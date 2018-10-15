Range Resources: Growing Natural Gas Production, Improving Finances

The company is one of the few fracking companies that has CapEx spending of less than OCF, giving the company positive free cash flow.

Range Resources is one of the most active natural gas producers in the Marcellus shale, with 85% of its capital expenditures devoted to the region.

Over the weekend, I turned on my furnace for the first time this season. My mind being the way it is, this made me start thinking about methods that can be used to invest in natural gas. The best way to do this for most people is to purchase shares of a company that is active in this space, such as Range Resources Corporation (RRC), which is one of the most active producers in the Marcellus shale region of North America. Let us have a look at this company and attempt to determine its investment potential.

As just mentioned, Range Resources is primarily focused on the Marcellus shale, which accounts for approximately 85% of the company's development spending. This acreage is entirely located within Western Pennsylvania, in Washington, Beaver, and Butler Counties.

Source: Range Resources Corporation

The company likes to highlight the resource potential of this acreage. In particular, the firm has the plan to drill approximately 3,800 wells on this land, 300 of which have more than 40 billion cfe EUR.

Range Resources expects that the Marcellus acreage will be responsible for all of the company's forward production growth. As we can see here, the company expects to grow its production at an 11% compound annual rate over the 2017 to 2022 period:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

Historically, one of the major problems facing fracking companies is that they were spending more money to maintain and grow and their production than they were actually bringing in. I discussed this in an article a few years back. Fortunately, Range Resources does not have this problem. The company spends less on capital expenditures than it brings in through operating cash flow. That allows the company to actually generate free cash flow on an annual basis.

Source: Range Resources Corporation

As I have discussed in various past articles, it is critical that a company generates free cash flow. This is because it is very difficult to engage in other business activities such as paying down debt, paying dividends to shareholders, or exploiting new market opportunities without a sufficient supply of cash. Therefore, it is very nice to see that Range Resources is able to execute on its production growth plans and still generate positive free cash flow.

One reason why the company has been able to do this is that it has managed to keep its maintenance capital expenditures at a reasonable level. This is the spending that the company takes on in order to maintain its production and oftentimes accounts for a very significant portion of capital expenditures for a company operating in shale regions. Range Resources believes that it can further improve on this over the next few years:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

The biggest reason for the high maintenance capital expenditures at most fracking companies is the high decline rate of horizontal wells. This essentially forces these companies to keep drilling new wells in order to maintain production levels. Range Resources has been combating this by using longer laterals across its asset base, which is expected to give it a decline rate of less than 20% across its operations in 2019. That would be a phenomenally low rate for a company involved in fracking activities.

Admittedly, though, the company's efforts to keep capital expenditures down can only go so far. Range Resources' current five-year outlook calls for the firm to spend 85% of its operating cash flow on both maintenance and growth capital expenditures. Fortunately, though, this does still leave a relatively good amount of free cash flow for other purposes.

Another problem that shale operators frequently suffer from is a high debt load. Range Resources is no exception to this. One way that we can see this is by looking at the company's net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio, which theoretically tells us how long it would take the company to pay off its debt if it devotes all of its free income to this task. As we can see here, the company has been actively working on reducing its ratio and expects to have it down under 3.0x in 2020 and under 2.0x in 2022:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

This is certainly something that is nice to see and it will certainly bring the firm's debt down to a reasonable level if it manages to achieve its goal. This is by no means certain and admittedly right now Range Resources does have a higher debt load than I like to see. If it does manage to achieve its production growth goals though, it will probably be in good financial shape in a few years.

The Marcellus shale is one of the richest natural gas basins in the world. Current estimates, which are always being revised, are that the basin contains forty trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas, three billion barrels of natural gas liquids, and 149 million barrels of condensate. As we might expect, this tremendous resource potential gives Range Resources a significant quantity of proved reserves:

Source: Range Resources Corporation

As we can see in the chart above, the company has approximately 15.3 trillion cubic feet of proved reserves. This gives the company approximately nineteen years of reserve life, which is the amount of time that the company can continue producing at its current level without increasing its reserve base. This puts it on the high side compared to most energy companies, most of which do not have a reserve life of anywhere near this length.

The reason that this long reserve life is so beneficial to Range Resources is that petroleum and natural gas production is an extractive industry. Companies that are involved in the business must continually find new sources of oil and gas to replace the resources that are pulled out of the ground and sold or they will eventually run out of product to sell. The fact that the company has such a long reserve life means that the company does not need to be desperate to find new sources of natural gas to keep its reserve base up. It also gives the company the ability to grow its production somewhat without doing much more exploration or purchasing more natural gas deposits.

Overall, Range Resources looks to have a lot of potential if it can execute on its current five-year plan. There are some risks of course, namely that the company's high debt load gives it problems before it manages to reduce it. For the most part though, when we consider the growing demand for natural gas, we can assume that Range Resources likely has a bright future.

