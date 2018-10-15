A 43% Drop In Vicor's Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity

Incremental revenue from new customers will allow Vicor to grow its revenue substantially even in a semiconductor industry slowdown.

In my last Seeking Alpha article "Explosive Growth From Vicor's New Products", I laid out the reasons why Vicor (VICR) is in the early innings of a long-term secular growth stage. Vicor hit a high of $64 a share on August 9th. On October 11th, it closed at $36.43. Nothing fundamentally has changed and this represents an unexpected buying opportunity.

A record Q3 forecast:

At the end of their 2nd quarter, Vicor had $103,000,000.00 in backlog, and those orders will translate into a record Q3 revenue quarter. The increase in revenue will drive gross margins higher.

Incremental Revenue:

Vicor has design wins and is shipping products to Alphabet (GOOG), IBM (IBM), Nvidia (NVDA), Pezy, Cray (CRAY), and others. These opportunities and design wins were detailed in "Explosive Growth From Vicor's New Products". With the exception of Alphabet and Pezy, all of the revenue from the other computer manufactures is incremental revenue. As a result of this incremental revenue, a slowdown in the semiconductor industry will not affect Vicor.

My Seeking Alpha article "Vicor Has 48 Volt Solutions" stated that Vicor's sweet spot is in the 48V to point of load applications. Alphabet sent a strong message throughout the industry when it joined the OCP and announced a 48V rack design. This was just the beginning of the industry shifting from a 12V to a 48V architecture.

Nvidia followed with their 48V announcement as they are using the Vicor 48V converters on their SXM, DGX, and HGX products. The Vicor converters enabled higher performance and lower power Nvidia systems. Here is a picture where you can see the gold Vicor converters on the Nvidia server. These new systems are now going into production, and this will drive incremental revenue for Vicor.

Pezy, a Japanese Supercomputer company, is slated to take additional product from Vicor for their next-generation high-performance system. Vicor has announced that it is working with other major Supercomputer companies. A single Supercomputer can use millions of dollars of Vicor's converters.

The Auto industry is on the cusp of a 12V to 48V transition, and this transition is accelerating. Vicor announced that their converters are designed into Waymo who has the most advanced autonomous driving system in the world. Vicor is stepping up its game in the auto industry by hiring a Global Automotive Business Development Vice President. The automotive market is larger than the data center market, and the revenue to Vicor will be incremental.

These transitions in the data center and automobile markets to 48V are very good news for Vicor, as they have the best 48V solutions on the market.

Patrizio Vinciarelli, the CEO stated in the last conference call that Vicor's new RFM front-end products are expected to be a significant contributor in 2019. This revenue will be incremental, as Vicor has only delivered pre-production versions of their RFM products at this time.

Business Indicator:

A Seeking Alpha follower, whose handle is Waveform, drives by the Vicor parking lot every Sunday to get an indication of the production activity at their manufacturing plant on Sundays. For 4 weeks in a row, he reported in the comments section in "Explosive Growth From Vicor's New Products" that there were over 60 cars in the parking lot. He calls this the Andover Parking Lot Indicator, APLI. The APLI is at a historic high.

Risks:

The risk is that if bookings come up short, Vicor has repeatedly warned that their bookings can be lumpy. If the Nvidia orders do not live up to expectations, we could see a shortfall in the bookings for this quarter.

The short interest is increasing, and the shorts usually do their homework. However, if they are wrong, as I believe, we may see a short squeeze.

The momentum of Vicor's share price along with the market, in general, is a tough obstacle to overcome.

Summary:

Nothing has fundamentally changed since the share price hit a high on August 9th. The design cycle for a new high-performance computer or Supercomputer can be a year or more. Vicor has proprietary parts, so they cannot be designed out within a 60-day window; therefore, it is unrealistic that they lost any customers within the last 60 days. It is more probable that they have captured additional customers because of their cost effective and enabling parts.

With over $100,000,000.00 in backlog, I expect a record revenue quarter. Bookings can be lumpy, but Vicor will realize production orders from the Nvidia systems that are now in production.

Vicor has invested heavily in R&D and their new products enable faster and lower power computers. Vicor's new products are cost effective, high performance, and are gaining traction in a multiplicity of markets.

I am reiterating a strong buy and $79 price target.

