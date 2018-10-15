Scholastic Still Has A Lot Of Work Left To Do

SCHL is cheap, and maybe a little too cheap - but it needs more to get compelling.

SCHL seems at first like it might be an intriguing value play, with cash on the balance sheet, Manhattan real estate, and margin improvement in the operating business.

At first glance, educational publisher Scholastic (SCHL) seems like it might be a sneaky value play. The company closed Q1 with $254 million in net cash, a figure that should rise as FY19 (ending May) plays out due to fiscal Q1 inventory build. The company owns and has renovated its Manhattan headquarters building, with leasing revenue on the way. The company's book businesses have held up better than one might think in a time of technological change. The 'Scholastic 2020' plan is expected to improve operating income sharply over the next few years. And SCHL looks rather cheap, particularly after a ~15% pullback since just the beginning of the month on basically zero news.

But upon closer inspection SCHL simply doesn't look that compelling, even with the stock below $40 for the first time since April (save for two brief intraday exceptions). Fundamentals do suggest room for upside - but the controlled company isn't the type to go all-out in driving shareholder value. The publishing businesses showed some cracks in FY18, which raises some concern about whether the Scholastic 2020 targets can be hit. And it appears the growth implied by those targets is a bit more muted now than it was just a year ago.

Scholastic is a good company, and SCHL is a nice stock. But I wrote last year with the stock at $38 that the bull case wasn't quite compelling. Thirteen months later and two points higher, I still think that's the case - and it's possible the case might actually be a bit weaker.

The Scholastic Business

Scholastic's business breaks down as follows:

Segment/Line % of FY18 Revenue % of FY18 EBIT Notes Children's Books 59.1% 66.8% Includes book fairs, book clubs, and consolidated trade lines Book Clubs 13.8% N/A run by teachers for preK-8 students; teachers receive incentives in return Book Fairs 31.5% N/A set up by Scholastic at schools and learning centers Consolidated Trade 13.7% N/A children's books including Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, and Dog Man Education 18.3% 21.5% books, magazines, and products for instruction International 22.7% 11.7% Scholastic's international businesses; sells in 135 countries

% of EBIT excludes corporate overhead ($83.4M adjusted in FY18). Totals may not foot due to rounding.

The biggest concern is somewhat intuitive: Scholastic remains book-heavy. While Wiley & Sons (JW.A) (JW.B) - admittedly a very different publisher - has moved away from print through both organic and inorganic means, Scholastic has stayed its course. The business model really hasn't changed that much in the digital age. Teachers submit their book club orders online (94% of them, per the 10-K) and Scholastic News has its own website (as do other Scholastic magazines). But Scholastic still lives and dies by printed publications. Some 45% of revenue in fiscal 2018 came from book clubs and book fairs, and Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment margins suggest those two categories could drive ~half of segment-level income.

But at least so far, the business hasn't been that bad. The Trade category has seen some lumpiness the last few years due to the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in FY17. Revenue went from $212 million in FY16 to $308 million in FY17 - and then dropped 27% in FY18, while growing 5.6% over the two years. Clubs revenue is going in the wrong direction (-18% over the last three years), but the larger Fairs category has held up, growing 3% (total) over that period.

Indeed, backing out the Consolidated Trade category and focusing on the 'education' business (though International does have some trade exposure as well), revenue has been relatively stable, rising in FY15 and FY16 before falling ~2% in each of the last two years. Margins have compressed of late, particularly between FY17 and FY18 (-167 bps). But Scholastic is investing in the business, and FY17 benefited from the Potter release. Fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EBIT margins of 4.61% actually are 15 bps better than FY14 levels.

So Scholastic can target revenue growth - and under the 2020 plan, margin expansion as well. FY19 guidance of $1.65-$1.7 billion implies 2.9% growth at the midpoint. A FY21 target of $1.8 billion (per the Q4 release) suggests a modest acceleration to ~3.7% the next two years. Meanwhile, the plan includes much better profit growth, with EBITDA expected to increase at a rate 3x that of revenue growth - or right about 10% a year. With SCHL trading at 7.2x the midpoint of FY19 Adjusted EBITDA guidance (more on that later), that type of growth doesn't look priced in.

The Catch

There's two big catches when it comes to the stable revenue + margin expansion story for SCHL. The first is that, trade aside, Scholastic had a disappointing FY18. (Q1 FY19 results are pretty much immaterial in Clubs and Fairs as most schools are off for the summer.) On the whole, the year doesn't look like a miss. Revenue of $1.628 billion missed guidance in the Q4 FY17 release of $1.65-$1.7 billion - but rather modestly so. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 was ahead of the original range of $1.20-$1.30, which was raised to $1.35-$1.45 after tax reform was passed.

But outside of trade, Scholastic missed its targets, and by a decent amount. Both fairs and clubs were supposed to grow low- to mid-single-digits. Revenue per fair was supposed to rise, thanks to business analytics and targeting of better opportunities. Clubs were supposed to rebound thanks to strategic changes.

