Central Garden & Pet Looks Like A Falling Knife Worth Catching

Valuation is tough to pin down; but given that the cheaper CENTA shares were issued at $37 two months ago, a sub-price $30 looks far too low.

But this is a good business, with market share gains in both the pet and garden segments and tons of dry powder for accretive M&A.

There are a number of names that look cheap in the wake of the market sell-off last week, and trying to find the absolute best one is a nearly impossible task. But there's a strong "buy the dip" case for Central Garden & Pet (CENT) (CENTA). The cheaper CENTA shares have pulled back almost 20% from early September levels, and 29% from all-time highs in early July - on very little in the way of news.

Central did post a somewhat disappointing Q3 report in early August. But poor weather hit the garden business, and as management often points out quarterly results can be lumpy. Imperfect peers Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) and Spectrum Brands (SPB) have pulled back themselves - but Central has clearly outperformed (and taken share from) both companies of late, inclusive of the soft Q3 numbers.

Valuation is tough to pin down, given a lack of peer comparisons. But at ~10x EBITDA and ~16x FY18 (ending September) EPS, the price here looks reasonable at worst. And with Central serving two markets that investors were quite fond of until recently, there's room for multiples to expand back up. Combined with organic and inorganic growth opportunities, that creates a nice path for CENTA to regain the recently lost ground - and potentially move even higher.

The Central Garden & Pet Business

Central Garden & Pet is pretty much what the name suggests. The Pet business includes a number of products, ranging from cat and dog supplies to aquarium fish (courtesy of a recent acquisition) and products for birds, fish, and livestock. The segment accounts for roughly 60% of revenue, with a touch under one-third (in FY17) coming from dog and cat products, and a small portion of those sales from food brands AvoDerm and Pinnacle.

The garden business includes grass seed, bird feed, herbicides, and fertilizers, along with decorative products. The company's Pennington seed line has been a particular point of emphasis, per commentary over the past couple of years, and appears to be taking market share, particularly with big-box retailers. According to the 10-K, 72% of Garden segment revenue comes from Walmart (WMT), Lowe's (LOW), and Home Depot (HD) (31%, 21%, and 20%, respectively, in FY17). In total, the segment drives 40% of sales, and margins are essentially the same in both businesses.

Central originally was just a distributor at its founding, and distribution still accounts for roughly 20% of sales. 10%+ of consolidated sales come from private label (in each business). It's been a highly acquisitive company, with over 50 acquisitions in the last 25 years, per a recent presentation, including four in the last two years (for a total of just shy of $200 million).

And Central clearly is in the market for more, based on management commentary and two capital raises in the past year: a $300 million senior notes issue in December and a $185 million equity offering in August. Management has said it has no plans to add a "third leg" to the business, but sees multiple targets, particularly on the pet side, where there are 1,400 companies and many available for the company's "sweet spot" price of $50-$100 million. But with the company likely to close Q4 (results are due late next month) with close to $400 million in cash, it's possible the company is looking at bigger targets this time around.

How Central Got Here

Central's business looks quite attractive at the moment. Both the pet and garden markets are growing steadily, if somewhat slowly (2-4% annually for pet, 0-1% for garden, per Central itself). The company continues to take market share, as witnessed by solid recent organic growth (4.2% in FY16, 4.8% in FY17 excluding an extra week, 2.5% YTD).

But that certainly hasn't always been the case. As recently as the beginning of 2015, CENT had been something close to dead money, returning an average of 4% annually since its 1993 IPO. And in the first half of this decade, Central was basically a mess, as I detailed at the beginning of last year. A frustrated long-time major shareholder wrote in 2013 [pdf] after yet another CEO change (Central had five CEOs in less than a decade) that the company was "a 'clown show' of investor relations and corporate governance". A CENT bull in 2012, citing the company's turnaround potential, pointed out that after 27 acquisitions between 1997 and 2011, the company was an operational mess. 66 facilities supported $1.6 billion in revenue, while Scotts Miracle-Gro generated $2.3 billion in US sales with barely half as many (35).

But Central started to fix its execution problems - and the stock benefited in kind. Due to thin margins, relatively modest improvements (~280 bps on the EBIT line) led EPS to quadruple in four years, with some help from a debt refinancing that lowered interest expense. And the stock followed: CENT and CENTA shares both quadrupled in a matter of years.

The question since has been how much turnaround was left - one of my concerns with CENT around $33 (pretty much right in line with current levels) in early 2017. A cost savings goal set a few years back implied a path to a 10% EBIT margin, though the current figure is in the mid-7s. Both SPB (prior to its merger with HRG, which skews the comparisons a bit) and SMG have EBITDA margins roughly double those of Central's ~10%.

