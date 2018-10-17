Enterprise Products Partners Has Risen From The Oil Crash With Best-Of-Breed Assets And Best In Class Management

EPD has emerged from the 2015 oil crash with best in class assets firing on all cylinders.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) is my largest holding in the master limited partnership (‘MLP’) space because it has what I believe to be best of breed assets led by best of breed management. With midstream fundamentals as strong as ever, I have been aggressively buying EPD in order to increase the yield of my dividend growth portfolio. EPD is a strong buy and may have a strong period of outperformance should the feared rise of interest rates prove to be misplaced.

(Enterprise Product Partners)

Oil is back, but EPD shares are not

After what seemed like a bear market, oil prices have rallied significantly from the lows:

As we can see below however, the shares of EPD however have not quite recovered from their losses:

The stock can not paint a more different picture than the fundamentals. EPD has shown signs of a full recovery and more - this is a great opportunity to pick up shares before they get the respect they deserve.

Playing Chess On a Checkers board

EPD is an integrated midstream company which gives it a significant advantage over “normal” MLPs in that it can provide to its customers a complete service offering of processing, pipeline, fractionation, and storage. Combine this complete service offering with immense scale and it should be clear why EPD has such a large “moat.” I believe that it is a combination of these two features that makes customers choose EPD over others.

To this end they have:

28 natural gas processing plants.

50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products pipelines.

24 fractionators.

260 MMBbls of NGL, petrochemical, refined products, and crude oil, and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

EPD, if only for the reasons listed above, is known as a best of breed operator. There are also other reasons for this title. One such example was their decision to align their general partner’s (‘GP’) interests with common shareholders by eliminating incentive distribution rights (‘IDRs’). IDRs are historically the bane of MLPs because it makes distributable cash flow (‘DCF’) and dividend growth potentially harder due to needing to share an increasing amount of cash flows with the general partner. This is a huge reason why we are seeing so many MLPs being taken out by their GPs this year. In fact, the GP at EPD has now further proven their alignment with shareholders through continued buying of the common stock:

(EPD 2018 September Investor Presentation)

Reducing commodity exposure

EPD primarily derives its revenues from transporting natural gas liquids (‘NGLs’), petrochemicals, natural gas, and crude oil. We can see their revenue breakdown below:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

One of the big concerns an investor may have with any type of oil company is their sensitivity to oil prices. The core businesses of MLPs in general have lower correlation to oil prices but many MLPs nonetheless still have other commodity-derived revenues. EPD has worked hard to reduce their exposure to commodity prices even further. One way is through reducing their natural gas gathering and processing exposure which is important because oftentimes these contracts are “keep-whole” meaning that EPD would keep the NGLs in return for natural gas:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

Midstream Fundamentals As Strong As Ever

EPD continues to see strong demand for their assets:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

This may be due also to the fact that midstream fundamentals are currently very strong for pipeline companies. The situation is quite unique - let me explain. As we can see below, 58% of all rigs are concentrated in just three regions, the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

With so much oil supply and so many rigs there to meet the supply, this has created a problem where the midstream infrastructure is not able to support all the production. This has led to many drilled incomplete dwells being located at these three regions:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

This suggests that MLPs will be motivated (and well advised) to invest significant growth capital expenditures in this area as there is a certain and large demand for new infrastructure. This is very important for the MLP business model because cash flow growth tends to principally come from growth projects. MLPs with existing assets and growth projects in these three areas thus have unprecedented pent-up demand moving forward.

With these three regions experiencing so much demand, EPD shareholders should be proud that EPD has positioned themselves at the heart of all the activity:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

Records and more Records

The second quarter of 2018 was one full of records:

Natural gas liquid pipeline transportation volumes were a record 3.41 million barrels a day.

Natural gas liquid marine terminal volumes were a record 597,000 barrels per day.

Ethane marine terminal volumes were a record 169,000 barrels a day.

NGL fractionation volumes were a record 927,000 barrels a day.

Crude oil pipeline transportation volumes were a record 2.05 million barrels a day.

Crude marine terminal volumes were a record 802,000 barrels a day.

NGL, crude, petrochemical and refined products marine terminal volumes were a record 1.75 million barrels a day.

Propylene production was a record 19.3 million pounds a day.

NGL, crude, petrochemical and refined products pipeline transportation volumes were a record 6.23 million barrels a day.

NGL, crude, petrochemical, refined products and natural gas on the barrel equivalent pipeline transportation volumes were almost 10 million barrels a day at 9.82 million barrels.

DCF, excluding proceeds from asset sales was a record $1.43 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.77 billion.

Segment gross operating margin for NGL pipelines and services was a record $913.7 million.

Segment gross operating margin for petrochemical and refined product services was a record $281.8 million.

