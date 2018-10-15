Weekly Fund Wrap: Up The Escalator, Down The Elevator

We review price action across the fund space and continue to like Mortgage, Loan and MLP assets which should perform well in a late-cycle environment.

What a difference a week makes. Market prices were significantly lower across the board this past week with just a glimmer of recovery providing some hope to investors on Friday.

To us, there was no clear straw that broke the camel's back, but the sheer accumulation of high momentum, hawkish comments from Chairman Powell, ongoing trade war with China, President Trump's rhetoric against the Fed, higher yields, and a weakening bond/equity correlation added up to push equity prices sharply lower on the week.

Overall, we think this rebalancing provides a much more attractive valuation landscape to fund investors with opportunities opening up in our favored sectors that we think should perform well in a rising-rate, late-cycle-environment.

Markets

The bond/equity performance this past week is on par with the sharpest drawdowns of the last few years.

The number of days in which bonds and equities fall together has also been rising - a worrying trend for investors who rely on diversification to manage the volatility of their portfolios.

Comparisons were made with October 1987, a month that also saw rising yields and falling equities. However, that comparison is overdone - both equities and yields rose much more in 1987 than they did leading up to last week, and global financial conditions remain significantly easier today.

Checking in on the performance of major assets, we see that, so far, the market performance has been shy of this February's Volmageddon. However, that does not make us necessarily upbeat. The key difference between today and February is that February's sell-off was more obviously a technically-driven crash where the hedging requirements of volatility players pulled the market lower. We see this past week's sell-off as more fundamentally-driven, and this means that a quick bounceback may not be as forthcoming.

Macro

The week's inflation readings were particularly important as bond yields were the most likely catalyst for the broad sell-off. Consumer prices were lower than expected with a 0.1% reading for both headline and core inflation, with the weakness attributed to a drop in used cars that is unlikely to persist. Overall, we think a higher oil price and escalating trade war with China is likely to keep inflation rising steadily over the medium term.

Fund Space

Closed-end funds were not immune to weak risk sentiment. Before digging into the details, we take a look at broad measures of price action in the fund space with our 2 favorite indicators:

percentage of funds advancing on the day and

the number of funds trading before their 50-day moving average

Both figures registered very depressed, though not record-low levels.

Checking in on weekly sector returns, no surprise that the brunt of the weakness fell on Equity sectors with Convertibles being particularly hard hit. Our favored sectors: Mortgages and Loans, due to floating-rate assets and relatively low volatility, held up reasonably well.

This week, we introduce a new major sector view of the fund space where we allocate individual fund sectors into four broad categories or assets: Mortgage, Credit, Government and Equity. We will have more to say on this hierarchy in the coming weeks, but hopefully this more granular breakdown will help our readers make more educated investment decisions.

Checking in on monthly asset price returns, we see that the month's drawdown overshadows what we have seen in the past five years. This is the case for two reasons: First, discounts this month have moved much more than they did in February, and secondly, assets have not had much of a chance to recover their losses yet this month.

To gauge top-to-bottom moves, we look at 1-Month price drawdowns in the chart below. This chart looks much more benign so far with both 2016 and early 2018 drawdowns being larger than this past week's.

Checking in on asset discounts, we see that mortgage discounts moved the most, although off a very high level, leaving these funds still well off the lows. Government (Treasuries and Munis) funds and somewhat less-so Credit funds are trading at depressed levels. This makes sense to us, given that these two assets tend to have higher durations than Mortgage assets.

Finally, we take a look at our weekly table. This week, we introduce a new column (1Y YLD %TILE) which stands for the percentile of the past-1y distribution rate since the year 2000. This allows us to gauge how attractive the sector's distribution rate stands relative to its own history. Keep in mind that the distribution rate is a backward-looking measure and so does not fully take into account any recent distribution cuts or rises.

On this metric, MLPs, Real Estate, Convertible and Utility sectors are looking attractive. More broadly, the recent weakness has created attractive valuations across many sectors with all but 4 sectors showing negative Z-Scores and many below -1. On a past-12-Month distribution rate basis, the EM-Local sector is the winner. However, we think this is a value trap, and the funds have not yet reflected the weakness in FX in their distributions. Instead, we like the EM-External sector which we think should outperform the High Yield or Loan sectors with respect to default rates.

Conclusion

In case the market needed it, this past week was a stark reminder that markets don't go one way only. The growing list of worries finally culminated in sharply rising bond yields being the final catalyst to tip the market over the edge. We think the recent price action adds up to a much more fairly valued valuation landscape in the closed-end fund space. Overall, we continue to like the Mortgage space due to its floating-rate assets, relatively low volatility and a strong housing market and wage growth. Loans and MLPs, both of which should perform well in a rising-rate and end-cycle environment round out our recommendations.

