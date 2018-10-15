Pre- Or Post-Retirement Career Change: Asset Allocation Daily

Dollar / Gold

“The growth of the dollar in the first half of this year was hardly due to the toughening of monetary policy in the United States, while maintaining ultra-low rates in Europe and Japan. It was known about the Fed’s plans to raise the interest rate long ago, but the dollar index is now lower than in 2017. I am of the opinion that the main reason for the appearance of the trend towards strengthening of the dollar since February this year was the increase in investment capital inflows in the United States. As soon as Trump announced a trade war with the whole world, investors were afraid that the global economy would slow down and conditions for the start of a new crisis would arise. Such a state of affairs can end badly for everyone, but at the same time the US will suffer less because China, Europe and Japan are in dire need of the US market, and not vice versa. In my opinion, this factor of dollar support remains relevant now, which automatically means pressure on the gold market. But more distant prospects for the dollar look less optimistic.” (Oleh Kombaiev)

“Are junk bonds rich or cheap?...Yields are near two-year highs and roughly at the five-year average. The two largest high yield corporate bond exchange-traded funds - the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) both made new year-to-date lows on Wednesday. Long-time readers know I favor BB rated high yield corporate bonds, the highest rated junk bonds…We have seen BB spreads widen roughly 30bp versus BBB spreads over the past 2 weeks.” (Ploutos)

“Outside the U.S., Energy stocks have fared best with a 14.4% return while Materials and Consumer Discretionary stocks have suffered 5% losses. On the style front, growth stocks have lost money while value has defended with modest gains – totally different than the U.S. As for countries, Japan has led with a 2.7% return while Emerging Markets suffered 8.6% losses. Drilling down into country-style-sector cells, the best performing segment is Canadian Healthcare with a 29.1% gain, contrasted to the biggest loss of 29.5% in Small Cap Growth Emerging Markets.” (Ronald Surz)

“I had dinner recently with friends I hadn't seen for years. Darren's 67. His wife, Suzy, is 62. Somehow the topic of Social Security came up. Suzy, I learned, was already collecting her retirement benefit. Darren told me he's waiting till 70 to collect his. Within 15 seconds, I made them $15,000 in free Social Security spousal benefits. I told Darren, "Tomorrow, file with Social Security, but just for your spousal benefit based on Suzy's work record. You'll receive half of her full retirement benefit through age 70."” (Laurence Kotlikoff)

“Your best course of action depends upon your personal circumstances and time frame. If you are a trader, follow your system. Use your stops to exit positions...If you are a passive investor with an ‘all-weather’ portfolio, you should not do anything...If you find it disturbing, then your stock position may be too large. Or you need to spend less time watching the news! If you are an active investor who determines values of the companies you hold and price targets for the stocks, you should ignore the opinion of the emotional Mr. Market. Take advantage of price disparities to buy or sell as indicated... [Note: If you find these recommendations difficult, you may be using the wrong method.]” (Jeff Miller)

New retirees and perhaps even more so pre-retirees often dream not of lying on the beach sipping pina coladas, but of achieving significance in the area they were always most passionate about but somehow never succeeded in working at.

That is to say that sometimes people work just to make a living, which is honorable, but fail to feel fulfilment in their work. That sort of satisfaction is not dependent on discovering a cure to cancer or writing the great American novel. Ask any really happy person why he’s happy. I did so with one smiley fellow I encountered coming home late from work. He told me he loves his job. I asked him what he did, and he replied that he ran the lost-and-found operation for the municipal bus company. I thought it might be painful to constantly encounter stressed, upset people, but he replied that it gave him tremendous pleasure reuniting people with their lost cellphones or what have you.

So why don’t more people find this satisfaction? For a whole host of reasons: For example, sometimes people choose an area of work based on the approval or disapproval of their family members. A friend once told me of a brilliant private-school teacher who lost his job mid-career, and was worried over how he’d support his family. He blamed his parents who pushed him hard to enter this field when all he ever wanted to do was become an accountant, which may be an even steadier profession.

For others, it’s fear of failure that holds them back. They tried but didn’t succeed in their chosen profession. Perhaps they gave up too soon. Thomas Edison famously tried a thousand models before arriving at the light bulb. He got there because he didn’t perceive himself as having failed countless times before, but rather learned one more way how not to make a light bulb.

But besides these and other reasons, it occurred to me that there is an important financial dimension relevant to this audience of investors that may undercut pre-retirees’ desire to find an outlet for their talents. And that is that as our income increases to its highest point in life – which is typically in our 50s and early 60s – our spending tends to follow suit, robbing us of the financial flexibility to make a change. It could be buying a bigger home, college expenses or more regular restaurant-going, but people often unthinkingly spend more without considering the trade-off: You could invest for the career you always wanted, or simply take a more satisfying, but less-well-paying position if you spent in your 50s as you did in your 40s (while eating out less or having junior attend a junior college, get an online degree or work his way through college).

You probably know what kind of work pulls you, and you could more or less easily determine how to get that kind of work. But to the extent that obtaining that work, and the satisfaction that accompanies it, requires an investment on your part (in training, purchase of materials or in subsidizing lost income), you should at least ask yourself if you are willing to pay the price for greater pre- or post-retirement career satisfaction.