But Central also has 20% of its business in low-margin distribution, and another 10%+ in private label. Pennington doesn't have the brand strength of Miracle-Gro. There's certainly a sense from trading over the last few years that the easy money has been made:

source: YCharts with author edits; chart of CENTA shares

How CENT & CENTA Move Higher

Indeed, 21 months ago, I made a similar case at similar levels. Since then, however, Central has continued to grow; it's seen a significant cut in its tax rate; and it's performed rather well.

FY17 was an excellent year, for instance. Organic growth, as noted above, was 4.8% excluding a 53rd week, with Pet +3% and Garden +7.4%. Both figures suggest market share gains - particularly in the Garden business. New launches of Pennington Smart Seed, AMDRO Quick Kill insect control, and Ultragreen fertilizers all were strong, per the Q2 2017 conference call.

Gross margin expanded 60 bps, with improvements in both segments. SG&A deleveraged 10 bps, due largely to investments in the supply chain and some disruption around continuing facility consolidation. Adjusted EBIT (which includes only modest adjustments, including a gain on sale in FY17) rose nearly 20% year-over-year, with margins expanding to 7.5% from 7.0%. Both the results and the continuing investments in efficiency and footprint changes show additional room for margin improvement - even if not quite to the level seen earlier this decade.

YTD performance has been a little softer, although still in line with original expectations from both the company and the Street. Organic revenue has increased 2.5%, and 4.7% in a strong performance from the Pet segment. Garden sales have struggled, down 0.6% on an underlying basis - but it's been a tough year for the industry. CEO George Roeth said on the Q3 conference call that the company had taken market share, while both the weather and calendar shifts year-over-year due to last year's 53rd week drove an -8.2% print in the quarter.

Margins have come down a bit, with gross margin off 40 bps YTD and EBIT margins compressing 20 bps. There, too, the pressure came in Q3, where COGS rose 120 bps due to the weak Garden sales, mix shift in Pet, and cost pressures (labor, freight, and input costs, per the 10-Q). But Central is taking pricing, per the Q3 call, though the benefits in Garden won't come until next year, and tariff impacts should be manageable. CFO Niko Lahanis said about 10% of costs came from China, and Roeth added in the Q&A that "our view is: we have the competitive position to take pricing and we'll take pricing."

What the numbers show over the last seven quarters is that, in some sense, the easy money probably has been made. The major benefits of the turnaround have been captured. But there's still room for growth and margin expansion here. Central is taking market share in both businesses. It's rolled out a "store within a store" concept at Kroger (KR) for the pet business, which should contribute further in coming quarters. E-commerce growth has been strong, with share gains at Amazon.com (AMZN) in the "majority of our categories", per the Q1 conference call.

It's invested to improve operations, and added capacity to support growth going forward. Cost savings of 1-2% annually are being reinvested to drive demand creation. And management repeatedly has said of late that it doesn't plan to pay a dividend or repurchase shares given there remain a number of internal improvement projects with attractive IRRs. (It will be interesting to see if the tune changes at all with the stock at a 14-month low.)

EBITDA margins still are ~half those of competitors, which suggests at least some room for improvement even considering the distribution business and lower brand power relative to Scotts Miracle-Gro. From an organic standpoint, it doesn't look like the Central story is over.

Meanwhile, as noted, there's an awful lot of cash on the balance sheet waiting for an acquisition (or acquisitions). In, the prospectus for the equity offering filed in early August, Central wrote that no acquisitions were "pending". But clearly, Central is in the market. With FY18 EPS guided to $1.80-plus on a run-rate basis (timing of an acquisition actually helps EPS this year, since the business wasn't included during its seasonally weak periods), some incremental tax rate help, and organic growth, EPS should clear $2 next year. Add help from acquisitions and the cheaper CENTA shares potentially are trading at an attractive 12-14x P/E multiple despite what should be solid bottom-line growth over the next few years.

What Goes Wrong

It's difficult to see why CENT and CENTA have sold off so sharply of late. Investors did sell following Q3 results and the equity offering; but CENT shares stabilized around $39 for a month-plus before taking another leg down a few weeks back.

Cost pressures are a concern - but not necessarily moreso here than elsewhere in the market. As noted, tariff impacts appear manageable, and there's no reason at the moment to suggest higher input costs across the industry necessarily dislodge Central from its competitive position in either business.

A cyclical turn is another risk - but here, too, Central's exposure seems more limited than most. It's not as if housing (a demand driver for the Garden segment) has been torrid for the last few years, and pet market trends should remain favorable even if consumer spending weakens.

