Citi Ventures Joins $100 Million Hopper Financing

Citi has sharply increased its strategic investment pace in 2018 as the firm seeks to invest across a range of industries and applications.

Hopper is a fast-growing company that has developed an AI-driven online travel booking application.

Citi Ventures has invested in the recent $100 million financing round for Hopper.

Quick Take

Citi Ventures (C) has invested in Hopper’s recent Series D funding round of $100 million.

Hopper is commercializing a mobile-only online travel booking platform.

Citi has been increasing its investment pace in 2018 as the firm seeks to stay abreast of technological developments that impact its numerous business segments.

Investee Company

Montreal, Canada-based Hopper was founded in 2007 to develop a mobile-only app that uses big data to predict and analyze airfare pricing.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Frederic Lalonde, who is also a member of the board of directors at MakeMyTrip.com.

Below is an overview video of Hopper Flex:

(Source: Hopper)

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global online travel bookings market is projected to grow to $1.14 trillion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 10.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the quick and convenient flight and hotel bookings, the safer online payment methods, the availability of multiple choices and the comparison options.

Major competitive vendors that provide online travel booking services include:

Expedia (EXPE)

Priceline Group

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

(MMYT) Hostelworld Group (HSW.L)

Thomas Cook Group (TCG.L)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Citi, other investors in the current round included lead investor OMERS Ventures, CDPQ, Accomplice, Brightspark Ventures, Investissement Quebec, and BDC Capital IT Investment Fund.

Investment valuation was not disclosed. Including the current funding, Hopper has raised $184 million in investment since inception.

Citi is investing in Hopper to fund its global expansion and continued AI feature development, which management credits with driving 25% of its online bookings.

As Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde stated in the deal announcement,

As the world continues to shift from web to mobile — and to apps in particular — an estimated 70-90% of time spent online is actually taking place on mobile. Of that, 92% of all mobile time is spent in apps — and not mobile web. Hopper is in a unique position to become the go-to way to book travel.

Citi has been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 39 startup company financings since 2015.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Citi has focused its investments most often in the industries of FinTech and Enterprise IT.

Most of its recent investments have been in the mid to later stages of startup development.

By geographic location, California and New York-based companies have received the most investments from the group.

The investment in Hopper represents a combination of focus areas for Citi, those of commerce and machine learning.

So, in that regard, based on Citi’s stated focus, the deal for Hopper is well within its stated, strategic aims for its investment arm.

Citi’s investment pace has picked up markedly, with at least 12 completed financings so far in 2018, handily exceeding yearly totals since its inception.

Many corporate investors across a variety of industries are increasing their pace of investment in technology startups, so in that regard, Citi is not alone.

As the pace of technological disruption increases, the pressure is squarely on incumbent firms to understand the ramifications of disruption and to respond.

Firms such as Citi invest for many reasons, such as industry knowledge, potential acquisition targets, partnership opportunities, and of course, profit.

I expect to see Citi’s investment pace continue to be at historically high levels as it seeks to remain competitive and understand the shifting landscape across its numerous business segments.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs, M&A deals and public company investments in tech startups. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.