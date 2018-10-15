A Running Leap Into The Fourth Quarter Of 2018

We use heat maps to explore sector-style-country segments of global markets. See what has won and lost so far this year.

Will the investment performances of the first nine months of 2018 continue into the last quarter or will they reverse?

We’re in the last quarter of 2018, and placing our final bets. Will the momentum of the first nine months extend into this last leg, or will we see reversals. So far, October has brought reversals, but it’s not over yet. We use Heat Maps derived from Surz Style Pure Indexes to examine which style-sector cross-sections are working or failing in the US. Outside the U.S., we examine style-sector-country results. Surz Style Pure Indexes will be discontinued next year, so enjoy them now.

U.S.

In the U.S., Technology and Healthcare stocks have led the way through September with 19.5% and 17.6% returns respectively, while Staples and Materials have disappointed with 5% losses. On the style front, growth stocks of all sizes have led the way, while value stocks have lagged.

The best performing sector-styles are Large Cap Growth Consumer Discretionary stocks with a 45.4% average return and Small Cap Growth Technology stocks with a 38.5% return. By contrast the worst performing segment has been Mid Cap Growth Consumer Staples with a 14.2% loss.

Source: PPCA Inc

As shown in the following graph, this past week has given back some of the gains in Technology and Healthcare, and compounded the losses in Materials. What do you foresee for the remainder of the year?

Foreign Markets

Outside the U.S., Energy stocks have fared best with a 14.4% return while Materials and Consumer Discretionary stocks have suffered 5% losses. On the style front, growth stocks have lost money while value has defended with modest gains – totally different than the U.S. As for countries, Japan has led with a 2.7% return while Emerging Markets suffered 8.6% losses.

Drilling down into country-style-sector cells, the best performing segment is Canadian Healthcare with a 29.1% gain, contrasted to the biggest loss of 29.5% in Small Cap Growth Emerging Markets.

Source: PPCA Inc

Conclusion (my Outlook)

Momentum or Reversal? Which segments do you see continuing the trend of the first nine months of 2018, and which do you see reversing?

Here’s my guess. Large cap growth stocks have skyrocketed this year, primarily the illustrious FAANGs. Please see “A closer look at P/E ratios.” My outlook is for less of the same.

I also see inflation on the horizon because velocity is heating up. Lance Roberts' “Something Just Broke” reports that corporations are transacting now to get ahead of higher interest rates, creating velocity. The only reason inflation has been low is low velocity: MV = PQ. There’s still a lot of “M” in bank vaults, but the “V” velocity has been low, until now. Since the “Q”uantity of goods & services is about the same, the “P”rice level should go up.

I am a sub-advisor of the SMART TDF Index and the originator of the 1st and only Robo Analyst that integrates Age with Risk.



