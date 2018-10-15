Gilead In PBC: The Clinical Pursuit For Dominance

I analyze the clinical prospects of GS-9674 in PBC and its differentiation from FDA approved Ocaliva, the prototypical FXR agonist developed by Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

PBC is an orphan disease caused by an imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis and liver injury.

Any man or institution that tries to rob me of my dignity will lose-Nelson Mandela

Investment Thesis

The once dormant clinical research and development of therapies for non-viral liver diseases is now characterized by intense competition and ongoing scientific advance. By expanding its clinical portfolio into cholestatic liver diseases, Gilead Sciences (GILD), a large cap ($95.4B) biopharma known for its revolutionary therapeutics, is strategically planning an offset to decreasing sale revenues originating from viral liver diseases therapeutics.

In the next few years, Gilead will also be financially challenged by competition from generics, innovative products, pending loss of patent exclusivity as well as pricing pressure. For future new organic growth and to staying competitive, Gilead is steadily intensifying the clinical advance of its therapeutic pipeline for non-viral liver diseases such as NASH and cholestatic liver diseases, PBC and PSC.

PBC is a multi-factorial incurable rare disease. At present, only two FDA approved drugs, ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and ocaliva, are available in the market to delay the progression of mild PBC and manage its symptoms. There is a clear need beyond UDCA and ocaliva in patients with PBC for innovative and effective drugs. Although the incomplete understanding of PBC pathophysiology initially hindered the development of anti-cholestatic drugs, several companies including CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY), Genkyotex (GKTX.PA), Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT), Enanta (NASDAQ:ENTA), and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are clinically developing novel therapeutic candidates for mild PBC and/or moderate PBC.

GS-9674 is a novel synthetic non-steroidal Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) agonist originally developed by Phenex. All anti-PBC drug candidates are not created equally. My analysis of the research has revealed some similarities as well as important significant structural, pharmacological and functional differentiation of GS-9764 from ocaliva (discussed later).

For this reason, it is my bold assessment that GS-9674 should positively regulate bile acid homeostasis to alleviate cholestasis and induce anti-pruritogenic benefits in mild PBC. Furthermore, it is my contention that GS-9764 will delay and/or halt the progression of moderate PBC to cirrhosis. That differentiation if clinically proven will make GS-9764 a winner in my opinion. It is worth reiterating that the 10 year mortality for PBC is greater than patients infected with HIV/HCV co-infection.

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including setbacks such as delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes constitute the most significant downside risk. In the event of a negative clinical outcome, Gilead like most large market cap is probably too big to crash due to the vast number of approved therapeutics as well as increasing drug candidates in clinical development.

Nevertheless, failure of GS-9674 in PBC and other non-viral liver diseases could lead to downward pressure, possible sells off and also uncertainty with regard to the scientific integrity/validity of GS-9764 as putative therapy for non-viral liver diseases. Current price represents a good buying opportunity.

The Need

No one can survive without a functional liver. The functions of the liver are enormous including filtering the blood from the digestive tract, detoxification of chemicals, drug metabolism and bile secretion. In the absence of effective therapies, PBC patients are faced with liver transplantation to improve survival for those with liver failure. However, liver transplantation is associated with high costs, limited availability of donor organs, and increased likelihood of disease recurrence despite successful original transplantation.

In writing my recent article on CymaBay and Genkyotex, I gained more insight on PBC pathophysiology and the need/demand for diverse anti-PBC drug candidates. My viewpoint is that all anti-PBC drugs are not created equally and that diverse anti-PBC drug candidates with different pharmacological targets are needed due to different pathophysiological phases of the disease.

The different phases of PBC pathophysiology are: mild PBC (biliary inflammation, cholestasis) progresses to moderate PBC (mild ductopenia, biliary fibrosis), and severe/advanced PBC (severe ductopenia, cirrhosis liver failure), and hepatocellular carcinoma leading to hepatic failure and death. Ductopenia is caused by loss of bile ducts (see Fig. 1). FDA approved UDCA and Ocaliva are standard of care to treat mild PBC by delaying the progression without improving adverse events of pruritus and fatigue.

