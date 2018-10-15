Value Stocks Episode 7 - NVR (Podcast)

Growth will be more limited in the future compared to the last 20 years.

Introduction

Value Stocks is a podcast that is unique in that it is one of the few shows that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes that don't provide that much value to the more intense investors. In this episode we discuss NVR (NYSE: NVR). NVR is a homebuilder that primarily earns its revenue from the eastern part of the United States. Currently NVR is trading around $2250 per share, down from a 52-week high of $3700. From the perspective of the authors this price decrease has closed the gap between the estimated intrinsic value of the company and hence is one of the reasons we decided to discuss this stock on the podcast. We hope you enjoy the episode.

Podcast Summary Notes

0:00 - Company Introduction

What do they do?

What is their market cap?

Do you own the stock?

2:15 - Why did you want to talk about this company?

Mentioned in the book “100 Baggers: Stocks that Return 100-to-1 and How to Find Them” by Chris Mayer

Popping up on a lot of value investors' screens recently

All homebuilders have seen their stock drop off considerably

Frequently discussed among other value investors

4:05 - What do you like about the company?

Options on land

Double digit returns

Share buybacks

Long- and short-term performance

9:00 - What do you dislike about the company?

Cyclical

Revenue can go down considerably in short amount of time

Tough to determine where we are in the cycle

Current housing metrics

Current home ownership rates

Interest rates rising

A matter of when not a matter of if it will crash

16:20 - What are your thoughts on moat?

Low barrier of entry for new competitors

NVR has an advantage due to size

19:00 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?

Good history of buybacks

NVR is a very agile organization that is able to make money even with a large drop in their revenue

Growth will be limited in the future compared to the last 20 years

21:15 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business

How did you calculate the intrinsic value?

Is it an above average business?

33:45 - Final thoughts on the business

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.