Good things happen to great companies, and now I’ll explain why I believe the future remains bright for EPD.

History Of Execution Shows in ROA

As we can see below, EPD has historically had a high return on assets (as defined by distributable cash flow divided by total assets):

(Chart by Author, data from EPD 10-K)

This suggests that EPD management has a history of executing on growth projects and making good on their promises for expected returns. This is very important because building out midstream assets is very capital intensive and thus can be very risky if management is not able to execute on anticipated results. We can see from

the numbers that this is not the case with EPD as management has done a great job maintaining high profitability even as they continue adding more and more assets.

Based on the average 9.5% ROA, EPD investors should welcome EPD to reinvest as much capital as they can back into the business, especially with shares trading at valuations higher than a 9.5% DCF yield. EPD has already invested $1.1 billion this year and is projecting to spend another $1.1 billion in the second half. With $4.6 billion already planned for 2019 and onwards, investors can count on these growth projects to help the distributions keep growing.

Balance Sheet

EPD, due to it being conservatively managed as well as having its aforementioned strong history of execution, has one of the highest investment grade ratings among MLPs at Baa1/ BBB+.

EPD has done a good job of both lowering costs of capital as well as extending debt maturities:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

In particular, I am most drawn to their conservative leverage profile, with debt to EBITDA finally below 4 times:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

Having a low cost of capital and conservative balance sheets is critical in allowing management to execute on growth projects in achieving their desired return on investment. Furthermore, having a best in class balance sheet means that they can weather any future downturns in the economy or oil prices much better than others.

That Dividend History

EPD has grown their dividend so consistently that the graph looks like a linear line:

(Chart by Author)

That’s 19 years of dividend growth for those counting.

Based on the first 6 months of 2018, EPD had a very conservative 1.5 times DCF coverage. This suggests that EPD can easily afford their current distribution while also funding growth projects. While their 2% dividend growth this year is rather modest, investors should instead focus on growth in DCF. Rising DCF would enable more aggressive distribution growth moving forward. DCF for the first half of 2018 was $2.8 billion vs $2.18 billion the prior year, or 28.4% growth. DCF per share for the first half of 2018 was $1.28 versus $1.02 the prior year, or 25.8% growth. Management has not provided projections for the full year, but it looks like we can assume 2018 numbers should be significantly higher than 2017. This would be a warm welcome considering the recent stagnation in DCF:

(EPD Investor Presentation)

It appears that after slightly dropping in the drastic crash in oil prices in 2015-2016, EPD is finally ready to show the great growth investors are used to seeing.

Valuation And Price Target

Based on 2017 DCF of $2.05 per share, EPD trades at only 14 times trailing DCF. Of course, 2018 DCF should come significantly higher and based on the current $1.72 dividend payout, EPD trades at a 6.1% yield. Compared to its historical yield, this looks like a steal:

It appears that shares trade at a high yield due to a combination of both mistrust in the oil rally as well as due to recently rising interest rates. We have already saw how the demand in the Permian nonetheless remains very strong and dispels any doubts about demand for midstream assets moving forward. Rida Morwa recently wrote a convincing argument about why interest rates are unlikely to have more room to rise. If interest rates stall or better yet, fall moving forward, then EPD should are its shares materially revalued as its dividend yield becomes more attractive. While I do not anticipate its yield dropping to the 3% levels seen in the past, this extra possibility for capital appreciation adds significant upside in the shares.

For my base case I am projecting 3-5% distribution growth moving forward, implying a respectable 9-11% total return even without the above potential catalyst. Throw in the best in class balance sheet and best of breed management, and I view shares as a total steal.

Risks

Even though MLPs have lower correlation to oil prices than oil producers due to fee-based revenues, as we saw earlier, EPD still experienced a down tick in DCF in the oil crash a few years ago. This means that EPD may still be susceptible to movements in oil prices moving forward. However, I should emphasize that the 2015-2016 crash in oil prices was very extreme, and their strong balance sheet makes me confident that they can weather any storm.

While their growth projects have been successful in the past, there is no guarantee that their success will continue into the future. Growth projects are very capital intensive and oftentimes take years to come online and start generating revenues - investors must trust that EPD will be able to make good on their retained earnings.

EPD is quite a large company with a market cap north of $60 billion. This means that they have a potentially more difficult time “moving the needle” due to the law of large numbers. Their low valuation is the key factor which makes me less concerned with this risk.

Conclusion

EPD has a long history of increasing their dividend and they have done this by building great assets in great locations. Their management team has shown the foresight to build assets in prime locations while still maintaining a conservative balance sheet. With shares trading at a 6% yield, shares appear to have large upside potential while paying shareholders handsomely to wait for such a revaluation to occur.

(Tipranks: EPD: Buy)

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.