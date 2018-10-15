NGM Biopharmaceuticals Files For $75 Million IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

NGM has significant resources, a strong collaboration relationship with Merck, and promising trial results.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatments for various liver, metabolic, and cancer diseases.

NGM Biopharma has filed to sell $75 million of its common stock, along with a private placement, in an IPO.

Quick Take

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) intends to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing pharmaceuticals for cancers, cardio-metabolic, and liver diseases.

NGM has significant resources to pursue its development plan, a major collaboration with Merck (MRK), and very promising trial results for its lead candidate for the treatment of NASH.

When we learn further IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company and Technology

San Francisco, California,-based NGM Biopharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 to discover and develop treatments for various cardio-metabolic, liver diseases, and cancers through elucidating the biology of hormones, cell receptors, and associated ligands.

Management is headed by Chief Financial Officer and CEO David J. Woodhouse, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Managing Director at Goldman Sachs (GS).

NGM’s approach to drug discovery and development combines a research approach that generates novel insights into pathways demonstrating powerful biological effect with the expertise in protein and antibody engineering to transform those insights into product candidates.

Below is a brief overview video of the results of the Phase 2 study of NGM282:

(Source: NGM Bio)

NGM Bio’s lead drug candidate, NGM282, is planned to enter Phase 2b development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, in the first quarter of 2019.

The company's secondary drug candidate, NGM313, is an agonistic antibody selectively activating FGFR1c/KLB and has the potential to be a treatment for type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Below is the current status of NGM's drug pipeline:

(Source: NGM S-1)

Investors in NGM Biopharmaceuticals included Merck, Topspin Partners, The Column Group, Tichenor Ventures, Prospect Venture Partners, Solon Mack Capital, and Rho Ventures. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market generated $1.2 billion last year and is expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are the increasing demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics, growing numbers of NASH patients, and the planned launch of several pipeline drugs during the forecast period. The increase of obesity and diabetes in population is another factor believed to drive market growth, as well as increased awareness of the disease.

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative area for key players as there will be a rapid rise in the prevalence of NASH, growth in diagnostic techniques, increase in demand for NASH therapeutics, and growth in economies. Increase in healthcare awareness in countries such as India and China will further fuel the growth of the market.

Major competitive vendors that are developing non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics include:

Allergan (AGN)

Cadila Healthcare (CADILAHC.NS)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Novartis (NVS)

Shire (SHPG)

Financial Performance

NGM’s recent financial results in recent periods are typical of biopharma firms in that they feature high R&D and G&A expenses and no revenues. 2016 saw significant collaboration revenue, but that has not been replicated since.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: NGM Bio S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $189.2 million in cash and $66.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

NGM intends to raise $75.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management described a plan for a concurrent private placement at the IPO price:

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a strategic collaborator and existing stockholder, has agreed to purchase, in a separate private placement concurrent with the completion of this offering at a price per share equal to the public offering price, a number of shares of our common stock that would result in Merck owning approximately 19.9% of our outstanding shares of common stock following the completion of this offering.

The firm says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the development of the NGM282 program and related product candidates; to fund the development of our other programs, including our early-stage drug discovery programs and pre-commercialization activities; and the remainder for working capital and general operating expenses.

Management believes that the IPO net proceeds along with the private placement by Merck Sharp & Dohme will fund its planned operations through 2021.

The company's presentation of its roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Cowen.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.