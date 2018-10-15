Turkey: The 1994 Financial Crisis

US dollar investors would have doubled their money after 3-4 years if they bought at the low-point.

Turkish financial crises occurred in 1994, 2001, and 2009, with real GDP declining by around 5% on each occasion before a V-shaped recovery. This article analyzes the 1994 crisis for a deeper understanding and to see where stocks (TUR) bottomed. This article will be the first in a series of three, where I look at the "Made In Turkey" crises from 1994, 2001, and 2018, respectively. In the final article that covers 2018, I'll discuss the parallels and identify the differences between the three crises.

The 1994 Crisis

The simplified chain of events was as follows:

Capital account liberalization was completed in 1989. The Turkish lira appreciated from 1988 to 1994 by more than 20% which encouraged offshore borrowing.

3. Banks borrowed too much in unhedged foreign currency on a short-term basis to facilitate domestic lira-denominated lending.

4. The central bank governor resigned in July 1993 over a disagreement with the Prime Minister who wanted him to lower interest rates.

5. The Turkish government was producing large fiscal deficits motivated by expansionary objectives prior to the March 1994 local elections. The deficits were 10% and 12% for 1992 and 1993 respectively and the 1994 budget contained no measures for reducing the deficit.

6. A crisis in confidence arose regarding the Turkish Government's credit quality, resulting in significantly less demand for government debt towards the end of 1993.

7. With decreased take-up from government debt auctions, up to 15% of deficit spending was facilitated by monetization from the Central Bank, amplifying already excessive inflation. The monetization triggered the currency crisis.

8. Market participants abandoned Turkish lira assets causing the currency to depreciate from 15,000 TL/$ in January 1994 to 35,000 TL/$ in April 1994.

9. Locals started withdrawing their FX deposits reducing bank reserves. Capital flight occurred when banks had to purchase foreign currencies to reduce their exposure draining central bank reserves by approximately 50%.

10. A minor banking crisis occurred causing the government to guarantee deposits.

11. The central bank raised the overnight rate significantly to defend the collapsed currency.

12. The depreciated currency produced higher inflation and inflationary expectations.

13. Stabilization of the lira occurred in May 1994 after the government announced a stabilization program to halve the government deficit through tax increases, less public investment, and freezing public sector wages. The IMF approved US$742 million as a standby facility and urged structural reforms (which didn't happen). One-off taxes raised 2% of GNP.

14. Private consumption and investment declined amidst high inflation, declining real wages, and high lending rates. The import boom of 1993 experienced a sharp contraction in 1994.

15. The Istanbul Stock Exchange bottomed in April 1994, one month before the government announced its stabilization program.

16. Equity prices in US dollars tripled from the low-point over the next 5 years before retreating to their lows 8-10 years later due to lira weakness.

17. Real GDP recovered, core inflation declined, reserves were rebuilt, and the current account improved temporarily over the next 2-5 years.

Key Finding From 1994

The time to buy stocks was when the currency collapsed, reserves plummeted, the overnight rate was raised exponentially, and inflation was extremely high. In US dollar terms, you would have doubled your money in 3-4 years but gains were eroded after a decade as the lira declined in value.

