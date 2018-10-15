Tesla's Road To China

On Tuesday, Tesla (TSLA) released their third-quarter production numbers, and that is what most people have been focused on. However, one small detail seems to have evaded the scope of many people, a detail that may even be more important than delivery and production numbers. Tesla announced that they are ramping up the construction timeline of Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. Originally, production at half capacity was supposed to begin only two years after ground was broken in Shanghai. Full capacity was expected to be reached after another two or three years after initial production began. In light of Tesla recently disclosing that they are facing a 40% tariff on cars sold in China, the company has now announced plans to shorten the previously mentioned timeline.

Importance

In light of Tesla recently disclosing that they were facing a 40% increase on cars that are sold in China, the urgency to complete their third Gigafactory in Shanghai has risen. Another factor that many people don’t seem to notice is that the Chinese government provides incentives for local manufacturers, giving 15% off MSRP for each EV. Tesla will be able to capitalize on this once Gigafactory 3 is complete, but now they are facing this additional price disadvantage. These raised prices have reserved Teslas as cars exclusively for the very wealthy. A factory that is producing cars in China will allow Tesla to completely bypass this tariff and qualify it for the reduced MSRP, resulting in the ability to bring their vehicles to a greater portion of the Chinese population. This will also increase their full production capabilities; Gigafactory 3 is predicted to produce 500,000 vehicles annually upon completion (as is the Fremont factory), resulting in their total production doubling.

In 2017, China purchased 579,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) which is a dramatic increase from the United States’ 198,350 EVs. Tesla also commanded 33% of the EV market share in America for 2017, giving them the largest market share by over 10%. However, in China, Tesla commanded the 13th position for EVs, with only 5% of the market share. It is important to note that all of these numbers are from before the Model 3 reached a high level of production in the third quarter. Model 3s still haven’t been sold in China: they have still only been sold in North America to date. Now, Tesla most likely dramatically increased market share in the US as a result of around a 50% increase in production. For example, the Model 3 also ranked 4th out of all sedans sold in the US during the third quarter, the only electric car in the top 10. China’s EV market will continue to grow, most likely even faster than the smaller EV markets in the world, as it continues to dole out aggressive incentives. One of the biggest incentives is a tax credit of $6,989 for purchasing electric vehicles. Other Asian countries are rolling out these incentives as well, such as India, which is planning to have 30% of their vehicles as EVs by 2030.

Due to these factors, the Shanghai Gigafactory is even more important than Tesla’s original Fremont factory or the Nevada Gigafactory. Even though it is expected produce the same amount of vehicles annually as the Fremont factory and less batteries than Gigafactory 1, the larger market of China will allow for it to make more of an impact. In addition, making the batteries in the same facility as the cars should prove much more efficient than the current Tesla production system due to the lack of transportation required to get batteries from one facility to the other. The completion of Gigafactory 3 could be a catalyst for many other Tesla projects down the line.

Competition

With the largest EV market, comes the most amount of competition. The Chinese market is much more diverse than the American one, and the question is whether Tesla will be able to overcome it. Well, the BAIC EX - Series, China’s best selling model, has a price of about $30,000; this is $5,000 less than the base model for the Model 3. The Roewe Ei5 EV, China’s second best selling model, costs about $32,500. Again, cheaper than the base Model 3. The BYD Qin EV, China’s third best selling model, costs about $46,000, this time more expensive than the base Model 3.

It might seem strange that the base Model 3 is being used for these comparisons, but it is actually the most fair comparison to draw. The BYD Qin EV and the Roewe Ei5 EV both have a range of only 300 km, and the BAIC EX - Series has an even lower 250 km range. The base Model 3 has about a 350 km range, the extended battery has a range of almost 500 km. In addition, all three cars have a top speed lower than 150 kph, while the base Model 3 has a top speed of 210 kph. The Model 3 has a competitive price with the other Chinese EVs, but has a better range, better UI, is faster, and more stylish. These factors will allow the Model 3 to excel in China, and not just be another option in their vast ocean of EVs. This also ignores the Model Y, which will have the same specs as the Model 3, but as an SUV (it is expected to begin assembly in 2020 and be manufactured in China, America, and possibly Europe). The Model Y will most likely be even more popular than the Model 3, especially in China. This is due to the growing SUV market, and China’s lead position in the SUV market as well as the many design improvements the Model Y is receiving, such as the “flex circuit”. A combined effort of both of these vehicles will give Tesla a large share of the Chinese EV market.

