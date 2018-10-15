Huami: Overlooked And Misunderstood

Thanks to a consistent onslaught of new product launches, Huami's revenues were up 55% y/y in the most recent quarter and up 64% y/y in the first half of FY18.

Huami shares have tumbled along with the rest of the Chinese tech sector, but its fundamental performance has been surprisingly resilient.

There are bargains abound in the Chinese stock market, in my view. Thankfully, many of China's leading technology stocks trade on U.S. exchanges via ADRs (a dozen or so were recent IPOs from this year alone), so we have easy access to them. The recent pullback in Chinese stocks has created a great buying opportunity in many of these names, including Huami (HMI), the maker of fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Huami went public earlier in January at a price of $10 per ADS. Shares have traded in a volatile pattern since then, but are now slightly down from that original IPO price. I've been following Huami since its IPO, and its recent combination of strong results and stock price downturn has turned me bullish on the stock.

Huami drives an unfortunate comparison, in my view, with Fitbit (FIT) as its closest comp. The U.S. counterpart is in steep decline, facing saturation for many of its key product lines and a weak response to many of its product launches. Huami, however, is an entirely different picture.

In June, Huami reported that sales of its new flagship line, the Mi Band 3 (launched in late May), reached 1 million units in less than a month. The company recently refreshed this product line as well with an NFC version of the Mi Band 3 in September. This launch also comes alongside a new-generation health band called the Amazfit Health Band 1S, which has the capacity to perform advanced heart monitoring, and a new smart watch called Amazfit Verge. Amazfit-branded products have been the driving force behind Huami's recent growth.

The market for Huami's products is incredibly vast, especially as the Chinese middle class grows and the average consumer begins to focus more on health trends, mirroring counterparts in the United States. Huami's success in executing product launches and driving tremendous quarterly results stand in stark contrast to the stock's dismal performance since January - a classic hallmark of an undervalued stock.

Enthusiasm for China will return once U.S.-China tensions cool (though the timeline on this is anybody's guess), but in the meantime, great Chinese stocks trade at a fraction of their worth. At the moment, Huami currently trades at a market cap of just $559 million.

A quick check on that valuation - per Yahoo Finance, Wall Street analysts are expecting a consensus figure of $610 million in revenues (+31% y/y) and $1.07 in EPS for FY19. This puts Huami at a valuation of under 1x revenues and at a P/E ratio of 8.6x. Certainly a company that is producing robust revenue and profit growth should be able to manage a better valuation once trade tensions clear.

Amazfit lineup drives strong Q2 results

Let's take a look at Huami's most recent quarterly results, announced a bit over a month ago:

Figure 1. Huami 2Q18 results

Source: Huami investor relations

The company generated ¥760.1 million of revenues, the equivalent of ~$115 million and up 55% y/y. At the same time, the company also reported 5.4 million in unit shipments, up 20% y/y - also indicating the fact that Huami has also been able to drive strong ASP growth. Unit shipment growth was even stronger when counting the full first half of FY18, up 31% y/y as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Huami unit shipments growth

Source: Huami investor relations

Driving a lot of this growth was strength in Huami's Amazfit brand, which most recently added a new smartwatch and a new heart-focused health band to its lineup. In the first half of 2018, Amazfit-related revenues grew more than 4x to ¥523.0 million, comprising nearly half of Huami's revenues. Amazfit is a relatively new lineup that replaces some of Huami's legacy products - in the first half of 2017, Huami shipped only 0.2 million Amazfit products; in 1H18, that number swelled to 1.3 million.

Some further color on Amazfit from Wang Huang, Huami's CEO (emphasis added):

"In the first half of 2018, we sold about 1.4 million Amazfit branded products. This exceeds the about 1 million units we sold in the full year of 2017. Revenue generated from Amazfit branded products in the first half of 2018 was 523 million RMB and contributed 39% of our total revenue. This revenue amount is more than 4 times that of in the first half of 2017. In particular, shipments of our Amazfit sports smart watch product line reached 1 million units in the first half of 2018. Since the launch of this product line in late 2016, our total overseas shipments have now exceeded 1 million. The success of our Amazfit products reflects our leading product development capabilities, our deep understanding of the consumers’ needs, as well as our winning precision marketing strategy. We expect that our Amazfit products will continue to grow rapidly: powered by our excellent existing products, innovative, desirable new products, and growing market recognition."

It's clear that Huami is still in the early stages of an innovative burst that is catching on well with the Chinese market, as is reflected by strong top-line growth.

Incredible profit growth alongside revenue acceleration

Huami hasn't sacrificed margins in its push for greater growth. For a consumer hardware company, Huami drives a favorable margin profile. In 2Q18, Huami held gross margins constant at 25.9%, while margins improved 110 bps to 25.5% in the first half of FY18:

Figure 3. Huami gross margins

Source: Huami investor relations

This maintenance of strong gross margins has also allowed Huami to drive 55% y/y growth in gross profit dollars to ¥196.9 million.

Meanwhile, the pace of Huami's operating expense expansion has slowed down relative to revenue growth, increasing only 41% y/y to ¥97.9 million. This has allowed Huami to drive robust operating profit expansion - up 70% y/y to ¥99.0 million (about $15.0 million), representing an elevated operating margin of 50.3%, up 450 bps from 45.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Huami was also able to drive 72% y/y growth in net income to ¥85.5 million, and earnings per ADS also swelled to $1.35, up 65% y/y.

Final thoughts

One more thing worth noting is that Huami also maintains a clean balance sheet with the equivalent of $157.1 million of cash and just a small $3.0 million sliver of cash. This is a net cash position of ~$154 million against a market cap of $559 million, for a business that just drove ~$13.0 million of earnings in a non-holiday quarter (Chinese New Year occurs in the fiscal first quarter for Huami).

In my view, Huami makes for a strong addition to a growth portfolio that is also concerned with valuation. Buoyed by new product launches, Huami's unit sales numbers continue to defy expectations, while bottom-line earnings enjoy a sizable bump thanks to both revenue growth and operating expense efficiencies. I see this stock recovering to $14, representing 13x FY19 EPS, at some point in 2019.

