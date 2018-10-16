Achaogen's Zemdri: Blockbuster Potential For A Pittance

The company is in a position to out-license assets in angiogenesis and pain to generate non-dilutive financing and a successful conclusion of negotiations around ex-US rights to Zemdri appears likely.

Additional data presented at major medical conferences point towards the drug's superiority over colistin in BSI, superiority over meropenem in cUTI and outstanding activity against worldwide clinical isolates.

The Street has overlooked the outpatient setting & transition of care as a major revenue driver for Zemdri.

Introduction

Achaogen (AKAO) is a commercial-stage drug developer based in the South San Francisco business park. Currently trading around $4/share, the company is valued at roughly $180m Mcap. The company had $100.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at 6/30/18 and is guiding for current working capital to sustain operations through Q1 2019.

The company's lead drug, Zemdri (plazomicin), is a next-generation aminoglycoside with activity against a number of drug-resistant, gram-negatives pathogens. Zemdri is a qualified infectious disease product, was designated a breakthrough therapy ('BTD') and accepted for fast track review by FDA, and was awarded NTAP in August. Zemdri was approved in late June for complicated urinary tract infections including pyelonephritis ('cUTI'), but not for bloodstream infections ('BSI') caused by CRE, an indication the company had sought under a new regulatory pathway known as 'LPAD' and for which breakthrough therapy designation was awarded.

Despite the drug's approval in cUTI, disappointment over the company's inability to secure the additional indication in BSI has led to a pronounced selloff, taking the stock back to levels last seen in 2016, prior even to PhIII data.

Below, I will argue that markets have misinterpreted the impact of the non-approval in BSI on the drug's commercial prospects, and show that Zemdri's unique ability to capture significant market share in the outpatient setting is likely to lead to much swifter uptake & higher peak sales than current valuation would suggest.

Why this opportunity exists

Disappointment over non-approval in BSI coupled with the notion that Zemdri is a drug of last resort with limited commercial potential have led to a brutal selloff.

Annotated chart created by the author

Looking at the above 2-year chart, it is evident that excitement around the exceptional dataset of the company’s lead asset has given way to disappointment about a regulatory decision and uncertainty around the asset’s commercial prospects.

I summed up my thoughts on share price trajectory since approval in a recent update for subscribers:

“While the slide from $27 (which corresponded to a fairly appropriate valuation around $1bn) to the teens may have been deemed a run of the mill price discovery process by some, the additional and much more brutal meltdown following FDA approval of Zemdri at the end of July cannot be justified on the basis of any fundamental notions. It is rather the manifestation of animal spirits - herd behavior compounded by numerous false accounts and extraordinary levels of short selling - that has driven AKAO's valuation below $200m, which in my eyes represents a bargain too good to be passed up. Even if one were to consider that the FDA has handed the company lemons with approval for cUTI but not for BSI, I would argue that the company is busy making lemonade out of those lemons, for shareholders.”

Achaogen have successfully launched their once-daily aminoglycoside aimed at treatment-resistance gram-negative infections, Zemdri. Source: corporate slide deck

While there is more to the Achaogen story than Zemdri – per my previous exposé – the bulk of the company’s financial fortunes over the next 5 years or so certainly hinge on Zemdri’s commercial prospects. The company’s leadership have acknowledged as much by taking concrete steps to restructure the organization and focus on the commercialization of Zemdri while cutting R&D spend.

When I made my initial call on AKAO in late November 2016 – which included an in-depth exploration of MDRGN epidemiology – my focus was decidedly on the drug's potential use in CRE infections. The notion that plazomicin could replace colistin as a standard of care for CRE infections was corroborated a month later by outstanding topline data not only from the company’s registrational PhIII trial in cUTI but also from the company’s supplemental PhIII in patients with CRE infections. In cUTI, Zemdri showed non-inferiority, and in some measure superiority, over ‘gold standard’ meropenem. In the CARE trial, a significant trend towards superiority over drug of last resort colistin was noted.

Measured in terms of composite cure, plazomicin showed similar outcomes to meropenem on day 5 and increasingly better outcomes at test of cure and late follow-up in the EPIC trial. Source: corporate slide deck

Patients with CRE infections in the plazomicin arm of the evaluable cohort 1 of the CARE trial showed a marked survival benefit over colistin-treated patients through day 60. Source: corporate slide deck

Study-drug related, serious adverse events were markedly reduced in the plazomicin arm compared to colistin. Source: corporate slide deck

The perception of Zemdri as a 'drug of last resort', serving a small market but priced akin to an orphan product, was widespread prior to the drug's approval:

With regards to the indication in which the drug was ultimately approved, cUTI, the vast majority of commentators saw little commercial opportunity. Take this article which picked up on a soundbite from one of Achaogen's earlier conference calls and highlighted:



No "broad use in cUTI", "very limited patient population" are the key words here.

