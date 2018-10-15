Cancer Research Highlight: Yet Again, It's Bristol Drawing The Short Stick In Lung Cancer

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

The competition for dominance in lung cancer immunotherapy has run hot for the past 3 years, thanks to the emergence of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Major competitors in the space have managed to carve out large niches for themselves, in addition to trying to gain some competitive advantage for their PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies.

The hottest area has been non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes sense given that this form of the disease makes up the vast majority of lung cancer cases. However, in 2018, we have started to see the emergence of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the less-common small cell lung cancer (SCLC) subgroup. While Merck (MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) have made some headway in this space, arguably the biggest winner so far has been Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), having scored accelerated approval for its flagship PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (branded Opdivo).

This approval was granted for patients who had progressed on platinum-containing chemotherapy and at least one other line of treatment, but it was still an important landmark in the treatment of SCLC overall, it being the first important breakthrough for the disease in a long time.

The news

Unfortunately, this small bit of progress that BMY is now looking to be checked by the latest news. The company announced negative top-line data from the phase 3 CheckMate-331 study, which was assessing nivolumab compared with standard of care for patients who have relapsed disease. The study failed to reach the threshold for improved overall survival.

No specific details about the results have been provided yet, but failing to reach the threshold of overall survival in this second-line setting spells bad news for the development of nivolumab in earlier treatment lines.

Looking forward

The first thought that comes to my mind is to wonder about what these results mean for the future of the accelerated approval since these kinds of approvals are usually contingent on getting confirmatory trial results. With no other pivotal studies on tap, to my knowledge, this may indeed be an issue. It remains to be seen whether the accelerated approval will stand, but I'll note that the FDA has not been particularly aggressive on this issue in the past when it comes to the immune checkpoint inhibitors.

So it would seem, for now, that the accelerated approval of nivolumab is not in imminent jeopardy. But it does raise questions about the legs of this agent in earlier lines of therapy. In particular, BMY guided that it is investigating the combination of nivolumab and the CTLA-4 inhibitor ipilimumab as maintenance therapy following first-line treatment in SCLC. However, any negative results will usually undermine the confidence that investors have in nivolumab in the SCLC setting.

Moreover, the competition isn't stopping. Of course, MRK looms large, as always, since it's made a habit of succeeding where BMY has failed. However, the real problem in the near future is going to be RHHBF, which recently presented positive first-line combo data from IMpower133, which gives atezolizumab a potential edge in the space.

The near-term prospects for BMY continue to look pretty good as it explores new avenues of therapy for nivolumab. It's still a major blockbuster for the company, even if it's now #2 after MRK's pembrolizumab overtook nivolumab in sales earlier this year.

This is decidedly negative news for BMY going into the late part of the year. Hopefully, we'll be hearing pretty soon about the top-line data from CheckMate-451, and I would be incredibly surprised to hear negative findings come out of that study. For now, I would continue not to sell BMY too short despite this news. As always, this remains one important piece in a rather large machine for it.

