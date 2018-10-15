Alibaba: Challenges Faced By Trade War Could Diminish Rapidly

Most of the negative repercussions of the trade war have already been priced in, which should give investors a better entry point.

We might see 11th-hour negotiation between the U.S. and China, similar to the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Alibaba has seen a correction of 30% from its peak in the recent tariff escalation, bigger than the 15% dip immediately after the last presidential election.

After the last presidential election, my first article on Alibaba mentioned the strong possibility of a major dip in Alibaba when new trade policies on China are enacted.

Alibaba (BABA) has been caught in the crossfire of escalating trade tariffs and ramping up of rhetoric from administrations in both the U.S. and China. I warned regarding the possibility of this situation in my article on 13th November 2016: ‘China Wall’ can hurt Alibaba more than anticipated. Alibaba saw a dip of almost 15% within a few weeks of the presidential election. However, it was able to deliver over 80% growth in 2017 as the new administration focused on other policies. This growth was backed by better growth within the core commerce segment and the potential of cloud and international commerce segment.

In order to forecast the probable result of the current trade spat between the U.S. and China, we need to have a perspective about the past negotiating results. The recent USMCA deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada was also finalized very close to the deadline as the stakes for both the U.S. and Canada increased. Similarly, the agreement to lower tariffs with the EU was reached after months of rhetoric. When the possibility of an all-out, tit-for-tat tariff by the U.S. and EU seemed imminent, the European Commission President visited Washington and both sides agreed to halt new tariffs and negotiate. We can forecast a similar last-minute trade deal between the U.S. and China. This would remove the bearish sentiment on Alibaba’s stock and allow it to trade on the fundamentals.

A 20-year trade war?

In a recent investor day conference, Jack Ma cautioned that the current trade dispute could last for 20 years and would persist beyond the current administration. Many analysts have also pointed out similarly bleak scenarios and Alibaba’s stock is reflecting this pessimism. However, we also need to look at how most of the bigger trade deals have been concluded in the past few months.

In Europe also, a Brexit deal between the EU and UK is looking possible only at the last possible movement. The UK is due to leave the EU on 29th March 2019 and only recently there has been a similar opinion about possible deal.

We can see a similar trend in the trade deal between U.S./Canada/Mexico as well as the tariff dispute between the U.S and EU. The trade scenario between the U.S. and China is a bit different but a big similarity to other trade disputes is that the overall stakes are very high for both sides.

While looking at the possible timeline of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, we need to look at political and economic realities in both countries. If there is no trade deal before the next presidential election cycle in the U.S., it would be a big headwind for the current administration. Increase in tariffs to 25 percent or higher would hurt consumer sentiment in the U.S. and can lead to big inflationary pressure as the economy is already firing on all cylinders. Higher tariffs also hurt China and there are already signs that its central bank is taking a more accommodative monetary approach to reduce the impact of the trade war.

Hence, we could see a ‘mini’ trade deal between the U.S. and China after the mid-term elections where moderation of tariffs on important goods and services is agreed upon. It would be difficult to time an entry into Alibaba’s stock for such a trade deal as any announcement will happen at the eleventh hour for both sides. The current stock price seems to have priced in the trade war and provides a good entry point. We can also see some signs of reduction in rhetoric in the past few days, showing a possibility of lower headwinds for Alibaba.

Current valuation

While Alibaba’s stock has been hammered over trade concerns, the fundamentals of the company are getting stronger.

Fig: Earnings estimate for Alibaba. Source: Yahoo

We can clearly see the rapid increase in EPS estimate. For next year the EPS estimate stands at $7.54. This means that the stock is currently trading at close to 20.5 times its forward EPS estimate. For a company which is forecasting a revenue growth of over 50% in the next few quarters, this valuation multiple seems very low.

Fig: Upward revision in forward EPS estimates.

There is a big question mark around future margins. However, most of the margin decrease is because new revenue streams added to the company are generally lower margin business compared to its core commerce. This is to be expected as the company expands its presence in physical stores and last-mile delivery. However, these low-margin businesses provide a very strong ecosystem to Alibaba around which future services could be added.

The possible upside to margins from growth in cloud business is also underestimated. Currently, Alibaba cloud is showing an annualized run rate of close to $3 billion. The EBITA margin is negative 10% of the segment revenue. If Alibaba maintains the current growth rate in cloud segment for next few quarters, it will reach $10 billion point by 2020 on an annualized basis. A 20% EBITA margin (which would be lower than Amazon’s AWS) would show an incremental EBITA of $2 billion from cloud segment alone. In FY 2018, Alibaba reported full-year EBITA of $15.4 billion. The EBITA contribution of cloud segment was negative $127 million. Hence, by FY 2020 the cloud segment alone would deliver a 14% EBITA growth from FY18 figure.

Besides cloud business, it has big investments in very promising startups in international regions. This will allow the company to diversify its revenue base and protect against any future trade shocks. Together with Softbank (which has 30% stake in Alibaba), Alibaba has investments in a wide range of companies in South Asia and Southeast Asia. For example, one of its major investments is in Paytm, a leading digital payments provider in India, which has secured $400 million funding from Warren Buffett at a valuation of $10 billion. Paytm, through its subsidiary Paytm Mall, is looking to challenge the duopoly of Amazon and Wal-Mart’s Flipkart in e-commerce segment of India.

Even if Alibaba is prevented from investing in the U.S. due to current trade tensions, it can certainly ramp up investments in other international regions which would provide a long growth runway for the company and sufficient diversification.

Investor Takeaway

There is a high probability that there would be some kind of a trade deal between the U.S. and China before the next presidential election. Most of the downside of this trade tension has already been priced in. This can be seen by the low valuation multiple of the stock. Alibaba is trading at 20 times its EPS for FY2020. By 2020, Alibaba would have a highly profitable cloud business with a revenue rate of close to $10 billion. Other segments like physical retail and digital media will also boost the ecosystem of the company.

In this scenario, there is a huge upside potential for the stock at the current price level. I have a Strong Buy rating for Alibaba.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.