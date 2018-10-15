Get In On One Of The Best Opportunities In The Market Today

The last 6 weeks gives us great insight into what portfolio managers of these bond CEFs are doing and finding those that are positioned correctly.

We believe this is one of the best opportunities to acquire high cash flow investments at deep discounts.

Some parts of the market that are more susceptible to interest rates have been absolutely crushed in recent weeks. The increase in long-rates makes certain sectors like bonds, REITs, and other dividend yielders less attractive. There is also this knee-jerk reaction, especially in the bond market, where investors rush for the exits at even the whiff of higher rates.

The interim bottom in rates was August 24. Since then, the 10-year treasury rate increased 24 times (73% of observations) through the end of last week. This is the highest percentage of days increase since May of 1984. To us, this appears to be driven more by algorithmic trading over fundamentals, which remain strong. This type of move- especially this time of year (tax loss season/ end of year window dressing) typically creates a downward spiral with selling begetting selling, pushing prices into oversold territory.

Closed-end bond funds have been hit by a one-two punch: swift increases in interest rates reducing bond prices while short-term rates being pushed up by the Fed are increasing leverage costs. The rising cost to borrow means that until the bonds purchased with the loan mature and can be reinvested at higher rates, the earnings spread (the yield on the bonds bought minus the interest cost on the loan) continue to decline.

Some areas of the closed-end fund market have been downright ugly. The pain has been especially rough in municipal CEFs which have a lot of duration (more sensitive to the movement in rates). Yields on 30-year municipals are up approximately 23 bps so far this year. With an average duration of 11 years (adjusted for the leverage), that equates to a 2.53% loss. Meanwhile, leverage costs are up significantly over the last year as the Fed continues to raise rates. Leverage costs were just 30-45 bps at the start of 2017 but have quadrupled since.

US Target Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

When looking for opportunities, look at the net asset values of these funds. The portfolio managers of the funds- all strategy types- understand the risks they are facing, both from rising rates and rising leverage costs. They are going to position the fund in order to best weather the current rate environment.

They can use many tools including interest rate swaps, floating rate securities, and other hedges to reduce the effect from higher rates. Many funds like PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) have a significant amount of both interest rate swaps and floating rate securities.

The top ten holdings for PCI are peppered with "IRS" which stands for interest rate swap. The top holding is massive, at 30% of the net assets of the fund. It is a pay fixed at 2.20%, receive floating on based on the 5-year note as the reference rate.

But you really do not need to go through the N-CSR (semi annual or annual report) by the fund to figure out if they have any hedges in place. The net asset value (NAV) of the fund incorporates those hedges and is "marked to market" every day after the market is closed.

By analyzing the NAV, you can see just how positioned a fund is for higher rates. We had a very sharp move higher in rates in the last 6 weeks, and any fund that is flat or up on a NAV basis is clearly positioned for higher rates, no matter what investment strategy the fund carries.

Let's go back to PCI as our example again. Over the last 30 days, the NAV for PCI is down 4 cents net of the distribution (which also comes out of NAV). The four cents amounts to just 16 bps. In a period when rates are up 40 bps in 6 weeks, a 16 bps move lower means the duration is about zero- effectively no sensitivity to rates. In fact, we would argue that the small move lower is basically due to high yield spreads widening a bit in the last two weeks.

In the last two months, the NAV for PCI is down a mere 7 cents, again net of the distribution. While we have become accustomed to the NAV rising even after being paid the distribution, being down 7 cents in 60 days is not something we need to worry about.

During the same time period, the price peaked at $24.41 on September 6th. At that point, the price was at a 2.78% premium to the NAV. On Friday, the share price closed at just $22.76 and a 3.5% discount to NAV. That is a ~6+% swing in price relative to the NAV in just over a month. In just the last ten trading days, the shares went from a premium of 3.6% to the 3.6% discount, a 7.2% move in two weeks.

Is there something wrong with PCI that we need to unload our shares? Absolutely not. This is just the market reacting to the rising rates and throwing out the baby with the bathwater. In the case of PCI, the share price is just giving up the premia that it gained over the course of the summer. The chart below shows PCIs discount shrinking and the premium building up through September.

PCI Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

In fact, on our Google Sheet that has real-time discounts, pricing, and buy/sell triggers, the security is still rated a "hold". It hasn't reached levels that would trigger that buy alert.

Other positions have however. One example would be THL Credit (TSLF) which is mostly floating rate loans. The NAV is actually up 2 cents net of the distribution in the last month. The discount has widened out to nearly 11% and the distribution yield is now at 7.00%.

The discount has been on a widening trend for the past two months after it tightened to just 4% in mid-May. We think the discount is at or near its nadir near the February and November lows. The one-year z-score, a measure of the cheapness or expensiveness of a closed-end fund, is at -2.10.

YTD, the NAV is up over 5%, besting the overwhelming majority of all bond funds, both open-end and closed-end. Even in the last 3 months, the NAV is up almost 1.6% but the price is down 2.44% creating that discount widening.

Concluding Thoughts

Analyzing the NAV of closed-end bond funds can tell you a lot of information as to how they are positioned for the current rate environment. Our Core Portfolio is overweight these types of funds with just two positions in the top ten holdings having much in the way of duration.

In October, the Core Portfolio is down just under 4% on price. However, on a NAV basis, the Core is down just 31 bps. This shows the resiliency of the positioning of the portfolio. The S&P 500 is down about 5% so far month-to-date. While the -4% on price is not something we want or hoped for, being down just 31 bps on NAV during a sharply rising rate environment is better than we had hoped.

While PCI is our largest holding and we continue to inform our members about what is driving its performance along with potential risk factors, there have been other ares of opportunity from this selloff that appear potentially more lucrative. We think this is one of the best times to get into the closed-end bond space with a skewed risk-return trade off. The market is embedding in nearly perpetual rate hikes into the discounts of CEFs but we believe we are closer to the end than the beginning.

Investors today can potentially lower their risk profile without giving up the upside. This is literally the best time to get into the Core since we started the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, TSLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.