed to take rates significantly higher from here?

The Fed's rate hike path is relatively limited from now, regardless of what the President says. CME's Fed Watch Tool suggests that overwhelmingly likely the Fed funds rate will be between 2.5% - 3% one year from now. This is just marginally higher than the current rate of 2% - 2.25%, and suggests that most interest rates will only be higher by 0.25% - 0.75% a year from now.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Additionally, the 3% level is the upper end of the Fed's rate hike trajectory, so interest rates are not likely to rise substantially above current levels regardless. Another factor to consider is that the market is and has been anticipating higher rates. So, a higher funds rate is likely already factored into stock prices by now.

Nevertheless, even a marginal increase from current levels will drive prime, mortgage, bond, and other key rates higher from current levels. With record levels of debt all around us (government, corporate, and consumer) this may be enough to cause the economy to slow substantially over the next couple of years.

How Big is the Debt Problem?

Debt levels are at an all-time high in just about all areas of the U.S. economy. While this does not guarantee that a crisis is imminent, it suggests that the economy is likely close to the end of the current credit cycle, and a period of delivering could occur in the next few years.

Key U.S. Debt by the Numbers

U.S. Government Debt: $21.6 trillion

Total Personal Debt: $19.25 trillion

Mortgage Debt: $15.28 trillion

Student Loan Debt: $1.55 trillion

Credit Card Debt: $1.05 trillion

U.S. Total Debt: $71.3 trillion

These are all record breaking levels of debt. Did you know that the average personal debt per a U.S. citizen is a staggering $58,532, while the average savings per family is only $12,774?

Source: MyVenturePad.com

As interest rates continue to rise consumers will find it increasingly difficult to service their current debt while taking on new credit to expand our consumer based economy. Consumer confidence along with consumer spending may begin to decline over the next few years, which could cause GDP to slow down substantially, possibly contract even.

Higher Bond Rates for Longer?

Bonds have been surging, and for good reason. In addition to raising the funds rate the Fed is now unwinding its massive balance sheet from all the accumulated QE related treasuries over the years.

How much does the Fed need to "unwind"? Oh, about $1.9 trillion in excess reserves. I think it's safe to say that bond rates are going higher from here, and possibly much higher longer-term.

This dynamic is not favorable for stocks. Bonds are essentially a competing asset class, and the more bonds the Fed dumps onto the market the higher the yield is likely to go.

The 10 year is already yielding over 3.1%, and even the 5 year is yielding above 3% now. As volatility in stocks picks up, many investors are likely to allocate more capital to bonds, receive a safe 3.5% or 4% yield, and forgo the risks associated with owning stocks at current levels.

30 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

What is the VIX Saying?

The VIX is illustrating that prior to the current correction market participants became rather complacent once again. Perhaps not as complacent as investors were prior to the February declines, when the VIX was decisively sub 10. But we may not see such an extraordinary level of complacency as was witnessed in late 2017 and early 2018, ever again.

The bottom line is that we are in a substantially more volatile environment now, predominantly due to the removal of the "Fed Put". Investors can forget about the unlimited liquidity that market participants grew so accustomed to over the nearly decade long ultra-easy monetary experiment.

QT, coupled with a higher rate environment equates to higher overall volatility. Therefore, wider market swings and more volatility are likely to become the norm, and not an exception going forward.

The Good News: The Economy Still Looks Strong

One of the elements pointing to the likely continuation of the current bull market is the continued economic strength portrayed by various economic readings.

Manufacturing data, jobless claims, the unemployment rate, and even some housing data has come in better than expected in recent weeks. The relatively strong trend of economic readings has and continues to suggest that the overall economy is still doing quite well, and higher corporate profits coupled with higher stock prices are likely to continue, for now.

GDP Growth and Corporate Profits

Perhaps nothing speaks louder about the continuation of the U.S.'s growth than recent, and future (estimate) GDP figures. The latest GDP print was 4.2%, one of the highest levels in recent years. Additionally, the Atlanta Fed, and other organizations are projecting GDP growth to accelerate next quarter to roughly 4.7%.

If the U.S.'s GDP reaches this target the U.S. would only need growth of 1% or higher in Q4 to surpass an annual GDP rate of 3%, which would indicate the fastest rate of expansion since before the financial crisis in 2008.

