Is American Airlines A Bargain Near Its 5-Year Lows?

American Airlines (AAL) has dramatically underperformed the market the last nine months. During this period, the stock has lost 46% whereas S&P has lost only 2%. Consequently, the airline stock is now trading near a 5-year low level whereas S&P is just 5% off its all-time high. As such a pronounced divergence often leads to superior returns going forward, the big question is whether the stock has become a bargain.

The good

American Airlines greatly benefits from a secular trend, namely the increasing tendency of people to travel more and more often. While most people used to travel by plane no more than once per year, they now fly many times per year. Thanks to the positive trend in the lifestyle of consumers, this favorable pattern is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

American Airlines also benefits from the remarkable consolidation in its sector. In the past, the airline industry was characterized by fierce competition. Whenever a downturn struck, all the airlines saw their earnings collapse, with some of them going bankrupt. However, the situation has remarkably changed. Thanks to a series of bankruptcies and mergers, there has been great consolidation in the industry. As a result, the four major U.S. airlines now have a total market share around 80%. They thus have strong pricing power and enjoy significant raises in their ticket prices in most years.

This major change did not pass under the radar of Warren Buffett. The Oracle always advised investors to stay away from airline stocks, as a rough year could erase the earnings of a whole decade. However, thanks to the consolidation of the sector, Buffett changed his stance and acquired significant stakes in the four major U.S. airlines in 2016. Moreover, he increased his stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest (LUV) by 19% in Q2. The vote of confidence of Buffett is important, particularly given his value-oriented, long-term perspective.

The bad

The airlines enjoyed a strong tailwind in recent years, namely the suppressed jet fuel prices. However, the oil market has eliminated its supply glut and has become markedly tight this year. As a result, the price of oil has posted a relentless rally and thus oil is now trading at an almost 4-year high. Hence airlines are now facing high fuel costs. Even worse, as the fundamentals of the oil market have greatly strengthened, jet fuel prices are likely to remain elevated for years.

The impact of high fuel prices on the earnings of American Airlines was prominent in its most recent earnings report, as the company does not hedge its fuel costs. American Airlines increased its revenue by 4% in Q2 but its operating expenses increased 10%. More than 70% of the increase in the operating expenses resulted from the jump in fuel costs, which increased by more than $700 M versus last year. As a result, despite the decent revenue growth, American Airlines saw its pre-tax margin plunge from 12.4% to 6.6% and its earnings per share fall 30%.

Management expects the annual fuel costs to increase by more than $2.0 B this year and hence it expects the earnings per share to be significantly lower than those of last year. To cut a long story short, despite a steep decrease in its tax rate and a 6% decrease in its share count, American Airlines is expected to incur an approximate 9% decrease in its earnings per share this year.

Moreover, airlines are infamous for spending excessive amounts to renew their fleet and expand their capacity during prosperous times. As a result, they tend to post poor free cash flows. American Airlines is worse than its peers in this respect. It has posted negative free cash flows in 8 out of the last 10 years. In other words, its earnings were insufficient to fund its capital expenses.

As the company has also spent generous amounts on share repurchases and dividends in recent years, it has accumulated a huge debt load. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has climbed from $31.9 B in 2014 to $46.7 B this year. As this amount is approximately 25 times the annual earnings, it is certainly excessive. Moreover, the interest expense currently “eats” 31% of the operating income and thus it renders the company exposed to any unforeseen headwind. Furthermore, interest rates are on a steady rise and hence they will render the debt load of the company even more burdensome in the years ahead. Overall, American Airlines has a markedly leveraged balance sheet and hence its earnings are highly vulnerable to unexpected headwinds, such as the rising fuel costs or a potential recession in the U.S.

Valuation

Due to its plunge, American Airlines is trading at a current P/E ratio of 7.0. As this P/E ratio is about a third of the average P/E of the broad market, some investors may conclude that the stock has become a screaming bargain. However, investors should note that airline stocks are highly cyclical and hence they always trade at low P/E ratios during good periods. To be sure, American Airlines has a historical average P/E ratio of 8.5.

AAL PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In essence, airline stocks are highly leveraged to the underlying economic growth. As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow, even at a slow pace, airlines are likely to continue to prosper. On the other hand, whenever the next recession shows up, they are likely to see their earnings plunge due to their leveraged business model. This is what they have experienced in every recession. As a recession has not shown up for nine consecutive years, this risk factor should not be underestimated, particularly amid rising interest rates. This is especially true for American Airlines, which has a weak balance sheet and is thus more exposed to downturns. Overall, American Airlines has good reasons for trading at its seemingly cheap valuation.

Final thoughts

Due to the plunge of its stock price, American Airlines is now trading at a remarkably low P/E ratio. However, the company is facing two strong headwinds, namely rising fuel costs and rising interest rates. Moreover, due to its leverage, the company is highly vulnerable to any unexpected headwind, such as a recession or a continuing rally of the oil price. Therefore, the stock has not become a bargain. It is also my principle to never recommend highly leveraged stocks. On the other hand, the stock price has been pressured to such an extent that American Airlines can offer exceptional short-term returns if the price of oil incurs a meaningful correction. Those who expect a meaningful correction of the oil price can buy the stock and make at least a 10% short-term profit from the current stock price. Nevertheless, they should keep in mind that this is not a buy-and-hold stock due to its above mentioned risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.