Charlotte's Web: Best Way To Play The CBD Industry

Overview

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) is a U.S. company recently listed on the CSE that focuses on the production and distribution of hemp-based CBD products that we think you should know. If you have been hearing a lot about hemp and CBD lately including the talk of Pepsi (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) looking at CBD-infused drinks, you must be wondering what is the best way to play this sector. We have previously discussed Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) and its recent pivot towards CBD after its recent acquisition of EU hemp assets and ICC Labs. However, in our view, Charlotte's Web represents one of the best ways to capitalize on the growing CBD consumer market and the potential legalization of industrial hemp production in the U.S. by the 2018 Farm Bill.

Company Overview

Charlotte's Web was created by the seven Stanley Brothers in 2012 through their unique genetics that created the hemp plant. There is also a story behind the company's name which has been summarized by Forbes as the following:

Like her fictional namesake from the classic children’s book, Charlotte’s Web was named for real-life child heroine, Charlotte Figi. Young Charlotte suffered from several seizures per day due to Dravet syndrome (previously known as severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy) until she was treated with the oil that evolved into Charlotte’s Web.

Charlotte's Web products are based on whole-plant extracts of its proprietary hemp strains and do not contain psychoactive ingredients such as THC that makes people feel high. Their products are offered in the form of liquids, capsules, and topical products currently.

The company sources its hemp from two sources: its own farming operation in Colorado and contract farming in Kentucky and Oregon. They expect annual capacity to reach 250k to 350k lbs of hemp by the end of 2018. It also performs CBD extraction in-house and has R&D capabilities which resulted in a portfolio of winning products with an estimated 14% market share in the U.S. CBD market based on management estimate. Its distribution network includes close to 3,000 retail locations and physical retail sales represented 36% of 2017 revenue. Online sales represented 64% of 2017 revenue and grew an impressive 60% from 2016. Charlotte's Web products have achieved a very high level of recognition among CBD consumers and its products are highly visible in retail outlets which forms a virtuous sales cycle.

Financials

Charlotte's Web is a highly profitable company which is a rare achievement among cannabis stocks. The other stock that comes in mind is Trulieve Cannabis which went public in September with a highly profitable business model. Trulieve share price has soared more than 200% since the IPO as investors cheer its solid financials. Compared to Canadian firms that are still struggling with profitability and cost control, Charlotte's Web has achieved impressive revenue growth and EBITDA margin in the last two years. The reason that it has achieved such an impressive level of profitability and revenue growth depends on two factors. First of all, the CBD market has been booming as both medical and recreational applications of CBD enter mainstream consumer markets. Secondly, the legalization of more U.S. states expanded the market and consumers have been educated about the benefits of CBD in both health and wellness.

Recent Trading

The company completed its IPO on August 30, 2018, by raising C$115 million at C$7.0 per share through an IPO on the CSE in Canada. The company received C$93 million of the proceeds while insiders sold C$21 million as part of the offering. Prior to the IPO, the company also raised C$5.6 million at C$7.0 per share. Post-IPO the company has 106 million shares outstanding on a fully-diluted basis, which implies a market capitalization of C$1.8 billion based on share price of C$16.86. The stock has traded up more than 140% since the IPO and we think the momentum will continue.

Charlotte's Web is now one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, and the fourth largest U.S. cannabis firms just behind Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) based on current market values. Charlotte's Web is trading in-line with its peers on an EV / revenue basis. At 20.0x annualized revenue, the stock is more expensive than MPX (OTCQX:MPXEF) and Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF), both of which suffer from a lack of investor interest. However, Charlotte's Web remains inexpensive compared to larger peers.

Legal and Regulatory Risks

Despite the strong financial and profitability at Charlotte's Web, the company still faces an uncertain legal framework in the U.S. for industrial production hemp. The company highlighted its legal risk in its regulatory filings:

The Company’s position is that its activities fall within the relief from federal interference (e.g. by the DEA) provided by Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill. However, the statute does not explicitly state that private businesses, such as the Company, may cultivate or conduct commercial sales of Industrial Hemp or products derived therefrom. Rather, Section 7606 specifically allows for the ‘‘growing or cultivation of Industrial Hemp’’ for the ‘‘purposes of research’’ pursuant to state ‘‘pilot programs’’ conducted by ‘‘institutions of higher education and State departments of agriculture."

The upcoming catalyst that could change the legal story is the 2018 Farm Bill that is currently battling through the legislative process. The bill is sponsored by Chair of the House Agriculture Committee Mike Conaway but it has struggled as the 2014 Farm Bill expired on September 20, 2018, leaving a void in the legal system for farmers and hemp growers alike. If the 2018 Bill gets passed with the Hemp Farming Act included, it could be a hugely positive development for Charlotte's Web as it would remove a major legal concern in its hemp operations. However, if there are negative changes in the legal environment it could be detrimental to the company's ability to continue its hemp cultivation and commercial operations.

Putting Everything Together

Charlotte's Web is an established hemp-based CBD products company with a leading market share in the U.S. market. The company is profitable, scalable, and has winning products that are highly recognized in the market. The financials look fantastic with real growth and strong profitability. We expect the momentum to continue in the coming years as hemp cultivation potentially gets legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill the CBD consumer market continues its impressive growth. We think Charlotte's Web is a core holding for cannabis investors looking to participate in the bull market for CBD stocks and for ways to diversify away from THC-focused companies.

