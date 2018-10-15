Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/12/18

Includes: ACOR, AVK, BBDC, DSPG, FB, LGCY
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/12/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Legacy Reserves (LGCY);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC);
  • AC Convertible (AVK), and;
  • Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • DSP (DSPG), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • New York Reit (NYRT);
  • Nuverra Environ (OTC:NES);
  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP);
  • Conagra Brands (CAG);
  • First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU);
  • MVC Capital (MVC);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Intl Seaways (INSW);
  • Garmin (GRMN), and;
  • Arista Networks (ANET).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$18,046,904

2

Gates Capital Mgt

BO

Nuverra Environ

NES

B

$3,747,584

3

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B

$723,410

4

Connolly Sean

CEO, DIR

Conagra Brands

CAG

B

$499,986

5

Bowen James A

FO, DIR

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

FDEU

B

$432,003

6

Advent Capital Mgt De

FO

AC Convertible & Inc

AVK

B

$293,958

7

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$251,000

8

Brown Thomas K

DIR

Conagra Brands

CAG

B

$249,993

9

Goldberg Howard

DIR

New York Reit

NYRT

B

$142,250

10

Paul Cynthia

DIR

DSP

DSPG

AB,B

$138,876

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$18,558,872

2

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$15,933,180

3

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$8,517,805

4

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$8,282,293

5

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$5,673,217

6

Goldstein Phillip

DIR

MVC Capital

MVC

S

$4,229,569

7

Bluemountain Cap

BO

Intl Seaways

INSW

S

$2,747,247

8

Duda Kenneth

CTO,VP

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$2,521,633

9

Select Equity

BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$2,500,611

10

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$2,437,305

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*= Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

