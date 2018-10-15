Global oil market fundamentals remain tight.

The tightness in the global physical oil market does not leave any room for any unplanned outages, which seems more and more likely with Libya to start.

This is even in the face of Iran managing to smuggle its oil out through backdoor channels.

Welcome to the still tight edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Global oil markets remain tight with global demand now increasing back up following a swoon in September. By our estimate, global balance is on track to be in the steep deficit this month thanks to much higher crude imports from China and India. Chinese teapot refineries are back in action loading up on barrels before the new nomination cycle begins. In addition, the destocking crude inventory we reported over the summer is now being reversed as China starts to load up on crude imports.

Source: HFI Research

Looking at the most important variables in the oil market, we know right now that:

Iran and Venezuela crude exports continue to decline. Saudi + UAE + Kuwait are increasing crude exports in an attempt to offset the decline. Global floating storage remains at multi-year lows. Floating storage at key oil hubs is close to zero signaling a tight market. Oil-on-water is declining again.

According to our 4 metric system, only one variable is bearish right now. Majority of the data continue to point to oil prices being supported here on a fundamental basis. In addition, we believe given the tight global floating storage balance, the room for error in the market is extremely low. Any unplanned outages right now will immediately send oil prices higher, and Libya is looking like the next potential unplanned outage:

Iran Smuggles Its Oil Out

One of the key figures we continue to watch closely is the Iranian floating storage figure. The easiest way to tell that Iran will have to shut-in production soon is when Iran's floating storage starts to build. So far, we are only seeing ~2 million bbls of floating storage:

Source: Kpler

Now, the Iran crude export situation has recently been further complicated as Iran games the system by turning off AIS on its vessels. But everyone that watches the oil market is missing a very important point here.

Even if Iran is still managing to export 2 million b/d via backdoor channels, the physical oil market is still very tight. Now, just sit back and imagine what happens when buyers are actually forced to cut Iranian crude imports come November 4th when US sanctions hit? What happens to the tight global oil market balance then?

Our base case now is for Iran's crude exports to fall below 1.5 million b/d. We see that in the loading data, so we expect Iran's crude exports to keep falling. It won't fall to zero like some fear it will as buyers like India and China likely keep imports stable, but European and other Asian countries have pulled back entirely.

Conclusion

Our analysis of global oil market fundamentals remains tight. Iran is still managing to smuggle its oil out, so the physical market is not "starving" for barrels just yet. On a fundamental basis, however, oil prices should remain well supported into year-end. WTI remains on track for our $70/bbl average call at the start of the year.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article insightful, please leave a "Like" below.

We've recently launched a new report called "weekly oil market fundamentals". This report helps readers understand just what is developing in the oil market and where we think oil prices are headed on a short-term and medium-term basis. We are now offering a 2-week free trial. Come and see for yourself why we are the 4th most subscribed premium service on Seeking Alpha, see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.