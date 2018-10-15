Malibu Boats: Market Leader Surfing The Wake Phenomenon

After a strong performance in year to date, when compared to sector peers such as Mastercraft (NASDAQ:MCBC), it’s worth questioning whether Malibu Boats (MBUU) is well positioned to continue its earnings growth path and if its share price has room for further upside?

First and foremost, the acquisition of Pursuit boats in August has enabled the company to enter the fast growing saltwater outboard fishing category. The extension to a new category helps MBUU diversify from Performance Sports Boats and Sterndrive, it two main categories. Not only will it diversify its product categories but it will also allow the company to gain expertise in larger boat designs. In addition Malibu has gained extensive reputation in product innovation, particularly with Surf Gate that has been licensed to 19 other companies, so we expect its industry leading experience to bring added value to Pursuit boats. In fact, we believe that Malibu development and engineering teams will set a new standard for innovation in the saltwater outboard category which will boost the financial performance of Pursuit boats. The company has a net debt to EBITDA ratio lower than 1.0x, meaning that it can easily support the acquisition debt for Pursuit boat. Part of the transaction was funded through cash on hand.

Secondly, Malibu Boats is further increasing the premiumisation of its portfolio. Indeed, in the last quarter, net sales per unit increased 8.5% to about $81,200 which demonstrated the company’s ability to increase prices. Its pricing power should not fade down anytime soon as its industry leadership advantage in wake surfing and new product features justify higher price points compared to competitors that are trying to catch up. Higher prices and more vertical integration for Malibu will lead to a better costs control and help the company increase its profitability ratios compared to sector peers. Pursuit boats will now add another premium brand to Malibu’s portfolio.

Thirdly, the overall US marine market remains healthy with +7% expected growth for the Performance Sports Boat segment. With wake surfing becoming the most popular and fastest growing water sport, the fact that Malibu and Cobalt are the leaders in their segment and continue to gain market share is reassuring to us. Both brands still have room to grow as many people have not experienced the fun and convenience of surfing.

Although Malibu Boats shares jumped this year, its valuations are roughly in line with sector peers. Substantial higher EBITDA margins (18% against 13%) justify paying a 10% premium on 2018 price to earnings when compared to Brunswick (NYSE:BC) (13.6x against 11.9x). Also, the price you are paying for the expected growth is close to the sector average while you are benefitting from a market leader with stronger growth catalysts than its competitors.

MBUU PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

In conclusion, we believe Malibu will continue to highly benefit from the untapped potential of water sports and the integration of Pursuit boats will strengthen its product offering to grow its customer base. The main risks we see in this investment is the lower demand for discretionnary spendings in the US as the company is highly exposed to the local market as well as potential new regulations on saltwater regarding the use of watersport boats.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.