When the company in essence announced a change in strategy following the drug's approval, the same author noted cynically:



Moreover, luckily for Zemdri, the other 80% of the previous addressable market projection apparently did not really need the CRE argument: An ESBL rate of 15% should be sufficient to prescribe Achaogen's new antibiotic.

I will argue that the drug's profile & dataset facilitate widespread adoption and that observations around the drug's commercial launch corroborate the company's assertions around a substantial commercial opportunity both in cUTI and in other infections caused by treatment-resistant gram-negative pathogens.

Before we get there, let's address the FDA's decision to approve the drug in cUTI but not in BSI.

Reasons for the CRL in BSI and possible way forward

FDA advisory committee members were uncomfortable with the small sample size of the CARE trial and were unsure how submission of the BSI application under the new LPAD pathway - Zemdri being the first drug to be reviewed under LPAD - should influence their interpretation of the data provided. Given that FDA had previously awarded BTD for Zemdri in this indication, and given the compelling nature of the limited data available so far, it is possible that Zemdri's label could be expanded to include BSI based on certain post-approval commitments.



The FDA aligned with the advisory committee convened on May 2 in approving Zemdri for cUTI while serving a complete response letter ('CRL') for BSI. We can presume that the FDA's reasons for holding back on BSI are similar to those expressed by AdCom members:

Source: AdCom meeting minutes

Small sample size in the CARE trial and confusion about the leeway provided by the LPAD pathway - Zemdri being the very first drug to be considered under this pathway - led to the majority of AdCom panelists taking a cautionary stance and voting against approval in BSI. Panelists who voted 'Yes' noted that despite small sample size, the data presented were compelling, especially when considered in the context of Zemdri's overall data package and urgent need for a new therapy in this indication - an important point we will consider in the next section.

Of note, Dr. John Rex, a highly accomplished developer of anti-fungal and anti-bacterial medicines and current head of the international initiative Carb-X, explained in the written submission to the AdCom & FDA that

"Achaogen’s efforts to generate data on their product both in the setting of Usual Drug Resistance (UDR, the cUTI trial) and in Multi‐Drug Resistance (MDR, the bloodstream infection trial) have been appropriate and diligent. Their limited ability to enroll the bloodstream trial is good for the community and you should (hopefully!) expect future drugs to have even more difficulty with showing outcomes in the MDR/XDR setting. As a community, we need to find a path to labeling that reflects these tensions."

1 2 Click to enlarge Notes:

Seeing how small sample size of the CARE trial and the resulting difficulty to conduct meaningful statistical analysis were the major stumbling blocks towards approval in BSI, I believe that additional microbiological & pharmacokinetic / pharmacodynamic ('PK/PD') data presented at recent medical conferences, in conjunction with real-word evidence collected post-approval, could provide FDA with the confidence required to revisit their decision on BSI.

However, my investment thesis is not contingent on a favorable outcome from ongoing discussions between Achaogen and FDA around the drug's approval in BSI, as my financial projections are based on the drug's use in cUTI and off-label use only in a fraction of CRE patients with BSI (a life-or-death situation).

A few thoughts on LPAD

The FDA has since approved the first drug under the LPAD pathway, Arikayce (INSM) - in essence an inhalable formulation of the generic aminoglycoside amikacin. Arikayce is approved for an ultra-orphan patient population suffering from an infliction known as 'MAC lung disease'.

The label of the first LPAD-approved product, Arikayce, raises the intriguing question whether products that are approved for an LPAD indication on top of a 'regular' indication would still be 'punished' with a 'LIMITED POPULATION' descriptive. Source: Arikayce label

Arikayce's label prominently displays the words LIMITED POPULATION under the drug's name, and one may wonder whether such additional restrictive labelling under LPAD would have diminished Zemdri's prospects in the much more substantial cUTI market. The issue of 'dual' LPAD & non-LPAD approvals, and many other concerns, are currently subject to consultation between industry and FDA.

What the market is missing

Zemdri's commercial potential cannot be derived from the recent launches of AvyCaz and Vabomere.

Zemdri's PhIII top-line data, once-daily mode of administration, mechanism of action and microbiological outcomes will drive commercial uptake in cUTI and other infection types. Sepsis, caused by bacterial or fungal BSI and other infections, is a leading cause of death in the U.S., highlighting the urgent real-world need for effective therapies - on or off label. Recent scientific publications provide strong supplemental evidence of Zemdri's superiority over meropenem in cUTI and over colistin in BSI. Achaogen's most recent marketing materials, which have been cleared by FDA, explore the drug's advantages over meropenem in treating cUTI in great detail. Zemdri may benefit from higher penetration into epithelial lining fluid than AvyCaz while comparing favorably against Vabomere in CRE infections.



