REML: Get A 22%+ Yield With This Leveraged ETN

The note pays monthly, but the monthly payment does vary significantly so it may not be great for somebody looking for a regular monthly income.

The biggest risk here is that rising interest rates could strain the profitability of mREITs but thus far they have been able to weather the environment.

Over the past several weeks, I have published several articles to this site discussing several very high yielding exchange-traded notes. In this article, we will be discussing yet another one. In this case, that is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), which is designed to deliver double the returns of a portfolio of mortgage REITs. As many are no doubt well aware, mortgage REITs are already among the highest yielding investments available so logically a note that delivers double the return of this asset class must have a very impressive yield indeed. That is the case as REML currently yields 22.71%. However, there has also been some concern about the business prospects of mortgage REITs due to the rising interest rate environment that has undoubtedly had an impact on the perception of assets such this. So, let us attempt to determine if REML may be right for your portfolio.

About Mortgage REITs

In order to understand why there is some concern about mortgage REITs and, by extension, REML in the current interest rate environment, it is important to understand a little bit about how mortgage REITs work. Basically, a mortgage REIT such as Annaly Capital Management (NLY) or AGNC Investment (AGNC) borrows money at short-term rates and uses the money to purchase mortgages or mortgage-backed securities. The company makes its profit off of this spread between short-term rates and long-term rates. In a rising interest rate environment, the amount of money that the REIT has to pay on its borrowed capital will rise while the amount that it is receiving from the mortgages in its portfolio does not. Thus, the company's cash flow begins to get squeezed, which can jeopardize its dividend. Naturally, this can extend to their stock prices, which can begin to decline.

This naturally extends to mortgage REIT indices, such as the base index being tracked by REML. As a result, we see that the note price has declined over the past year, although it has held up very well since March:

The main reason for the general strength over the past six months is that many mortgage REITs have held up better than some expected them to as they have been gradually adapting their business models to a rising rate environment. This has also helped REML maintain a very high yield.

About The Note

One of the most important things to note about REML is that it is actually an exchange-traded note and is therefore a debt obligation of its sponsor, Credit Suisse (CS). As such, it does not have any actual assets backing it. This results in the instrument having a degree of default risk. With that said though, Credit Suisse is one of the largest and most well-capitalized banks in the world so the odds that it will default are quite slim. Nevertheless, this is still a risk of which investors should be aware.

The second important thing to keep in mind with the note structure is the fact that payments made to holders of the note are considered interest payments and thus are taxed at ordinary income tax rates. For this reason, most investors would likely find themselves best served by holding the notes in an IRA or other tax-advantaged vehicle.

The notes are designed to track the performance of a double leveraged investment in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. This index measures the performance of tax-qualified mortgage REITs with more than 50% of their total assets invested in mortgage loans or mortgage-backed securities. As of September 28, 2018, the top ten constituents of the index consisted largely of names that anybody that follows the sector has undoubtedly heard of:

Source: Credit Suisse

These ten companies account for 71.24% of the index today so clearly their performance is going to largely determine the path that the note's performance takes. As most of my regular readers likely know, I generally dislike seeing any single position account for greater than a 5% weighting as it then begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risks. Here we see four such positions, including two that are substantially above that level. Thus, it is important to note that this is not exactly a well-diversified index and by purchasing in, you are exposing yourself to single-company risks from a handful of firms.

These risks are amplified by the fact that REML is designed to act as a leveraged instrument. This is because leverage is a double-edged sword. While it does increase returns, it also amplifies losses. Thus, if either Annaly Capital or AGNC Investment sees significant losses in their share prices, investors in REML could see some very large unrealized losses.

Distribution

One of the main reasons to invest in a leveraged ETN like this is to receive the very high yield that it pays out. As of the time of writing, this yield is 22.71%, paid monthly. Interestingly, some online sources state that REML started paying quarterly this year but the note's fact sheet states that it pays a variable monthly coupon, which is indeed correct. As this coupon varies from month to month however, it is not likely to be something that people seeking a regular monthly income will like:

Source: Credit Suisse

The reason why the note's distributions vary from month to month has to do with the underlying companies in the index. Of the constituents in the index, only AGNC, ARMOUR Residential (ARR), and Orchid Island (ORC) pay dividends on a monthly basis. The rest of the companies in the index pay their dividends quarterly. As Credit Suisse is duplicating the return of a leveraged investment in the index with this note, it pays out extra every quarter to simulate the quarterly dividend that you would get by owning the index.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REML could be a very good way for an investor to generate a solid income yield. The biggest risk here by far is the rising interest rate environment as that could certainly have a very negative impact on the bottom lines of the companies that make up the index tracked by the note. Overall though, they appear to be doing a reasonably good job navigating the environment thus far, which provides us with at least some confidence that they will be able to weather through. This should result in the ETN continuing to compensate its holders well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.