On the Garden side, Central is riding with three retailers doing pretty well at the moment, with Walmart showing signs of life, Lowe's attempting to improve its operations under new management, and Home Depot still Home Depot. In Pet, management has said that Petco and Petsmart are struggling; but Central appears to have solid positioning in e-commerce. There is a risk, perhaps, to the company's supply-heavy portfolio, with fewer "impulse buys" relative to shoppers who purchase non-Central food at one of the superstores. But Pet organic sales have been strong the last few years as Petsmart and Petco appear to have lost share, and my own home is at least anecdotal proof that a shift in buying patterns to Chewy does not mean fewer dog bed and toy purchases.

Overall, the same fears that have hit small- and mid-cap stocks of late are present with CENT. But they seem to be less of a risk here than for many other stocks. From a short-term standpoint, meanwhile, it's difficult to see how the story has changed since August - and given the choppiness in Garden that hit results, even the post-earnings sell-off looks like a modest overreaction. It's worth remembering that Central issued A shares at $37 in August. Barely two months later, they're trading below $30. It's hard to see what has driven that type of decline.

Valuation

Valuation here is a bit of a 'feel' exercise. There really aren't any public comparables on the pet side. SPB does have both pet supplies and a home and garden business; even before the HRG merger, however, the two categories represented 40%+ of total revenue and a slightly smaller share of profit.

CENT does trade at a discount to both SPB and SMG, each of which trade in the range of 12x+ EBITDA by my numbers. Backing out share-based comp for comparability purposes, Central on the whole (adjusting market cap for the relative proportion of Class A and common stock) trades a touch under 10x.

From an EV/EBITDA standpoint, then, the valuation here perhaps doesn't seem particularly outrageous. One would think the company does merit some kind of discount to SMG, in particular, based on branding and margins. And it's possible that some of the pressure on CENT and CENTA has come from the re-rating of what probably are the two best, if still imperfect, peers:

CENT data by YCharts

But both stocks have some self-inflicted wounds of their own: Scotts Miracle-Gro, in particular, has posted disappointing results in its cannabis subsidiary, and a relatively weak FY18 overall. And in terms of cash flow and earnings, the case for CENTA, in particular, looks stronger. Backing out an estimated $0.10 help from having live flower supplier Bell Supply for only its stronger periods, FY18 EPS should be $1.80 or a bit higher - suggesting a 16.6x P/E multiple. Normalized for a full year of the lower U.S. corporate tax rate, the figure probably moves closer to $1.90 - and $2+ next year with continued growth. (Consensus is at $2.02, albeit with a big range: $1.85-$2.32.) At that point, P/E for the CENTA shares drops below 15x, with P/FCF multiples likely roughly similar given that D&A and capex are in the same ballpark. (Capex may in fact come down a bit going forward as supply chain investments moderate, providing a decent boost to FCF.)

Net leverage at the moment is under 1.5x EBITDA, too, so it's not as if the earnings multiple is inflated by the debt. Obviously, Central plans to put that cash to work - but accretive acquisitions should move earnings and cash flow even higher, and the multiples lower. Simply from that 'feel' standpoint, ~15x (or less) FY19 cash flow for this business seems far too low. The underlying categories are stable. Central still is taking market share. There's room for organic margin expansion and inorganic growth as well.

It may be that the market simply has decided over the last few weeks (when the struggles in small and mid caps began) that paying 20x earnings for a 'good' business in 'good' sectors is too much. Again, CENT and CENTA are far from the only stocks to have sold off of late on seemingly little in the way of news. But the resulting sell-off has priced Central as if it's hardly going to grow at all - which makes little sense. Upside can come from myriad catalysts: market share growth, margin expansion, M&A, and multiple expansion. It hardly seems that aggressive to project CENTA returning to a 17-19x multiple on $2+ in FY19 EPS - which gets the stock comfortably back into the high 30s and implies 30% upside from here.

And CENTA clearly is the stock to buy here. The A shares don't have voting rights; the common stock does. But founder William Brown still controls 55% of the votes anyway through Class B shares, meaning the nearly 10% premium for CENT makes little sense. It's worth noting as well that the premium is somewhat of a new phenomenon:

CENT data by YCharts

The gap doesn't necessarily make CENT/CENTA an arbitrage play. Similarly odd gaps have persisted at larger stocks like Under Armour (UA) (UAA) and Viacom (VIA) (VIAB). But CENTA seems to be the right play of the two classes of stock. And given the continued growth potential for Central over the next couple of years, I don't believe the gap has to narrow for CENTA to show strong upside going forward.