Example of a bearish thesis supporting current share price

In early 2017, the anonymous authors of a bearish article derived a $3-5 / share fair value from the notion that Zemdri would attain a paltry $20m in peak annual sales, which would be equivalent to 4000 patients treated annually on the basis of current pricing and 5-7 days of therapy. Another way to visualize 20m in peak sales is that Zemdri, at its best, would be used in less than 1/20 of CRE infections nationwide and in 0 cases of cUTI that are not caused by CRE. The authors provided no supporting evidence for such diminutive sales projections other than a comparison to recently launched beta-lactam antibiotics Zerbaxa and AvyCaz, noting:

“Stated differently, two of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world had combined sales of less than $60MM per year of their newly launched antibiotics. Worse, both drugs are also approved for cIAI, so the $60MM overestimates sales specifically for the cUTI indication. What reason is there to think Achaogen, with no sales force and no sales experience will be able to successfully launch a drug in this indication? We believe that there is almost no chance it will be able to sell Plazomicin profitably even if it takes 100% of the 2016 Merck (MRK) and Allergan (AGN) share of the market.”

Deriving Zemdri’s peak sales potential from initial sales of other recently antibiotics is to derive predictions from deeply flawed assumptions - but it appears to be a key consideration for many market participants in assigning little to no commercial value to Zemdri. The first flawed assumption being that addressable market is directly contingent on approved indications. Instead, consider the following:

Antibiotics are the class of drug most frequently prescribed off-label . In other words, the discretion of treating physicians is paramount.

Though a number of drugs may share one indication - in this case cUTI – that doesn’t mean that they all have an equal shot at capturing market share in said indication. Indications for antibiotics need to be further broken down according to susceptibility to existing treatments and severity of infection .

Additional considerations such as mode and frequency of administration, superiority over existing products as well as antibiotic stewardship considerations need to be taken into account when estimating future sales for a new antibiotic.

If one were to, imperfectly, derive Zemdri's commercial potential from previously launched drugs, one could look towards the sales of gram-negative antibiotics with a long sales history such as Primaxin - $760m p.a. - or Invanz - $265m p.a.. As we will see, an even more appropriate comparator might be Cubicin at >$1bn p.a., due to Zemdri's unique suitability for the outpatient setting and the resulting value proposition.

Unmet medical need in BSI and sepsis

Despite the FDA's initial reluctance to approve Zemdri in BSI, many advisory panel members noted that they fully expected physicians to use the drug off-label in life-threatening situations. Off-label use in certain types of BSI is necessitated by the fact that sepsis, a direct consequence of bacterial and fungal BSI, is a leading cause of death in the U.S. at 250k lives claimed annually. This has led to additional action by BARDA, a government agency which has provided material support to the development of Zemdri (>$100m in financing), by creating a new initiative dedicated to 'solving sepsis'. This highlights the urgent and very material need for new antibiotics and antifungals, as well as fast diagnostics such as provided by T2 Biosystems (TTOO), that are active against multi-drug resistant pathogens such as CRE. Infectious disease ('ID') physicians, not the regulator, are the ultimate arbiters of the appropriate use of Zemdri in critical care settings. ID physicians who oversee critically ill patients with signs of sepsis caused by gram-negative pathogens will use a drug like Zemdri empirically rather than wait 2-3 days until blood cultures come back positive while their patient may have passed away. Other examples of patients in a highly critical situation requiring swift ID actions include immunocompromised patients undergoing a bone-marrow transplant or trauma patients with indwelling catheters. While my investment thesis does not rest on these usage cases for Zemdri, they point towards lifecycle opportunity beyond the drug's current label.

Zemdri is strongly differentiated from the competition

Zemdri is the only new aminoglycoside class antibiotic in a sea of beta-lactams and beta-lactam combos. This confers a distinct mechanism of action ('MOA') and pharmacological profile to Achaogen's drug.

Zemdri is the only aminoglycoside specifically engineered to overcome common resistance mechanisms to aminoglycoside antibiotics. Source: zemdri.com

Zemdri can be used as a carbapenem-sparing option, which is an important consideration in the fight against the emergence of carbapenem-resistant bacteria such as CRE. Among recently approved drugs suitable for the treatment of CRE infections and difficult-to-treat cUTI, Zemdri is the only drug that is dosed once-daily (30min once-daily vs 3x multiple hours for Vabomere (MLNT), AvyCaz and similar drugs). This enables outpatient treatment, whereas the competition is confined to the inpatient setting. Vabomere's current owners, Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT), have acknowledged that "over 80% of Vabomere’s current and projected utilization among all patients is in the hospital inpatient setting." Achaogen are seeing 50% of current sales for Zemdri in the outpatient setting (cf. slide 20 of AKAO's current corporate presentation).

Zemdri shows exceptional microbiological eradication rates, as we will discuss further down. This limits emergence of bacterial resistance to Zemdri, ensuring an extensive product life cycle.

