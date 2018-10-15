I Am Buying Citigroup's Correction

In April of this year, I wrote an article which discussed why Citigroup (C) is a great stock to trade the current economic environment. At this point, the stock is at exact the same price it was when I published that article. In this article, I once again discuss a solid quarter that shows both the company's increasing efficiency as well as its solid business model to benefit from rising rates.

Source: Citigroup

Another EPS Beat

Citigroup's third quarter EPS came in at $1.73. This is $0.06 above expectations and $0.45 higher compared to its prior-year quarter. This translates to a 34% EPS increase which is one of the highest of the current economic cycle. It is also the fourth consecutive quarter with higher than expected earnings while every single of those quarters had double digit EPS growth.

Source: Estimize

Sales (net of interest rates) improved 1% to $18.39 billion. This is slightly below estimates of $18.46 billion. Sales growth is also slowing down as the graph below shows.

C data by YCharts

That said, Citigroup benefited from rapidly rising interest revenue. Total interest revenue improved 14%. Both in the third quarter and YTD. Interest expenses came in at $6.37 billion which is 45% higher compared to Q3 of 2017. The expense to revenue ratio has increased to 36% from 28% one year ago. These numbers are highlighted below. Note that these are my own calculations. This data was not provided by Citigroup.

Source: Citigroup Q3/2018 Earnings Financial Supplement

Net interest revenue was up 2% in Q3. In addition to that, the company reported a 14% decline of commissions which was mainly the reason why total revenues were less than 1%.

Net income on the other hand was up 12%. The company's bottom line was mainly supported by lower tax expenses (down 21%) and an overall decline of operating expenses of 1%. Provisions for loan losses declined 11% to $1.91 billion while advertising, equipment costs and other operating expenses were lowered by more than 1%.

The company's efficiency ratio is in a steady decline. The third quarter efficiency ratio came in at 56.1% which is a new low in the downtrend that keeps on going despite high pressure from rising inflation. The efficiency ratio on a LTM basis has reached a new low of 57.7%.

Source: Citigroup Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

This is also clearly visible when looking at the segment revenue and segment net income. Segment sales were down in every region but Latin America. North American consumer banking was down 1% while Asia consumer banking was down 2%. Thanks to a 20% increase in Latin America, we see that global consumer banking is up 2%. The institutional clients group also saw a 10% contraction in North America while EMEA sales were up 8%. Latin America (-4%) and Asia (+1%) were also quite weak which is not an extremely big deal given the big difference in size. Source: Citigroup Q3/2018 Earnings Financial Supplement

With that in mind, income from global consumer banking operations was up 34%. North America was up 32% while Latin America operating income almost doubled. The institutional clients group saw operating income go up by 2% with growth in every segment but North America.

Source: Citigroup Q3/2018 Earnings Financial Supplement

I think the company's concluding remarks hit the nail on the head. Operating leverage was able to sustain EPS which resulted in strong bottom line growth. Adding to that, the company has a solid capital ratio and there are no signs of weaker credit/higher credit losses. In other words, this earnings report perfectly displays the current economic environment.

Source: Citigroup Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

What's Next?

Personally, I like Citigroup because of it is a great stock to trade rising rates, stronger emerging markets (EEM) (large exposure in Asia) and because of general economic strength. One of the reasons why I believe that emerging markets are going to outperform over the next few months is the fact that the dollar might continue its downtrend. I discussed this in my article about oil stocks, but it is still perfectly valid in my opinion.

Source: TradingView

Furthermore, economic growth in the US is still at multi-year highs while the services ISM index hit its highest level ever.

With that in mind, I think we current sell-off offers opportunities. I expect the stock to hit $75 over the next few weeks and $80 over the next 12 months. However, the longer term is highly depending on whether US growth remains at elevated levels. Nonetheless, I like the current valuation of 9.3 times next year's earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.84. In addition to that, long term holders continue to be rewarded with dividends. At this point, the dividend yield is at 2.6%. It's not a main reason to own the stock, but it certainly is a nice addition to the capital gains that we hopefully get over the next few months.

Risks are a slowing global economy which would pressure both developed and emerging markets. However, at his point, I think the risks of a rapidly slowing global economy are contained.