Figure 1 Normal and PBC-damaged bile ducts (GenKyotex)

Innovative anti-PBC drug candidates, GS-9764, GKTX831 (GKTX.PA) and seladelpar (CBAY) are specifically undergoing clinical trials to assess their therapeutic benefits in delaying and/or halting the progression of moderate PBC (seladelpar, GKT831 and GS-9764) and advanced PBC (GKT831), the most difficult and problematic disease phases of PBC. To the best of my knowledge and based on publicly available information, tropifexor (NVS), EDP-305 (ENTA) and elafibranor (OTCPK:GNFTF), are specfically evaluating the efficacy of their drug candidates only in mild PBC.

Orphan diseases such as PBC are typically associated with high pricing power. With PBC remaining incurable, the addressable market for PBC estimated at 200,000, in US and Europe is expected to increase. Likewise, Asia Pacific and China are expected to experience increased growth in upcoming years due to increasing awareness and high incidence of cirrhosis. Lifetime treatment is recommended for all PBC patients. At ~$70,000/year, ocaliva is substantially more expensive than UDCA, which is generically available at a $3,000/year. It is expected that future drug approvals will also be similarly priced as ocaliva or higher due to their orphan drug status.

Market Assessment and Risks

Gilead’s lead drug candidate for non-viral liver diseases is selonsertib. It is in Phase 2 and 3 for combination and monotherapy NASH trials, respectively. In addition, GS-0976 in Phase 2 trial for NASH whereas GS-9674 is being clinically evaluated for efficacy in NASH, PBC and PSC.

Gilead has multiple shots on goal with different drug candidates at different stages of clinical trials for several diseases states encompassing virology, hematology, gastroenterology, oncology and cellular immunology. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $31.7B at June 30, 2018. Gilead generated $1.6B in operating cash flow, including tax-related payments of $1.5B, and also paid cash dividends of $740M and utilized $450M on stock repurchases. Gilead had a cash burn of ~$400M in Q2/2018 relative to Q1/2018.

Total revenues were $5.6B in 2018 compared to $7.1B in 2017. Net income was $1.8B or $1.39 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $3.1B or $2.33 per diluted share in 2017. The decline in total revenue has been attributed to dwindling sales revenue in the HIV, HBV and HCV franchise due to competition from generics, new products and anticipated products as well as pricing pressure and pending loss of patent exclusivity.

The Differentiation

My analysis of the research has revealed some similarities as well as important significant structural, pharmacological and functional differentiation of GS-9764 from ocaliva. Structurally, GS-9764 is a novel synthetic and non-steroidal FXR agonist whereas ocaliva is a steroidal semi-synthetic bile acid ligand FXR agonist. I previously discussed at length that the steroidal structure of ocaliva may trigger some of its adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia.

Briefly, ocaliva has a weak agonistic activity for the bile acid receptor, Transmembrane G protein coupled receptor 5, which is believed to enhance pruritus (Hirschfield et. al. Gastroenterology, 2015; Tully et. al. J. Medic. Chem. 2017). High incidence of enhanced pruritus in response to ocaliva therapy is its major limitation occurring in up to 80% patients with PBC receiving ocaliva and accounting for high rate of drug discontinuation in 40% of patients (Hirschfield et. al. Gastroenterology, 2015; Bowlus, Hepatic Med. 2016).

Furthermore, due to its steroidal structure, ocaliva therapy in PBC was associated with increased serum levels of total and LDL cholesterol as well as decreased HDL compared with placebo, possibly due to a decreased hepatic metabolism of cholesterol to bile acids.

Pruritus is a disabling syndrome of PBC that hinders the quality of life. In PBC, ocaliva suppresses bile acid synthesis to induce anti-cholestatic benefits. However, there is no evidence of ocaliva dampening serum bile acid levels. Based on my understanding of the literature, a developing hypothesis on pruritus (i.e intense itch) is that decreased serum levels of bile acid correlates with improved anti-pruritogenic benefits.

For example, the bile salt binding agent cholestyramine, lowers serum bile salt levels to effectively relieve pruritus during PBC. Correspondingly, the Phase 3 pediatric anti-cholestatic drug candidate, A4250 (NASDAQ:ALBO), functionally suppresses AP levels and systemic serum bile acid levels to induce anti-pruritogenic benefits.