Limiting factors to the use of Zemdri are:

its relatively narrow antibacterial spectrum – which is a positive from the point of view of antimicrobial stewardship as the inappropriate or excessive use of broad-spectrum antibiotics fosters resistant pathogens its relatively limited therapeutic window – dose adjustments may be required for renally impaired patients the risk of nephrotoxicity and other side effects associated with the aminoglycoside class. With correct dosing, however, Zemdri has shown a side effect profile comparable to meropenem in the EPIC trial and a much more compelling safety profile than colistin in the CARE trial.

The authors of the bearish thesis mentioned earlier began their piece with the statement:

“When something seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

However, in the case of Zemdri’s PhIII results, things look even better upon close examination – which is admittedly a rare occurrence.

Additional data on microbiological outcomes support Zemdri's strengths over meropenem in cUTI and over colistin in BSI

The exceptionally strong top-line data generated by the EPIC and CARE trials have recently been corroborated by microbiological outcomes presented at ID Week 2018 which took place on Achaogen’s home turf in San Francisco. The company presented 5 posters and one oral presentation, all of which can be accessed under the plazomicin column of the company’s scientific publications archive.

In Microbiological Outcomes With Plazomicin Versus Colistin in Patients With Bloodstream Infections Caused by Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae in the CARE Study, researchers took an in-depth look at clinical isolates from patients with BSI in the CARE trial, exploring per-pathogen resistance mechanisms via whole-genome sequencing, as well as testing clinical isolates for susceptibility to plazomicin, colistin and a host of commonly used antibiotics.

Susceptibility of clinical BSI isolates from the CARE trial to plazomicin, colistin and antibiotics commonly used against gram-negative pathogens. Source

Evaluated on the basis of the CLSI criteria, 83% of BSI isolates from the CARE trial were deemed susceptible to plazomicin, similar to the results obtained by tigecycline (PFE), a twice-daily IV tetracycline derivative approved in 2005. Like other members of the tetracycline class however, tigecycline is a bacteriostatic, rather than a bactericidal drug, which explains why it isn’t standard of care ('SOC') in critically ill patients with resistant gram-negative infections such as CRE. In such cases, it is important to have a rapidly bactericidal drug like plazomicin available in order to avoid or reverse the rapid onset of septic shock, organ failure and ultimately death.

An extensive meta-analysis found no mortality benefit of using tigecycline over other antibiotics, including colistin, in BSI, despite what the above in vitro susceptibility might suggest. MOA matters!

Other than plazomicin and tigecycline, the remaining antibiotics evaluated fared rather poorly, with two aminoglycosides – amikacin and gentamicin – leading the pack ahead of colistin.

Moving back from the bench to the bed, it is further revealed that 2 patients in the colistin arm of the CARE trial developed resistance to colistin while on treatment, whereas no emergence of resistance to plazomicin was observed in the plazomicin arm.

Source

This is alarming, as it suggests physicians may currently be treating critically ill patients with colistin while unbeknownst to them, the underlying pathogens are developing resistance to the very drug being used. In other words, physicians are not only taking significant risks due to colistin's very unfavorable safety profile when they unearth this archaic drug to treat life-threatening infections, the drug doesn’t work great in the first place (cf. top-line results and microbiological outcomes from the CARE trial) and it is quickly becoming obsolete as physicians use it. These findings lend additional urgency to the call by key opinion leaders to replace Colistin as a drug of last resort ASAP.

The strength of plazomicin as a bactericidal agent against highly resistant gram-negative pathogens is further cemented when comparing microbiological response in BSI patients at test of cure – roughly a week following end of therapy:

Source

Here, plazomicin shows consistent and very significant improvements over colistin which are commensurate with the top-line data from the CARE trial. In other words – the microbiological analysis corroborates the significant advantage of plazomicin over standard of care colistin in CRE infections. Also, of note; microbiological response to plazomicin observed in the observational cohort is very similar to that observed in the randomized cohort, suggesting that the plazomicin data in cohort 1 are robust.

In another study which is highly relevant to the commercial prospects of Zemdri, researchers looked at the activity of plazomicin and other (generic) aminoglycoside antibiotics against 8500 gram-negative clinical isolates (enterobacteriaceae) from hospitalized patients across the U.S. The results: plazomicin was effective against 97% of all isolates and, remarkably, 97.9% of all CRE isolates including BSI isolates. By comparison, the efficacy of amikacin, the most active generic aminoglycoside against CRE, stands at 69.2% and as low as 53% in UTI isolates. And to really drive home the superiority of plazomicin, the drug was active against 94.9% of 632 isolates that showed resistance to all other tested aminoglycosides… The authors concluded:

“In summary, plazomicin is an active agent against Enterobacteriaceae isolates from different infection types, regardless of resistance to carbapenems and resistance to other aminoglycosides”

Perhaps most relevant to Achaogen’s ongoing commercialization of Zemdri are the additional findings presented on the registrational EPIC trial in patients with cUTI.

