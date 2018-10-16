This Is No Bubble: Amazon Is A Strong Buy

AMZN is creating an ecosystem which is so sticky that they will be able to massively benefit from it moving forward.

Amazon (AMZN) has perhaps single handedly made Americans (including your author) the laziest people on the planet. When Steve Jobs invented the iPhone over at Apple (AAPL), I am unsure that even he foresaw the revolution that AMZN has caused. One is able to use smartphones to avoid driving to the store and also somehow avoid any human interaction while ordering things like toothpaste, electronics, and pretty much everything else retail.

In spite of their growing presence in all things retail, AMZN continues to have a stigma of always being overvalued, which has caused even me to miss out on earlier gains. I present in this article why I believe that shares absolutely are not in a bubble and to the contrary are a strong buy.

Even The Best Can Fall

AMZN has had a monster share performance in 2018 in which they went from around $1280 per share to as high as $2039 and flirting with a $1 trillion valuation. But as they say, the biggest fall the hardest. In the volatility seen in the market the past month, AMZN has seen its shares fall drastically:

However, just because a stock falls doesn’t mean that it’s cheap. It’s possible that it went from overvalued to less overvalued. So what’s the deal with AMZN?

Still Overvalued?

Shares still trade at 141 times trailing earnings, and when adjusted for capital expenditures, free cash flow looks scarce. Because AMZN often purchases its property and equipment with financing, this means that it regularly pays off the lease in principal repayments. When including these regular expenses as capital expenditures, AMZN actually saw free cash flow drop year over year (‘YOY’):

(Amazon 2018 Q2 Presentation)

Furthermore, some may be trying to compare AMZN to grocery stores like Walmart (WMT) and wonder if it really should be trading above 4 times sales when WMT trades just over 0.5 times sales. The key here is understanding their business model.

The Endgame

As we can see below, AMZN is projected to account for half of all e-commerce sales in the United States by 2021:

(Statista)

Their growth can be argued to be due to their network effect. Because Amazon Marketplace has such a large network of buyers and sellers, this makes it easy for AMZN to disrupt new industries. The advantage of the marketplace for all parties is quite easy to understand: for buyers, they might be attracted to the ability to compare prices and consult heavily reviewed products, for sellers, they might be attracted to the ability to have a listing on what might be the first and only e-commerce website that buyers will land on. AMZN arguably still has a long growth runway ahead of it, as it only accounted for 4% of all retail sales in the United States in 2017. But while sales are good, what about the profits?

As inevitable with any large and growing network, AMZN is likely to eventually try to reap the rewards of the network. Due to their importance to retailers in being able to sell their products and move inventory, I believe that AMZN will be able to exert significant pricing power moving forward. As we can see below, AMZN would see net income explode higher if they increase commission fees by even 5% of online e-commerce revenues:

(Chart by Author, data based on Amazon 10-K)

With sales growing 40% YOY, that would suggest an “adjusted earnings power” growth of over 100% (assuming the 5% fee increase seen above). Of course, I should reiterate that these are earnings that would only be realized if and when AMZN raises their commission fees, but this gives a good barometer for the evolution of their earnings power. Thus, even though AMZN might not currently reap real earnings benefit as revenues grow, it is instead acting like a coiled spring and is increasing its “hidden” earnings power moving forward. AMZN appears to be continuing to delay immediate earnings in order to increase retail markets share - the above calculations help to validate that this investment is justified.

Price Target

While AMZN in general is mainly a long term position for me, my short term (12 month) price target is $2300, or roughly 100 times my estimates for adjusted earnings power. This represents about 30% upside from current levels, but I do expect great volatility moving forward and should note that I have no plans to sell even if AMZN does trade above my price target. As Philip Fisher said in his book "Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits," there is no use selling high quality stocks just because they trade at a premium because that would be missing out on the real gains which are only achievable through long term holds (paraphrased).

Risks

AMZN may not be able to increase commission fees by 5%. Since they already charge 10-15%, adding another 5% may make sellers want to leave to another e-commerce site. While this is a valid risk, I believe that AMZN will be able to acquire 5% more from each transaction by passing costs between the sellers, buyers (through for example Amazon Prime fees), and logistics efficiencies. Furthermore, I do not anticipate AMZN to raise fees any time soon as they are likely to continue postponing the “real profits” in pursuit of increasing retail market share. This would increase the stickiness if their platform and deter sellers from hopping to other platforms. I should also note that I only used 5% as a model - even if they increase it less than 5% the impact to earnings is still very significant.

AMZN is significantly reliant on retail sales and thus may see earnings volatility in the event of an economic slowdown. This risk has become more material considering the recent market volatility and rising interest rates. I however believe AMZN will be able to penetrate more “consumer staple” industries which would give it a defensive lean even in an economic downturn. However, the stock price appears valued based on future earnings power and thus may not be as insulated - investors should be prepared for volatility.

One reason that AMZN is so popular is that it provides prompt one to two day shipping for Prime members. This means that they are very dependent on shipping costs and may see costs rise if USPS decides to raise prices. USPS actually has already proposed 9-12% increases on packages from AMZN - it remains to be seen if AMZN will be able to negotiate lower prices and/or find ways to compensate through its own logistics network.

Conclusion

AMZN is on sale and trades at 75 times my adjusted earnings assuming they are able to gain 5% more on every sale in the future. AMZN is one example where blindly looking at P/E ratios is just not enough to allow one to understand the business model. AMZN is a strong buy as it continues to take market share in retail indefinitely.

