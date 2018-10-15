AUD Net Short Positioning Near 10-Year Highs

Buy AUD via an ETF. The currency is now very vulnerable to a short squeeze higher, and a Trump-Xi Jinping slated for November could prove to be the catalyst.

As a result, the AUD is now trading 12% below its 52-week high against the USD, and net short speculative positioning in the currency is near 10-year highs.

The Australian dollar has been pinned down by a confluence of bearish catalysts in 2018 - including macro headwinds and some danger signs in its domestic economy.

The AUD (FXA) has been felled by a barrage of negative catalysts in 2018. In this year alone, the AUD/USD has fallen a good 12% already from highs of 0.8130 to current levels of 0.7120.

AUDUSD Weekly Chart

The AUD just does not seem to be able to catch a break.

For starters, rapidly deteriorating US-China trade relations have played a crucial part, with AUD often seen as a currency proxy for the economic well-being of China. The rapid-fire tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by both superpowers on each other have thus far impacted $250bn of China's exports into the US, and $110bn of US' exports into China. The trade war might be a result of both superpowers battling for global hegemony, with the US keen to curtail China's ascendancy on to the world stage.

The keenly-watched contest between both superpowers have caused a divergence between US and China equities, with the former perching close to their all-time highs, while the latter taking a nasty knock this year; the Shanghai Composite is about 25% down this year.

Second, rising US yields have also taken the shine off the AUD, with US 10-year Treasuries now rewarding investors with above 3% yield per annum, while holdings of 10-year Australian government bonds can only receive 2.75% per annum. The divergence in yields have caused investors to pull money out from Australia, thus knocking down the AUD consequently.

Thirdly, Australia's domestic picture does not look pretty, and I want to highlight two specific statistics: First, household-debt-to-disposable-income ratio sits close to 190%, an astonishing and perilous statistic. This means Australia's economy is extremely vulnerable to a hard landing, as a slowdown in income growth would likely lead to a trickle-down effect of increased loan defaults.

Australia household-debt-to-disposable-income ratio

The second statistic I want to highlight is Australia's frothy housing market, which has grown by close to 45% in the past five years. Years of cheap debt as a result of low interest rates have encouraged borrowing, and the housing market has been a prime beneficiary. In 2018, housing prices have taken a knock, with the House Price Index falling into negative territory. The housing market is an illiquid one, and can be susceptible to price shocks if borrowers default on their loans.

Australia House Price Index

Total value of Australian residential property

This has explained why the Reserve Bank of Australia has kept benchmark interest rates on hold for 24 straight meetings. It has continually expressed concern with regards to frothy housing prices, and understands it needs to maintain an easy-money policy to keep borrowing costs low. Any hike in borrowing costs could be damaging for the economy, especially when incomes have failed to keep up with debt financing costs.

In essence, these have been the 3 catalysts that have pegged the AUD firmly down against other G10 currencies in 2018, especially against a rampaging Greenback. That said, I want to look at how bearish the overall market is on the AUD. The answer is: Very bearish.

CFTC speculative net positions on AUD show that net shorts against the currency might be too stretched, to the extent that net short positioning is sitting at close to decade highs. Despite the negative catalysts underpinning the AUD, to turn bearish on the currency now would be a bad idea, as the currency would be highly susceptible to a short squeeze higher.

CFTC AUD speculative net positions

As Warren Buffet used to say: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful". I would suggest entering a tactical bullish position to buy Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) when the AUD is sitting 12% below its 52-week highs. In addition, AUD/USD is now trading near support levels between 0.69 to 0.71.

Catalysts that could send the AUD higher would be a fruitful meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in November, where presumably trade talks with be on the agenda. Trump knows he has a mid-term election to contend with in November as well, and a protracted trade war will likely cause his would-be voters many nervous and sleepless nights. A consensus on trade agreed with fellow strong-man Xi will remind Trump's voters that he has their best interests at heart, while Xi will be happy to reduce damage to the domestic economy / stock market.

If this chess match between both superpowers ends in a stalemate without a victor, the winner would likely be risk-on trades, which include the AUD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.