Titled “Microbiological Outcomes With Plazomicin Versus Meropenem in Patients With Complicated Urinary Tract Infections, Including Acute Pyelonephritis, in the EPIC Study”, this is an in-depth look into microbiological eradication rates in cUTI provided by plazomicin and the current ‘gold standard’ meropenem.

As with the CARE trial, the microbiological data show that the top-line data of the EPIC trial were not fooling us in suggesting that plazomicin is in fact superior over 'gold standard' meropenem in cUTI.

Source

Looking specifically at resistant pathogens from the EPIC trial (cf above chart), plazomicin shows consistently higher microbiological eradication rates than meropenem.

Remarkably, plazomicin also produced 100% eradication of blood pathogens (stemming from concomitant bacteremia) in the EPIC trial:

Source

Superior outcomes, measured as composite cure, in patients with concomitant bacteremia are already highlighted in Zemdri’s label, and the underlying microbiological data presented at ID Week further reinforce that message to physicians.

Source: Zemdri prescribing information

Last but not least, Zemdri shows very favorable penetration - between 70% and 84% - into the epithelial lining fluid (‘ELF’). This is very important for the drug's future use in pulmonary infections, seeing how beta-lactam antibiotics (the class to which penicillin, Vabomere, AvyCaz and many others belong) often have difficulty penetrating into lung tissue. From the academic literature:

"... low ELF concentrations of beta-lactams could be explained with poor penetration of their free fraction through the tightly linked alveolar epithelium."

- Source

The fact that Plazomicin / Zemdri is uniquely potent against certain types of gram-negative bacteria while also displaying outstanding ELF penetration, further differentiate the drug from the competition and bodes well for label expansion into HABP/VABP (and off-label use in the meanwhile). For reference; the active component in AvyCaz, which is approved for HABP/VABP, shows ELF penetration around 50% when administered at therapeutically meaningful doses. Meropenem, the active ingredient in Vabomere, is known to display extreme variability in terms of ELF penetration, raising questions about Vabomere’s viability for that infection type.

Zemdri is at least equal to, and potentially preferrable over Vabomere for the treatment of CRE infections

Speaking of Vabomere; I would be amiss to skip over the recently published top-line data evaluating the thrice-daily beta-lactam combo in CRE infections. The data generated by the ‘TANGO II’ trial are significantly less ‘clean’ due to broader inclusion criteria in terms of underlying pathogens than in Zemdri's CARE trial, and due to the comparator being defined as ‘best available therapy’ (‘BAT’) – a very broad basket of antibiotics to be used at the discretion of treating physicians - rather than the definitive drug of last resort colistin, as in the CARE trial. Nevertheless, the results from TANGO II & CARE still provide us with a peak at how Vabomere and Zemdri may stack up against each other in CRE infections. At TOC, the Vabomere arm demonstrated a ‘cure rate’ of 59.4% and at day 28, all-cause mortality of 15.6% was noted in the Vabomere arm vs 33.3% in the ‘BAT’ arm. By comparison, all-cause mortality at day 28 stood at 11.8% for the Zemdri treatment arm vs 40% in the colistin treatment arm in the CARE trial.

Source: Achaogen

Keeping in mind the above-mentioned caveats in comparing the two studies, it is still worth noting that patients in Zemdri's CARE trial appear to have been sicker than patients in TANGO II, as suggested by higher all-cause mortality on day 28 in CARE's comparator arm, and that Zemdri nevertheless led to slightly lower all-cause mortality in this presumably sicker population.

Based on top-line data as well as microbiological outcomes in CARE, as well as outstanding activity against global clinical isolates, Zemdri appears to be a prime choice in CRE infections, and possibly slightly more desirable than Vabomere in this setting. In reality, neither of these drugs are likely to be used as monotherapy in CRE infections, and physicians have expressed enthusiasm about using both in combination.

Addressable market and commercial effort

The opportunity in CRE infections pales in comparison to a million-patient opportunity in treatment-resistant and recurrent cUTI. Zemdri's once-daily dosing and superb results in cUTI enable AKAO to aggressively pursue this significant segment.

AKAO have quietly entered into a contract with the Veterans Administration hospital network, the largest hospital network in the U.S., which highlights the real-world need for Zemdri.

Swift uptake by physician-owned infusion centers (POICs) is a trump card that has been completely overlooked by market participants.

Once-daily dosing, superb microbiological eradication data and reduced clinical relapse in cUTI patients open up a million-patient opportunity

Having examined the drug’s properties and having tentatively situated it within its appropriate competitive environment, it is time to move on to an evaluation of commercial prospects.

What is the addressable market for Zemdri given its current indication in cUTI including pyelonephritis and off-label prescriptions in CRE infections caused by susceptible pathogens?