Naturally, corporate profits are likely to expand nicely in this environment. In fact, last quarter corporate profits increased by about 16% YoY, and could continue to expand by a similar trajectory over the next few quarters.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

However, given the late stage of this economic cycle, the exhaustion of tax based incentive/government stimuli, and the rising rate environment coupled with enormous debt burdens, corporate profit growth may be short lived.

In fact, corporate profit growth may peak percentage wise later this year or sometime next year. GDP growth and corporate profits are likely to plateau sometime next year, and may begin to decline sometime within the next 2 years.

Some Words About The Tech Meltdown

Another reason for SPY's recent sharp selloff is the deterioration in leading tech names. SPY is a tech heavy index, with technology shares representing more than a quarter (about 26.4%) of its weight. In fact, the leading 5 tech companies account for roughly 15% of SPY's holdings.

If we look at the leading tech names that are incorporated into SPY, most stocks don't look terribly expensive, and still have room for revenue growth and EPS expansion (if analysts' estimates hold up). This implies that leading tech names, and thus SPY have a good chance to climb higher into year-end once this correction subsides.

At the time of writing this article Apple is trading at about a 15-times forward earnings, is set to grow revenues by about 15% this year, and appears likely to grow EPS by close to 20% in 2019.

Microsoft is trading at a forward P/E ratio of about 20, is set to expand revenues by more than 10% this year and the next, and looks set to grow EPS by 15% next year.

Alphabet is trading at a forward P/E ratio of about 22, is set to expand revenues by about 24% this year, 20% next year, and looks set to grow EPS by about 23% next year.

Facebook is trading at around 18 times forward earnings, is set to expand revenues by about 25% next year, and is likely to grow EPS by 16% next year.

Amazon is trading at about 70 times forward earnings, is set to expand revenues by 32% this year, 22% next year, and looks likely to grow EPS by nearly 50% next year.

Combined, these leading names look relatively inexpensive from a price to revenue/earnings growth perspective. For example, based on 2019 consensus estimates Apple currently trades at a PEG ratio of only 0.75, Microsoft trades at a PEG ratio of 1.33, Alphabet trades at a PEG of 0.96, Facebook trades at PEG of 1.13, and Amazon trades at a PEG of 1.4.

On average, these leading tech names have a PEG ration of 1.1, which represents relatively good value, and implies that the underlying companies are not terribly expensive right now (relative to estimates).

For the underlying stocks and the broader stock market to enter into a bear market several things will likely have to happen. Valuations will likely grow to higher levels, where many leading stocks become evidently overvalued. And earnings and revenue estimates will likely begin to come down due to slower economic growth.

So, what if we look at "current", not forward valuations?

If we look at "current valuations" (2018 estimates) we see that many of the leading names don't look nearly as cheap, which provides a slightly different perspective. In case economic activity is not as robust as many predict it will be in 2019.

Apple is trading at 19 times 2018 earnings, Microsoft is at 25.5 times 2018 earnings, Amazon is trading at 103 times 2018 earnings, Facebook trades at 22 times 2018 earnings, and Google trades at 24 times 2018 earnings. So, from this perspective the leading stocks don't look especially cheap (specifically Amazon).

Also, the current average P/E ratio for an S&P company is around 22.5, so very close to most of the leading tech stocks in SPY. However, the historic median P/E for an S&P 500 company is only 14.73. So, the current valuation in stocks is about 50% higher than the median average.

Is this significant? It could be. Could multiples expand further? Sure. But the significance here is that stocks are generally already overvalued from a historic standpoint. Overvalued by about 50% on a P/E basis. Therefore, one piece of the equation for a breakdown in stock prices is already present. Now, all that needs to happen is for revenue and earnings estimates to come down.

A slowdown in growth that could cause earning estimates to come down in a broad range of companies could occur in 2019, or 2020 due to higher interest rates, and other factors.

What to Expect Going Forward

This bull market likely has some room left to run, but clear warning signs are starting to materialize. In the short-term (12-month investment horizon) the current correction is likely to present some compelling buying opportunities, as SPY should recover, and may even go significantly higher into year-end, and in 2019.

Corporate profits are set to expand, GDP growth is robust, economic readings are relatively healthy, and interest rates are not likely to drastically effect economic growth in the next 12 months.

However, slightly longer-term, SPY and stocks in general are at risk of substantial declines due to higher interest rates, record levels of debt, the late nature of the current economic cycle, exhaustion of government and tax based stimuli, and other detrimental market developments.