Presently, there is no direct evidence that GS-9764 can or will induce anti-pruritogenic benefits in patients with PBC. However, as I alluded to in the summary, GS-9764 is also being evaluated for clinical efficacy in the cholestatic liver disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Recent data from Gilead reports decreased serum bile acids level in PSC patients treated with GS-9764.

Based on that finding in PSC, I infer that GS-9764 will induce anti-cholestatic benefits (i.e lower AP levels) by inhibiting bile acid synthesis during PBC. It is also my assessment that anti-pruritogenic relief could be achieved by GS-9674 in PBC patients by suppressing serum bile acid levels.

The Expectation

Mild PBC (biliary inflammation, cholestasis): It is anticipated that GS-9764 could exert anti-cholestatic response reflected as lower alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels by reducing bile acid synthesis through downregulation of CYP7A1 (the rate-limiting enzyme in bile acid synthesis). Cholestasis is caused by slowing of bile flow and GS-9764 could also induce a choleretic effect to increase bile flow for subsequent bile acid elimination.

Presently, UDCA, ocaliva and seladelpar have all been shown to induce anti-cholestatic responses (i.e. lower AP levels). Similarly, it is anticipated that drug candidates, GKT831 (GKTX.PA), elafibranor (OTCPK:GNFTF), EDP-305 (ENTA) and tropifexor (NVS) could also induce anti-cholestatic benefits. To the best of my knowledge and based on publicly available information, tropifexor (NVS), EDP-305 (ENTA) and elafibranor (OTCPK:GNFTF), are specifically evaluating the efficacy of their drug candidates only in mild PBC.

Moderate PBC (mild ductopenia, biliary fibrosis): Mild ductopenia is characterized loss of bile ducts. PBC patients with moderate disease may not respond effectively to anti-cholestatic therapies used for mild PBC. This is because the anti-cholestatic mechanism of increasing bile flow would lead to increased mechanical pressure in the remaining bile ducts of patients with moderate PBC, causing bile infarcts and liver damage. For this reason, any presumed therapies for moderate and advanced PBC disease should reverse or regress the progression of the disease without causing aforementioned serious adverse events.

In ocaliva Phase 3 POISE trial, patients with mild PBC were used and patients with advanced were specifically excluded. As a matter of fact, the FDA issued a black box warning for patients with advanced PBC receiving ocaliva therapy due to heightened risk of liver decompensation or failure. It is noteworthy that preliminary data has demonstrated some therapeutic benefit for ocaliva in patients with moderate PBC as revealed by regression or delay of fibrosis in these patients. In its Phase 3 trial, CymaBay will be including patients with moderate PBC in addition to those with mild PBC. Of note, in its Phase 2b study, CymaBay focused on patients with mild PBC.

It is my hypothesis that drug candidates, GS-9764, seladelpar and GKT831, will induce anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic benefits in moderate PBC (GS-9764, seladelpar and GKT831) and advanced PBC (GKT831) to delay or regress inflammation and fibrosis that subsequently halts development of cirrhosis. GS-9764 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trial for mild and moderate PBC.

Epilogue

There is no passion to be found playing small-in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living-Nelson Mandela

The incidence and prevalence of non-viral liver diseases in general is rising and significantly contributing to the increasing burden on health care. To deal with the challenge of treating patients with liver diseases, clinicians need effective therapies that target the underlying disease pathology as well as symptoms and complications associated with the disease.

The approval of ocaliva was a great milestone for cholestatic liver disease, PBC. Ocaliva is being used to delay the progression of PBC and manage symptoms. It is also apparent that the adverse events associated with ocaliva is still clinically problematic.

There remain a great need for diverse anti-PBC drugs to deal with the diverse pathophysiological phases of PBC (i.e mild, moderate and severe/advanced) and its associated symptoms of pruritus and fatigue that hinders the quality of life. My assessment of the research suggests that seladelpar, GKT831 and GS-9764 have clinical promise in their therapeutic approach to moderate and/or advanced PBC and its ensuing symptoms.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital.Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