CRE infections, by some estimates, may currently add up to about 90k cases p.a. in the U.S. Of those, some manifest as cUTI – which often lead to BSI - some as respiratory infections, and others still as intrabdominal infections. Among those, Zemdri shows most promise in cUTI and BSI, with genuine potential for use against respiratory tract infections thanks to strong ELF penetration as noted earlier.

However, the story doesn’t end with Zemdri being used as a last resort in critically ill, hospitalized patients. Its current indication in cUTI – a large and growing market – is set to drive the vast bulk of revenues. The market for cUTI drugs is one or two orders of magnitudes larger than the market for CRE drugs, and a very significant chunk of cUTI patients suffer from treatment-resistant or recurrent infections. Of those, extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (‘ESBL’) producing pathogens pose the greatest challenge in terms of aggregate disease burden. Achaogen break down the opportunity in their most recent corporate presentation:

Source: Achaogen

1 million addressable patients sounds a lot better than 90k, doesn’t it? It is not particularly surprising that roughly 1/3 of cUTI patients have either multi-drug resistant (ESBL producing) or recurrent cUTI, given the emergence of antimicrobial resistance and lackluster microbiological eradication achieved with most antibiotics, as well as an ageing population becoming more susceptible to cUTI.

The message at zemdri.com is squarely focused on establishing Zemdri as the preferred option for transition-of-care of the above-mentioned 1m segment of cUTI patients:

Marketing image & slogan for Zemdri. Source: Zemdri.com

The website adroitly points out Zemdri's advantages over meropenem, in line with the analysis I provided earlier:

Marketing materials highlight long-term outcomes strongly favoring Zemdri over meropenem in cUTI. Source: Zemdri.com

Marketing materials highlight advantage of Zemdri over meropenem in patients with concomitant bacteremia as well as lower microbiological persistence observed with Zemdri over meropenem. Source: Zemdri.com

Achaogen’s strategy is twofold: getting the drug included in hospital formularies for inpatient use – the first formulary inclusion, remarkably, occurred in the first week following the drug’s approval and as of September 21, 90 formulary reviews are already completed or planned until the end of the year – all the while establishing it as a once-daily gold standard for outpatient use.

Source: Achaogen

Transitioning cUTI patients swiftly from the inpatient to the outpatient setting, or keeping them out of the hospital altogether, is where Zemdri's value proposition truly lies.

Source

Treatment-resistant and recurrent cUTI as described by AKAO represent a significant burden on the healthcare system and early discharge of patients from the hospital is highly desirable from a cost / benefit perspective:

"Antibiotic resistance is associated with significant adverse impact on clinical outcomes, and increased consumption of health-care resources, leading to higher costs [12]. In a retrospective, matched-cohort analysis of patients admitted to the hospital with UTI in the US, patients with infections caused by extended-spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL) producing bacteria experienced IIAT (=inappropriate initial antibiotics therapy) 61.8% of the time as compared to 5.5% for patients with ESBL negative infections. Further, patients experienced two additional days in the hospital and an all-cause mortality rate of 9.1% with ESBL positive infections compared to 1.8% in ESBL negative infections.

The average cost per hospital day for cUTI patients, inflated to 2015 using the Gross Domestic Product ('GDP') price index, was $1746.27."

Source: cost-effectiveness study of two antibiotics in UTI

The above data points around cUTI hospitalisation costs allow us to see Zemdri's value proposition more clearly. Given that cUTI patients with ESBL-positive pathogens spend 2 additional days in the hospital over 'regular' cUTI patients, just removing that 2 day 'overhead' would result in savings >$3k per patient. At a daily wholesale acquisition cost ('WAC') around $900, and with a 50% NTAP subsidy in place for up to 5 days of therapy, the cost of a full course of Zemdri (5*450=$2250) for a hospitalised ESBL cUTI patient will be justified on a purely financial basis if hospitalisation can be shortened by those same 2 days.

Similarly, the use of Zemdri in patients with recurrent cUTI - the largest chunk of Zemdri's addressable market - is easily justified by avoidance of clinical relapse, which is far less pronounced for Zemdri-treated patients than for meropenem-treated patients:

Marketing material highlighting reduced clinical relapse for patients treated with Zemdri over meropenem. Source: Zemdri.com

Outside of the hospital setting, the treatment of recurrent or drug-resistant cUTI in physician-owned outpatient centers (POICs) with Zemdri is a perfect example of how an innovative therapeutic can provide benefits to multiple stakeholders in the healthcare system - hospitals, patients and physicians:

Physicians benefit by increasing the addressable population to be treated in the very infusion centers they own

Patients benefit by avoiding hospitalization and by incurring a lower chance of clinical relapse on Zemdri than on any other available alternative

Hospitals benefit by avoiding cross-infection, overcrowding and the emergence of resistance to carbapenems.