Is it Doable

The biggest issue many people have with the construction of Gigafactory 3 is its cost and ambitious timeline. However, the timeline seems quite reasonable, especially when noting ambitious Chinese construction projects in the past. As Musk has mentioned, the Chinese workforce is more than “100 times faster than the US”. One example of Chinese proficiency in building is a 57-story skyscraper - erected in only 19 days back in 2015. More recently, Chinese construction workers replaced a train station in just 8.5 hours.

The original goal was for the entire Gigafactory to be complete in 4-5 years. Tesla now wants the factory to be completed even sooner because high tariffs prohibit them from entering the market effectively, and also they will be able to increase their total manufacturing capabilities which will result in more revenue. No specifics have yet been released on the new timeline.

The other issue that has been presented is Tesla’s potential inability to raise enough capital to finish construction of the factory, and the impact it could have on the company’s already high debt. In terms of financing, Tesla recently announced that they have $681 million of registered capital, which is far better than their previous announcement of $14.6 million. This number will need to continue to rise, with the expected final cost of the factory being $2 billion. A $2 billion equity raise should be quite doable, as long as Tesla continues on its current path.

Once the factory starts initial production, it should be able to pay for itself in less than a year after its completion. Tesla’s automotive division made $3.4 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2018 with 40,768 deliveries and 53,339 cars produced. In the third quarter, Tesla delivered 83,500 and produced around 80,000 vehicles in total. The jump shows that Tesla is nearing the capabilities to get their Fremont factory to the desired 500,000 vehicles annually. According to J.B. Straubel, Tesla’s CTO, there are “certain areas of production that have been very capital intensive that we’ve been able to speed up with almost no additional CapEx by maybe 20%, even 25% or 30%”. With these improvements, come more and more revenue, enough to easily pay for Gigafactory 3.

With an almost 50% increase in production, if this is taken into the revenue and the proposed production optimizations are made, Tesla would be making $26,520,000,000 in revenue annually. Keep in mind that this would only be at a production rate of 416,000 vehicles annually, 83% of what Fremont and Gigafactory 3 are expected to produce annually. So, with this high revenue, Tesla shouldn’t have much of an issue investing $2 billion of this money into the costs of the new Gigafactory. Most likely, the loans will be paid off as the factory gets built, not just all at once, but it would be possible to do.

Tesla stated in their third-quarter production and deliveries report that "We are accelerating construction of our Shanghai factory, which we expect to be a capital efficient and rapid buildout, using many lessons learned from the Model 3 ramp in North America." This indicates that Tesla will be able to construct Gigafactory 3 without all of the unnecessary expenses that were made when building Gigafactory 1 and the Fremont factory assembly lines. Typically, when a company is making a second version of an existing structure of product, they build it without the flaws of the original, and with what worked when things needed to be fixed or altered. Lots of the expenses of Gigafactory 1 and the Fremont assembly lines were replacing things that didn’t work, these costs can be avoided by building the factory right the first time. By using the lessons that Tesla has learned in the past when creating their production centers, they should be able to avoid any sizable issues with Gigafactory 3.

The Chinese government is also reportedly helping Tesla acquire loans from local banks, and may even end up providing some cash themselves in order to help with the construction as China continues to try and push towards a fully EV fleet. When considering all of these factors, Tesla and its investors shouldn’t be too worried about not being able to afford the factory, and will actually be able to cover the costs of the factory quite easily.

Besides cash and timing, the Gigafactory 3 is pretty much a done deal, in regards that those are the only two factors that could derail the project. Not that cash and timing aren’t important, but they are the only two potential issues. The location has already been secured in Lingang, Shanghai. In addition, most of Tesla’s permits to start construction have already been obtained, the biggest one being their ability to operate the facility without a Chinese partner. Getting the rest of the permits shouldn’t be an issue because the government wants Tesla to begin producing in Shanghai and they have provided all of the current permits without any hassle.

Overall, the Shanghai factory is a very necessary step for the betterment of Tesla. It will allow for them to emerge as one of the most dominant car makers as it makes the largest EV market in the world its second home. The only issues that Tesla could face in China are competition, failing to meet their timing goals, and the cost of the factory, but, as discussed above, those shouldn’t be much of an issue. With the completion of the factory, Tesla will have set themselves up to successfully enter the Chinese car market as a mass manufacturer.

