Weekly Cannabis Report: Altria And Aphria, MedMen Just Went Big

Altria is reportedly looking to invest in Aphria, and we think this is the right partnership for both companies.

Trading Summary

All three marijuana ETFs traded up last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) closed up 3.1%. The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) that tracks smaller growers closed up 3.9%. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) rose 1.1%.

The large-cap stocks were mostly flat except a few individual stocks with significant news. Canopy (CGC) rose 4.9% after expanding its licensed facility to 4.3 million square feet. Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) rose the most with a 17.2% gain after media reported that Altria (MO) is in talks for a minority stake in the company. Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) also rose 7.0% after it announced its application for an NYSE listing. CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) was up 15.6% as investors continue to appreciate its appealing valuation. Tilray (TLRY), Cronos (CRON), and HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) were flat during the week. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) fell another 7.4% after last week's 11.7% loss. Furthermore, after market close on Friday, TGODF announced that Aurora decided not to exercise its warrants. We expect some weakness in TGODF's share price on Monday opening.

In the mid-cap space, notable movers include Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) which finally reversed its recent slide with a 7.3% gain. TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) gained another 30% after announcing its intention to pursue U.S. cannabis opportunities. The stock has already gained 25% and 26% respectively in the two weeks prior to bringing its monthly gain to 96%. Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) was flat, and we continue to believe this stock is overlooked by the market. Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) continued its volatile trading with a 9.6% gain after the company fired back at short sellers. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) gained 8.4%, and we continue to like the stock and believe it is a good takeout target for companies looking for a LATAM platform.

Among U.S. cannabis stocks, MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) stole the spotlight by announcing a $682 million acquisition of privately-held PharmaCann and the stock was up 35.0% as investors liked the deal. Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) has fallen 40% from its recent high likely due to its frequent equity offerings. Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF), and MPX (OTCQB:MPXEF) were all flat without news. Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) was down 1.3% after closing a $23 million equity raise. We also initiated our coverage on Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) with "Still A Good Investment After 200% Gain Post-IPO?".

Sector Update

Altria is in Talks for a Minority Stake in Aphria

Altria, one of the world's largest tobacco company, was reported by Globe and Mail that it is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Aphria, one of the leading Canadian cannabis firm and one of our recent top picks. It is no surprise that Altria is looking to get into cannabis, as we will discuss in more detail this week, and why Aphria makes the most sense as an investment. Outside tobacco, Altria actually owns 10% of AB InBev (BUD) and has a small wine business. We think the possibility of the deal is high, and there remains upside in Aphria's share price should this transaction proceed as reported.

MedMen Acquires PharmaCann for $682 Million

MedMen acquired privately-held PharmaCann for $682 million in an all-stock transaction. Post the deal, MedMen has a market value of C$4.4 billion, making it the largest publicly-traded U.S. cannabis company. The deal will boost MedMen's footprint extensively, but we are slightly disappointed by the lack of disclosure in the announcement. First of all, the company did not even confirm the number of shares it will issue despite saying that PharmaCann will own 25% of the pro forma company. MedMen has a complicated share structure, and based on our calculation, the company will have 583 million fully-diluted shares outstanding post the transaction. Also, the company used potentially inflated numbers in the announcement by quoting the number of "licensed facilities" instead of the stores that are actually open. The problem here is that MedMen included 30 stores that are permitted under its recently acquired Florida license, but in fact the company has not opened any store yet. Despite all the above, we think MedMen is looking increasingly like Aurora in its heydays by using equity aggressively to pursue scale. Aurora shareholders benefited from this strategy in the early days, but 2018 has proven painful as the company struggled to maintain momentum with a heavy C$13 billion market cap. We will issue a detailed analysis of this deal next week.

U.K. Legalizes Medical Marijuana

U.K. has joined a growing list of developed countries to allow senior doctors to prescribe cannabis to patients "with an exceptional clinical need." We think the move is a significant change of attitude towards cannabis and could open doors for more generalized use of medical cannabis in the future. Despite the optimism, it is important to realize only senior doctors will be able to prescribe and the decision will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the government, which means that wide adoption of medical cannabis is still unlikely in the country. Nevertheless, it is a positive development for the industry and moves U.K. one step closer to cannabis reform.

(Source: New Scientist)

Looking Ahead

Last week saw a small rebound in cannabis stocks as the news of Altria looking to invest in Aphria renewed investor optimism. Increasingly, we are seeing more and more established industry players looking to participate and benefit from the cannabis sector including Walmart Canada's move to study selling cannabis products in its stores. It is not a question anymore that the cannabis industry is here to stay. The question is which stocks are best positioned to become a long-term leader in the space and which stocks will produce the highest shareholder value. We recently discussed Aurora's journey, which is one with M&A and inorganic growth, but shareholders are increasingly holding the company accountable because growth does not necessarily mean shareholder return when they come at the expense of extreme dilution. South of the border, MedMen's blockbuster acquisition will likely kick off a new era in the U.S. cannabis space as companies pursue consolidation in a race for scale and market share. We think other firms will follow suit by pursuing M&A aggressively in the highly fragmented U.S. cannabis industry. We expect more deals to be announced as incumbents try to grab market share. Trulieve, for example, is surely looking for a platform acquisition that would expand its reach outside Florida, and Green Thumb will not slow down after MedMen surpassed it to become the largest U.S. cannabis company.