Given Zemdri's WAC of $900/day in this setting where NTAP does not apply, POICs overhead that is unrelated to Zemdri could run in excess of $800/day before reaching cost levels similar to the inpatient setting. If we assume POICs-related costs around $300/day, a cUTI patient treated with Zemdri in this outpatient setting would save >$600/day or 5*600=$3000 for a 5-day course of therapy while experiencing notably higher quality of life (no hospitalisation, once-daily 30min infusion = freedom / productivity) and superior clinical outcomes.

As far as I can tell, all previous commentators have completely overlooked the significant commercial dynamic that arises from positioning Zemdri as a drug of choice for the treatment of cUTI in POICs. As the National Infusion Center Association states;

“Unlike hospitals, stand-alone infusion centers deal solely with intravenous and injectable drugs. Their dedicated staffs are experts at administering these medicines. The more intimate setting offers real health benefits. It allows providers to directly observe any side effects and monitor patient adherence, which can boost health outcomes. Care also is more accessible at office-based infusion centers. These centers typically are dispersed more evenly between urban, rural, and suburban communities than are hospitals, which are disproportionately located in cities. By avoiding the need to check into a hospital, patients also save money. Administrative costs for patients who received an intravenous immune globulin treatment in hospitals are 178 percent higher than are the same costs in independent clinics.”

It is all the more exciting to note that AKAO have already contracted with 155 such POICs only 2 months into the launch of Zemdri:

Source: Achaogen

Zemdri's launch accomplishments confirm the viability of AKAO's cUTI strategy

To get a more complete perspective on Zemdri's likely ramp-up, let's recap some important contextual data & milestones for this launch to date:

Zemdri was awarded NTAP on August 3, a subsidy that came into effect on October 2, covering up to 50% of typical inpatient costs for the drug's use in cUTI. This will incentivize inclusion of the drug on hospital formularies.

AKAO's commercial team are targeting some 1000 hospitals in the U.S., focusing on hospitals with high incidence of CRE infections. The company previously guided that they had engaged with the majority of their high priority accounts, which represent about a third of the aforementioned 1000 hospitals, within 10 days of launch.

Of these, 90 formulary reviews have been completed or are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

AKAO have quietly entered into a supply agreement with the V.A., the country's largest hospital network. The company has not yet publicly discussed the V.A. deal but I speculate that the V.A. has agreed to bulk purchases of Zemdri in return for lower pricing. This would provide AKAO with an early revenue boost.

2 months into the Zemdri launch, the company has established 155 contracts with physician-owned outpatient centres ('POICs').

To date, 50% of Zemdri sales are derived from the outpatient setting.

Of the above, the fact that 50% of Q3 Zemdri sales are derived from the outpatient setting and the fact that the company has already contracted with 155 POICs, point towards success of the company's strategy in cUTI, corroborating claims of a very significant commercial opportunity. Conversely, if Zemdri were to be 'shelved' as a drug of last resort, we would not see such early uptake in the outpatient setting.

Financials, worldwide opportunity and valuation

Achaogen's cash burn has ramped up in 2018 as a function of launch readiness. To sustain its commercial efforts, the company has slashed R&D while seeking non-dilutive financing.

The company has guided for submission of its European marketing authorization in H2 2018, and it seems likely that a commercial partnership for ex-US commercialisation of Zemdri will be agreed upon soon thereafter.

Upfront and milestone payments associated with such a licensing agreement would ease financing overhand substantially.

Based on two rNPV models, my price target range is $16-34/share, suggesting 300-750% upside from current levels.

Much has been made of the company’s cash burn (about $40m/quarter) and relatively depleted cash position (about $100m as of mid-2018). The fears stoked around a supposedly massive secondary, which has yet to materialize, have no doubt contributed to AKAO's excessive downtrend since mid-2018.

One may be justified in wondering whether a such a hypothetical, massively dilutive secondary offering would chime well with existing, large shareholders. A subsequent consideration could be that the company has substantial non-dilutive or minimally dilutive refinancing options in its sights.

Whereas management's initial guidance towards H2 2017 for the completion of ex-US partnerships for Zemdri was a massive blunder in terms of managing shareholder expectations, there is no doubt in my mind that the company will eventually deliver on the promise of worldwide commercialization. Zemdri addresses an important gap in the portfolios of several global pharmaceutical players; the drug is off to a strong start in the U.S. which suggests significant demand in line with the company's guidance in cUTI, commercial potential in Asia and Latin America is significant & growing, and the stars are aligned for a favorable approval and labeling outcome in the EU. Recently, a 40% YoY surge in colistin use has been reported in English hospitals, suggesting that the emergence of difficult-to-treat gram-negative pathogens is very substantial and a drug like Zemdri is direly needed.

