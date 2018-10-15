Rite Aid Leadership: Epic Fail

An Investing Nightmare

Rite Aid (RAD) investors have been on a roller coaster ride for more than two years. There have been glimmers of hope and optimism for the short term trader, but long term investors have witnessed astounding value destruction based on poor management decisions and a lack of adequate corporate governance. Since October 2015 (when the original Walgreens deal was announced), the Nasdaq Composite index is up 48%. Investors could have invested by throwing darts and made unbelievable returns in a basket of stocks. On the contrary, RAD is down 87% since October 2015. A company that had sales of over $31B prior to the sale of stores to Walgreens (WBA), and still has sales over $22B annually has destroyed investors’ portfolios. Even compared to their peer group, the track record of RAD (and their leadership) is clearly inadequate and speaks for itself on why a change is needed. Here are charts for RAD, WBA and CVS.

RAD Chart (-87% return since October 2015)

WBA Chart (-15% return since October 2015) (Source: Nasdaq.com)

CVS Chart (-20% return since October 2015)

2nd Quarter Results

RAD shares were holding in the $1.25 to $1.30 range prior to the Q2 earnings report. Following the report, shares have declined another 18% to $1.06. This latest drop takes the share price to a place many RAD investors never thought possible after the $4.4B sale of 1,932 stores and three distribution centers to WBA. Q2 EPS was in-line and sales exceeded expectations. RAD delivered a -$0.01 adjusted net loss per share and a +1.0% same store sales comp for their Retail Pharmacy segment. Sales in the Pharmacy Services Segment were +4.6%.

Other positive notes in Q2 results:

+1.1% same store script growth

In the Pharmacy Services Segment, RAD increased their Medicare Part D membership which will drive future revenue growth ($69M revenue increase in Q2)

Net debt reduced to $3.2B

RAD announced changes to its Board with the nomination of three new independent directors and the separation of the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The chart below shows Q2 was the first positive comp quarter for RAD since Q1 of FY 2017!!

With some positive traction beginning to show in the business, the question that needs answered is why did the share price drop 18% following the Q2 earnings release? In my opinion, the answer is found in this quote from the RAD proxy dated 9/27/18.

One of the Board’s most important tasks is choosing the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. After rigorous and thoughtful evaluation and discussion, the Board firmly believes that John Standley is best situated to serve as Rite Aid’s Chief Executive Officer. In reaching this conclusion, the Board considered his extensive industry experience and in-depth understanding of all aspects of the Company, including its customers, operations and key business drivers. The Board believes this experience and understanding will be vital to navigating the Company through its current challenges and building stockholder value for the long term, as well as providing stability to the Company’s many constituents.

Reasons for Leadership Change

The Board believes John Standley is the best leader to turn RAD around. Ok, this is a sentence that likely haunts long term RAD investors. Wow - there is so much material here to discuss! Let's start with a list of factors the board should have considered in their decision to retain John Standley.

87% share price decline since October 2015

Share price has hit a 5-year low

Eight consecutive negative same store sales comp quarters between Q2 2017 and Q1 2019

A lack of any meaningful expense cuts/corporate office restructurings since the sale of stores to WBA. With more than a 40% decrease in store count, shouldn't there be a resizing of senior leadership positions and corporate office headcount?

The decision to merge with Albertsons for $0.18 per share plus an unknown value for their share of the Albertsons business. Shareholders rejected this merger. The proxy advisory services of Glass Lewis and ISS also opposed the merger. Glass Lewis raised questions on conflicts of interest and questionable procedural transparency with the merger. For a discussion on conflicts of interest, please check out my previous RAD article titled, Just Vote 'NO'.

Let's not forget that the share price of RAD was $2.13 on February 16th, 2018 before the Albertsons announcement. It fell to $1.49 by March 26th, 2018 as shareholders soured on the deal. With this kind of reaction from investors, should the Board of Directors have cancelled the deal on their own? This didn't happen. Instead, RAD leadership spent shareholder money promoting and advertising the deal on finance websites against the wishes of shareholders.

the Albertsons announcement. It fell to $1.49 by March 26th, 2018 as shareholders soured on the deal. With this kind of reaction from investors, should the Board of Directors have cancelled the deal on their own? This didn't happen. Instead, RAD leadership spent shareholder money promoting and advertising the deal on finance websites against the wishes of shareholders. Between the announcement of the Albertsons deal (February 2018) and the rejection by shareholders (August 2018), RAD leadership held shareholders in limbo for six months. The time and money spent promoting the deal would have been better spent on improving operations and exploring other strategic options or suitors.

Three days before the merger vote, RAD cut its 2019 earnings forecast. This occurred just six weeks after they had reaffirmed 2019 earnings guidance on June 27th. The timing of this announcement was unfortunate for shareholders.

One of the issues that glaringly shows the disconnect between the Board of Directors and RAD shareholders was the Retention Bonus. With the Albertsons deal, shareholders received a 25% to 30% drop in the share price after the announcement. What did RAD leadership receive for approving a deal that hurt their own shareholders? A bonus!! Simply amazing.

What happened to all the benefits from the WBA asset sale? When first announced, shareholders were told a story of a leaner and more flexible company with a strong regional presence. The remaining stores were much higher volume stores vs. the stores sold to Walgreens. Rite Aid had the option of joining Walgreens’ group purchasing agreement to negotiate discounts on generic drug prices. RAD leadership has not controlled the narrative or made the changes necessary to improve the share price.

Shareholder Value (only if you are a RAD short)

As a RAD investor, it has come to a point where it is hard to hear John Standley use the phrase “enhancing shareholder value”. For my fellow sports fans, does anyone remember when Allen Iverson was asked about his dedication to practice? Practice, we are talking about practice!! It seems a good parallel here would be RAD leadership talking about enhancing shareholder value. Shareholder value, we are talking about shareholder value!! When they claim to be concerned about shareholders (the real owners of the company), is that believable? There appears to be NOTHING the RAD leadership team has done to enhance shareholder value.

Some RAD investors would argue the best catalyst for shareholder value would be for John Standley to resign and a complete overhaul of the Board of Directors. Also, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, called on investors to vote against the company's "Say-On-Pay" proposal at the annual meeting. Shareholders will get their chance on October 30th. The proxies are out and votes are being tallied. If this vote is similar to the shareholder vote on the Albertsons merger, RAD leadership may have cause for concern.

Investment Thesis

RAD’s share price values the company for less than book value. The current share price of RAD values each store at approximately $1.0M and EnvisionRx for approximately $1.5B (approximate values factor in RAD’s net debt). RAD purchased EnvisionRx for $2.0B in 2015. RAD sold stores to WBA for $2.3M per store. The 2,546 stores kept by RAD have higher sales per store and more remodels vs. the stores sold to WBA. To recap, RAD’s current stores are only valued at 43% of WBA’s purchase price per store. EnvisionRx is valued at only 75% of what RAD paid for the company. What has caused this disconnect in value? One answer: shareholders don’t believe RAD leadership has the ability to improve results or, worse yet, RAD leadership lacks the desire to make the tough decisions to improve results.

Takeaway

October 30th is the day for RAD shareholders to mark on their calendar. Proxy voting is underway. It is hard to imagine RAD shares going much lower, but many of us said the same thing when the price was $1.50. Shareholders need to send a message on October 30th. The Board changes volunteered by RAD were not enough based on the recent share price decline. RAD needs a new vision, a new CEO and a management structure that aligns with the interests of shareholders.

