It Never Was About The Fees: Costco Is A Strong Buy With 40% Upside

Costco (COST) is most well known for their discounts but as a stock, it is known as being mainly about membership fees. With membership fees arguably being the difference between profitability and, well, non-profitability, it would appear as if membership fees form the essence of the growth thesis. But is that really true? I turn that thesis over on its head and explain the real growth story as I see it. Shares a strong buy and one you’ll want to keep for the long run.

Get Me Another Hot Dog

COST is a discount chain which owns 762 warehouses globally. Some may know COST for their discounted water bottles, or their bulk and discounted tissues, and I know them for their hot dogs. COST has cemented itself as a retailer which offers discounted prices for items purchased in bulk combined with high quality service all under one roof. There is a strong corollary with Amazon (AMZN) in that both try to provide a one-stop shopping experience for the entire household, except that COST has a more established physical presence.

COST has done a tremendous job of increasing same store sales, as seen below:

They have done this through a variety of ways, including their “executive membership” which costs $60 more than the $60 basic membership but customers get 2% extra cash back on all purchases. There have many anecdotal cases, including that of your author’s, that even if customers do not spend enough to “earn back” the $60 fee difference, COST will give them that extra difference back at time of renewal. The net result is that consumers have no real risk in choosing the executive membership as COST does not really earn more in net membership fees, but at the same time they are motivated to spend more (the importance of this will be made clear later). COST has seen continued growth in both executive members as well as total members:

COST has earned the love of members through its lower cost products, but now comes an important question: what about the profits?

All About The Fees Right?

COST has been growing earnings per share (‘EPS’) at a torrid pace for the past decade:

However, a more accurate reading into the business model is a look at the margins which as we can see are razor thin:

Why is this? Because COST sells wholesale goods at wholesale prices, margins are virtually nonexistent. In fact, as we can see below, membership fees have actually outpaced net income, suggesting that COST would actually not be profitable without the membership fees:

Thus one might be tempted to think that future growth will mainly come from growth in the annual membership fee and total members. That begs the question: just how many Costco’s will the world be able to handle?

While COST indeed is a revolutionary business model as its cost savings allow it to compete better against retail competitors, at some point neighboring stores might just cannibalize each other’s business. There must be something else in the works.

Flip it on its head

When thinking about COST, I had an epiphany and realized that maybe it’s not really about the fees. Some reports indicate that on average, consumers save around 20% or more on items purchased from Costco. This makes purchasing the item from Costco a no-brained compared to competitors. Now here’s a question: is it still a no-brainer if it’s “only” a 19% discount? How about a 15% discount?

While I am unsure how much more COST can squeeze out of its suppliers, I have a hunch that they will be able to raise prices on consumers in the future while still being very competitive. Due to the low margins, this lends its hand to tremendous operating leverage. A look below shows just how big an impact raising prices 1%-5% has on the bottom line:

While 5% can be considered an overly optimistic bull scenario, a strong case can be made that they can raise prices 2-3%, which as we can see above, would more than double earnings.

Capital Allocation Reigns Supreme

While COST does pay a $2.28 dividend, this only amounts to a 1% yield which is deceivingly low. Long time shareholders know that COST has been paying special dividends much larger than the regular payout, the most recent being a $7 per share payout last year. How are they able to do this?

Because COST operates warehouses which inherently require much less maintenance costs, “depreciation” which subtracts from income is truly a non-cash expense. Furthermore, COST has such a grasp of their capital allocation and planning that they know that they need only $2.5 billion annually to invest in new facilities. This means that they had $4 billion in 2017 (after adding depreciation back to net income) which they can return to shareholders. Their total $7.90 per share dividend and $469 million in share repurchases totals to this amount. While they have not paid a special dividend this year, I think they are likely to do so next year.

Their ability and willingness (often underestimated in importance) to distribute 100% of free cash flow to shareholders is the mark of a truly incredible business and management team. This is a business which can continue compounding earnings while rewarding shareholders along the way. I wish all businesses were run this way, including certain technology firms like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) which I have nonetheless been bullish on.

Balance Sheet

COST has a strong balance sheet with reasonable leverage with long term debt at 1.43 times EBITDA. Their debt maturities are well staggered:

I anticipate that the company may be able to even take on more leverage moving forward, but it is not a necessity and I won’t be including this option in my valuation.

Valuation

COST earned $7.09 per share in 2018 so shares trading at 32 times earnings. While not cheap at first glance, it’s important to remember that net income currently mostly comes from membership fees as they have not yet utilized the catalyst I discussed earlier. If they were to raise prices just 1%, their adjusted P/E would be 18.9, which in my opinion is screaming value. Their investment thesis is very similar to that of AMZN, which I believe will also be able to boost margins significantly in the future. AMZN trades at 140 times earnings but of course recently increased revenues over 17%, much higher than the 9.5% clip at COST. I think both are undervalued, but also that COST should be relatively less undervalued compared to AMZN due to having a very similar thesis. My price target for COST is $320, or 45 times earnings, which would be about 40% higher than where shares are currently trading.

Risks

Because COST is all about consumer spending, a slowing economy or worse recession would likely impact their economic results. That would mean that they would experience burnings volatility in the short term. However, their conservative balance sheet and strong market leader position make me confident that they will be able to ride out the storm.

The crux of my bullish thesis has to do with them being able to raise prices. They however are facing new competition in the form of Sam’sCclub from Walmart (WMT). This means that if Sam’s Club is able to offer cheaper prices, then that would impact COST’s ability to raise prices. That said, COST does a lot to differentiate itself through its private label offerings and food court. Furthermore, as we saw above, only slight price increases are needed to move the needle due to the currently razor thin operating margins.

COST recently disclosed that they expect to report a “material weakness in internal control” when releasing their annual report. Furthermore, they stated that they expect to remediate the issues by FY 2019, one year later. I don’t think anything significant will be shown from their investigation, but any sort of accounting risk obviously can impact the stock in the near term as downward adjustments to earnings would mean downward adjustments to price targets. That said, the long term thesis would nonetheless remain intact and for long term investors that may be what’s most important.

Conclusion

COST in my opinion is a full throttle growth stock which is materially undervalued due to its growth thesis not being apparently clear from the numbers. Shares are a very strong buy and have 40% upside to my price target.

