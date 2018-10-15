R.I.P. Sears Holdings

Well, folks, it has finally happened. After years of struggling to stay afloat, the once-proud retail giant, Sears Holdings (SHLD), has heaved its last breath. On the morning of October 15th, news broke that the business has decided to declare bankruptcy. This move comes as a $134 million debt payment was coming due and as lenders have expressed an unwillingness to undergo a proposed restructuring of the firm. For current shareholders of the business, those who have clung on for the ride down, it has undoubtedly been painful, but now that the final verdict is here, it’s time to say "enough" and let the business rest in peace.

My own thoughts on Sears

I, like many Americans, have memories of a childhood that consisted, among other things, of walking through the spacious Sears departments, lined with clothing racks, shelves stocked with power tools or shoes, and mannequins donned in the latest fashion trends. In some of the stores, I remember holding my parents’ hands as I rode up the escalator, too scared that my shoe laces might snag in the machine’s parts. Those days are long gone now and, for the majority of the youngest generation among us, those types of memories might seem foreign thanks to the advent of online shopping.

Of course, for most of us, we knew this day was coming, that it was only a matter of time before Sears could no longer stand in a new era. Poorly managed since at least Sears and Kmart merged in 2004 (announced in 2004, but the merger was finalized in 2005), the retailer has been losing money consistently since 2010. But the real decline should have been expected when, in 2006, Eddie Lampert, the hedge fund manager in charge of ESL Investments, the firm that engineered the merger, expressed his disapproval when it came to investing in the company’s stores. As evidence of this, you need only look at the graph below, which was provided in a CNBC article covering the bankruptcy filing.

*Taken from CNBC

The end results were predictable. In the graph below, for instance, you can see the sales, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow figures reported by Sears over the past five years. Revenue more than halved from $36.19 billion in 2013 to $16.70 billion last year. The business’ net loss in 2017 was actually the smallest that had been reported in several years, as was adjusted EBITDA, but operating cash flows were still a huge concern. In that five-year period, operating cash flows were a net negative of $7.89 billion.

*Created by Author. $ in Millions.

So far this year (through the first two quarters), the picture wasn’t looking any better. Sales plummeted from $8.48 billion in the first half of 2017 to $6.07 billion this year, while the retailer’s net loss surged to $932 million from $5 million last year. Operating cash flows weren’t much better year-over-year, and the adjusted EBITDA figure was worse than in 2017. In short, there were essentially no redeeming qualities for the business in recent years.

Part of this descent came as a result of necessity. As Sears’ financial condition worsened in the early years, management was forced to close stores, but because probably most, if not all, of its stores were losing money, all this did was allow management to raise some cash from asset sales while economies of scale probably worsened. Back at the end of 2013, Sears as a whole (this includes its Kmart stores) controlled 2,429 locations. As of the end of its second quarter this year, that figure had fallen to just 866 locations, down from 1,250 the same time last year.

*Created by Author

Management, in an attempt to save the business, has undergone a series of transactions over several years, including selling off significant profitable assets like Craftsman, and also winding down stores and selling them off for what they could. Earlier this year, the business announced plans to cut costs this year by $200 million that had nothing to do with store closures, but looking at the math, I’m not sure this has happened.

Earlier this year, I made the case in an article that Sears would be lucky to make it through 2018, and that even if it did, it likely wouldn’t survive much beyond that point. Later, in May, when Amazon (AMZN) and Sears struck a partnership that would result in Sears installing tires that were sold through Amazon, I argued that there could be hope for the retailer still, but it wouldn’t be an easy transition. To survive, the company would need capital and a great deal of time, both things that have been in short supply. Absent a radical transformation, the end would come and it would be ugly.

What’s next for Sears

To be clear, Sears may come back, but I have reason to believe that this is unlikely (or if it does happen, the form will look very different from what we know as Sears today). In its own press release on the bankruptcy filing, management stated that they entered a Chapter 11 filing, meaning that they are looking to restructure, not liquidate. The goal, it seems, is to have the company exit bankruptcy with a much smaller store base that includes only positive EBITDA locations. Of its current locations, 142 are expected to close by the end of this year, which is on top of the 46 store closures previously planned for the rest of this year.

To prepare for the months ahead, management already has negotiated a $300 million DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing arrangement with its senior secured asset-based revolving lenders. It's also working to negotiate a $300 million subordinated DIP financing deal with ESL Investments, plus the company said that ESL Investments may enter into a bid for a large number of its stores. For those who don’t know, a DIP arrangement, if approved by the bankruptcy court, will serve as new debt that is senior above all other debts.

If there are, indeed, some stores that are EBITDA positive, I can imagine a scenario where management might start off those as a separate business. In addition, it will be interesting to see what happens with Kenmore, which might be the last truly valuable asset on the company’s books besides perhaps its automotive services operations. Those might all be sold off to the highest bidder or they could be rolled in with the profitable stores. Either way, though, this likely doesn’t mean anything substantive for the retailer’s shareholders. Almost without any doubt, common shareholders will be wiped from the slate. It’s always possible for some sort of value to be preserved there, but I see this as unlikely.

Takeaway

It’s a dark day for Sears and an even darker day to be a shareholder of the business. The sad truth is that the 125-year old chain is essentially finished. Sure, there’s some chance that it might be revived as a smaller version of its old self, but not only are common shareholders unlikely to participate in this, the company, with its management team even remotely similar in nature to what it has been in recent years, will only stay profitable for so long. After all, while online shopping has certainly negatively affected the enterprise, perhaps the bigger issue over the years has been poor management.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space:



Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.