Revenue per fair did rise 2%, per the 10-K. But total revenue rose just 1% - implying a ~1% erosion in the number of fairs that drove growth just barely at the bottom end of the range. Clubs revenue, meanwhile, continued to decline, dropping 5% against what was supposed to be an easy -12% compare.

Education revenue was supposed to increase mid-single-digits; it dropped 5% instead. Per the Q4 call, Scholastic has launched curriculum product Scholastic Literacy, an attempt to move into core curricula from its usual supplemental focus. But the company seems to have misread the market: it explained away a big Q1 decline as a matter of timing that would shift revenue into Q4, and reiterated the full-year expectations. Those sales didn't materialize, and a strong Q1 (+12%) benefited from some slippage (per the Q4 call) and the easy y/y comparison.

International sales were supposed to be flattish: they dropped 2%, and closer to 6% in constant currency, per the K. The Potter comparison affected the numbers, but the long-term trend is concerning: over four years, revenue has dropped 10% and segment EBIT 40%. Currency likely plays a role on both fronts, but even considering that the business simply isn't growing.

It looks from initial commentary that trade actually performed better than expected last year - but the rest of the business didn't. And that's a big concern relative to the FY21 targets. Much management commentary over the past two years has centered on the fact that tech investments like a Salesforce.com (CRM) CRM would allow for better sales processes - and revenue growth. That's what the company is banking on going forward as well, as CFO Ken Cleary pointed out on the Q4 call.

FY18 results cast some doubt on those plans. The issue may not be reaching potential sales targets - but rather the fact that the market is shrinking. Trade actually should some growth, given the company's strong slate and the fact that children's and YA fiction revenue actually has grown about 2% a year over the past five. But it's hard not to get the sense from Scholastic's numbers, particularly the last few quarters, and the changing nature of education that the rest of the business may not be so lucky.

That leads to the second catch: it appears (emphasis on 'appears') that Scholastic may see the trends changing itself. When the plan was announced last year, the company projected revenue improvement. The Q4 FY18 release projects topline growth in education and trade and "more targeted revenue growth in clubs, fairs, and international". On the Q4 call, Cleary said "we project top line growth in select businesses".

Profit numbers admittedly seem roughly similar. Scholastic moved from targeting "significant double-digit operating income improvements in FY19 through FY21" on the Q4 FY17 call to using EBITDA instead (citing the impacts of amortization on the reported EBIT numbers). But 10% EBITDA growth gets EBIT growth in the mid teens at least, and $10 million in FY19 cost savings are a big driver no matter the top line profile.

Still, Trade and Education are just a third of revenue. Further weakness in the rest of the business offsets at least some of those cost savings. And the benefit of leasing revenue from new retail space at the HQ (itself $10 million-plus a year) should be lapped in full by FY21. If this business looks going forward like it does going backwards, I'm not sure even a cheap price is quite cheap enough.

Valuation

As noted, SCHL trades at 7.2x EBITDA at the midpoint of guidance for $160-$170 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and closer to 6.5x based on likely year-end net cash. (Cash declined $122 million q/q in Q1, with inventory rising $114 million.) But the EBITDA figure is the one used by Scholastic, and it also excludes amortization of capitalized prepublication and production costs. Adding that low-$20 million figure back, the multiple moves toward a higher, if still-attractive, 7.6x. FY21 targets suggest SCHL could drive EBITDA of $180 million or more, implying a 6x or lower multiple at the moment (again, adding back that amortization). Normalized free cash flow could clear $100 million as capex continues to come down from this year's $75 million, suggesting a 10x multiple.

Certainly, in that scenario, SCHL likely rises, with post-transformation multiples even in the range of 15x FCF and 8-9x EBITDA getting the stock comfortably over $50, or 25%+ upside from current levels. And there should be decent downside protection between the cash on the balance sheet and the headquarters itself. Fundamentally, risk/reward seems to be in favor of the long side here, particularly after the sell-off of the last two weeks.

But if the educational side of the business starts to crack, the targets (particularly on the revenue side, where Scholastic is projecting a notable acceleration after zero net growth the last three years) perhaps don't get met. And once the plan is complete, if revenue is still flat/declining, even 15x FCF for a print-heavy business may be too much to ask.

Add to that the fact that Scholastic isn't necessarily pulling any levers in terms of capital allocation or shareholder returns. The company closed FY18 with almost $400 million in cash - over $11 per share - and yet a $0.60 annual dividend hasn't budged since 2013. The company did buy back $27 million in shares last year after $7 million the year before, but that's hardly a transformational figure or a move that puts a significant amount of the cash on the books to work. And it doesn't appear - at least per commentary - that Scholastic is considering a major acquisition (it obtained most of the cash through a sale of its EdTech business to HMH Holdings (HMHC)).

SCHL can move higher from here, and I wouldn't be surprised to see some value investors buy the dip particularly after the stock didn't participate in Friday's rally. But the case remains reliant on a publishing business that looks potentially creaky, and leasing income and cost savings that can't go on forever. It's not a bad case, but particularly with a number of small- and mid-caps trading down at the moment, it doesn't seem quite good enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.