A much-cited paper by Munoz-Price et. al. explores the global epidemiology of klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemases. The U.S., Latin America and China as well as parts of Europe represent major hotspots. Source

Plazomicin displays consistently high activity against enterobacteriaceae, including CRE, ESBL- and AME-expressing pathogens collected across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Source

It seems logical that Achaogen would seek to finalize ex-US partnership terms around the submission of its marketing authorization in the EU. During the company's most recent earnings call, CEO Wise asserted that the company was in a 'strong position' with regards to partnering in the EU.

While it would be purely speculative to predict the precise terms of an eventual agreement between Achaogen and a suitable third party, I would like to direct readers’ attention to a licensing agreement between Swiss-based Basilea Pharmaceutica and Pfizer (PFE) for the commercialization of anti-fungal drug Cresemba in Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel. Basilea received $70m upfront, with milestone payments up to $427m and double-digit royalties to follow. I expect a similar, if not better, deal for Zemdri.

Another source of non-dilutive funding could be derived from out-licensing one or several of the company’s early-stage assets in angiogenesis or pain.

Achaogen have advanced several monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of severe pain, vascular leakage and treatment-resistant infections. Source: Achaogen

Not only would such agreements bring up-front cash, milestones and long-term revenues by means of royalties, they would also serve to bolster investor confidence in the company.

I expect that the company would raise additional cash via a secondary offering at a more dignified valuation once ex-US deals have been sealed.

On the basis of all the above, I see fair value for Achaogen between $16 and $34/share, depending on Zemdri's peak penetration in cUTI and CRE infections, and future share count. In both scenarios, the vast majority (> 80-90%) of net present value is derived from Zemdri’s commercial prospects, with the remaining >10% being derived from C-Scape, the company’s oral follow-up drug. Evidently, there is significant potential for additional appreciation as the C-Scape program advances.

Beyond C-Scape, no value is attributed to the company’s early-stage assets in either scenario.

Scenario 1: Zemdri captures 20% of TAM in cUTI and CRE infections by year 8, share count increases from 52 to 92m.

Scenario 2: Zemdri captures 30% of TAM in cUTI and CRE infections by year 8, share count increases from 52 to 72m.

Other assumptions that flow into these models include:

Zemdri captures a low percentage (0.5, 1.5%) of its large addressable market in cUTI initially but ramps up to become a blockbuster by 2024. Peak penetration = 20% or 30% of MDR & recurrent cUTI and CRE, which corresponds to 240-340k patients treated annually by 2025 or roughly 10% of all cUTI & CRE cases.

I adjust my estimates for C-Scape downwards to reflect incoming competition from Spero's ( SPRO ) oral carbapenem, set to commence PhIII by the end of 2018.

FY 2019 cash burn = $160m followed by 10% YoY increases until 2026.

Zemdri ex-US NPV equivalent to 2/3 of U.S. NPV, total NPV of ex-US for AKAO = $437m (upfront and royalties, no milestone estimate included)

Future share count of 72m or 92m respectively, vs current estimate of 52m shares including warrants

My rNPV valuation implies 300-750% upside from current levels, the attainment of which depends on such things as continued strong execution on Zemdri's launch, progress on the business development front and judicious use of dilutive financing. In both scenarios, Achaogen is likely to become cash-flow positive by 2021. Depending on ex-US terms, Achaogen could be required to raise another $100-200m over the coming 2-3 years.

More important than the attainment of this target price range is the margin of safety implied in it. A rNPV model needs to be understood as a calculation of underlying value based on a number of assumptions which, despite the analyst's best efforts, cannot be expected to predict future developments with infallible accuracy. My assumptions are derived from my understanding of the sector and Zemdri's place within the therapeutic landscape.

Meaningful risks to my model include, but are not limited to:

lacklustre uptake of Zemdri despite early signs towards the contrary

dilutive financing on unfavorable terms

unexpected adverse events emerging from use of the drug in larger populations

the emergence of one or several competing products with a similar or superior profile to Zemdri

inability to conclude ex-US partnerships on financially lucrative terms

I assign a maximum downside of 50% to AKAO in the event that the company would raise the equivalent of its current Mcap ($180m) at the current share price of $4 & in the absence of material catalysts such as strong initial Zemdri sales, the out-licensing of one or several assets or an ex-US partnership for Zemdri.

On this basis - an unlikely worst case scenario representing 50% downside vs underlying value suggesting 300-750% upside - I posit that AKAO's current risk / reward profile is too attractive to be ignored. I also consider AKAO an acquisition target as Big Pharma has expressed M&A interest in commercial stage assets complete with a sales force to match:

While 'hot' areas of biotech such as IO and gene editing continue to garner significant investor enthusiasm based on the perception of disruptive potential, rich valuations in the face of significant risks diminish the potential for future returns. Conversely, an undervalued and misunderstood asset like Zemdri appeals to my personal preference for significant margins of safety & the potential for outsized returns as market participants adjust their underlying assumptions.

