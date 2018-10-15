Healthcare Stocks: Rally In Jeopardy?

Fortunately, the fundamental picture for key holdings in XLV remains solid, and this could support the ETF to prevent further declines over the next few months.

But recent declines in the SPDR Healthcare Select Sector Fund have called into question the validity of these trends, and forced many investors to consider taking profits at current levels.

In recent sessions, downside volatility has taken the major stock benchmarks by storm. Many of the gains produced by the broader equities markets have been given back, and the S&P 500 is now showing a rise of only 3.5% on a YTD basis. The bearish activity has led to speculation that the underlying bull rally may be coming to an end. If this is true, it stands to reason that further downside pressure places some of this year’s outperforming sectors at risk. One obvious example is the SPDR Healthcare Select Sector ETF (XLV), which has surged higher since early May. But the underlying fundamentals supporting the fund’s core holdings suggest significant declines are unlikely -- and that the latest weakness in stocks may be creating another buying opportunity for the sector. For these reasons, I expect weakness in XLV to be limited and new highs to be posted in the ETF before the end of this year.

(Source: ETF.com)

The top three sectors in the XLV ETF include the pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment, and healthcare providers sectors, which make up a combined total of 83.41% of the fund. The 10 largest stock weightings in XLV comprise 50.07% of the total holdings, and the fund has an expense ratio of 0.13%.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Recent market moves have pushed valuations in XLV down by nearly 4.8% since the beginning of October. But while these market declines have caught all of the financial news media, they are not indicative of the broader trends seen influencing the ETF. Over the last three years, the fund has attracted inflows of $1,138.7 million. This is near the highs for the category, and it is a trend that has been seen over the shorter-term timeframes, as well. Over the last year, XLV has attracted inflows of $328.2 million and over the last weeks the fund has attracted inflows of $1,214.0 million. If anything this suggests that investors are interested of buying at these cheaper valuations, and it also suggests that declines in the fund are likely to be short-lived.

(Source: Author)

Of course, that may be difficult to see when looking at a price chart as the recent declines have done a lot of technical damage to some of the key holdings in the ETF. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) might be the best example of this, as the stock has fallen sharply over the last several sessions. Fortunately, the fundamental picture does not confirm this activity. Johnson & Johnson makes up 10.30% of the fund, and the stock has actually shown strong rallies since the company released solid earnings for the second quarter and raised sales guidance in key product segments.

Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter report showed adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share, firmly beating expectations of $2.07 for the period. Revenue performances also beat expectations (at $20.8 billion against estimates of $20.39 billion). The revenue figure marks an annualized gain of 10.6%, and Johnson and Johnson’s guidance suggests we will see $80.5 billion in revenue and $8.07-8.17 per share in earnings for the full-year 2018. But the recent declines in the stock, the real test for shareholders will be encountered on October 16th when the company releases its third quarter earnings report. Johnson & Johnson is expected to show $2.03 in EPS forecast for the quarter, which would be an increase of 6.84% relative to the $1.90 reported during the same period last year.

JNJ may turn out to be particularly vulnerable if we do see an earnings miss this quarter, given our proximity to recent asbestos cancer lawsuit losses. These events resulted in consumer payouts of $4.7 billion from the company. On the other hand, a positive earnings performance for the quarter would probably go far in allaying many investor fears and in helping to propel the stock from its recent lows.

(Source: Author)

Another stock I will be watching in assessing strength for the sector is AbbVie (ABBV), which has been something of a laggard within the healthcare group. AbbVie makes up 3.94% of the fund as the fifth-largest holding in XLV. One of the reasons I find ABBV to be a particularly important stock in the ETF lies in the fact that its share valuations have had a very difficult time gaining traction even in cases where XLV is showing strong moves higher.

For some perspective, XLV is currently showing YTD gains of 10.15% (and that is after all of the recent selling pressure). In contrast, ABBV is showing losses of 6.22%. The valuations here look somewhat irrational, however, as AbbVie's second quarter earnings results showed healthy sales demand for key drug offerings Humira and Imbruvica. EPS for the quarter posted at $2.00 (which firmly beat analyst estimates of $1.97). Revenues posted $8.28 billion, beating expectations of $8.21 billion. On an annualized basis, AbbVie's earnings grew by a massive 40.9% for the quarter. The company’s revenue growth was also strong, at 18.3%.

This bodes well for AbbVie's next earnings report, which scheduled to be released later on November 2nd. AbbVie is currently expected to show EPS of $2.01 for the third quarter, which would be a very strong profit gain for the company if realized. AbbVie's EPS result from the same period last year was $1.41, so this would mark a increase of 42.55% for the period. These are lofty expectations, so this does leave AbbVie vulnerable to further declines if those profit gains fail to materialize. But AbbVie has beaten analyst expectations in four consecutive quarters, and this does suggest the potential for strength as we head into the reporting date.

(Source: Author)

All combined, these positive stories in key stock components suggest that recent declines in XLV may be overdone. This is not entirely surprising given the fact that we are in a market environment which has been characterized by bearish volatility in recent sessions. We do, however, have earnings catalysts with the potential to drive valuations higher over the next few weeks. This suggests that the broader market weakness has created buying opportunities in the ETF at current levels.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on XLV.





Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.