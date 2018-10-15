My Oh My, Has Fixed Income Really Died? - Part II

My guess: The bear market will last only about 1/10 of the bull market's 35-year length.

Nevertheless, the end of the bull market for bonds is very much noticeable. Since mid-2016, it's a new ball game.

Sure, yields and spreads are on the rise but compared to stocks - it's almost unnoticeable.

It was a brutal week for global equities, but the exact opposite for global bonds.

Past Week for Bonds

Let's dive further into this crucial question: "Has Fixed Income Really Died?", shall we?

While equities all over the world (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO) suffered much last week...

SPY Price data by YCharts

...most bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, EMB, SHY, HYG) had a pretty solid week.

AGG Price data by YCharts

So much so that global bonds have actually gained almost $400B in value this past week, most since August. This move up has been led by the bid for safety, amidst world stocks rout.

Inflation for Help

Lower than expected US September CPI also allowed for the market to breathe a small (temporary?) sigh of relief, adding to the bond boom. The recent inflation report - where the CPI at 2.3% and core CPI at 2.2% almost reunite - reduces the pressure on the Fed to more aggressively hike rates.

Indeed, as we showed in our "Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters!'" piece:

the combination of lower-than-expected inflation numbers and tumbling equity markets is causing traders to cut back predictions for how much the Fed will raise rates in 2019.

So, are bonds back on the saddle? Truth is, I wouldn't be putting the cart before the horse that quickly.

It's also worthwhile noting that despite the recent rise in the US Treasury (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) yields, the implied break-even points from both 10-year and 30-year bonds suggest a very stable 2% +/- path for inflation, going forward.

Fixed Income Flows

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) analysts, citing EPFR data, investors pulled a record $7.5B from corporate investment-grade ("IG") (LQD, AGG) bonds in the week through October 10, a record outflow for that week.

However, the above chart doesn't tell the full story; the below chart does.

Here's an aggregate fixed income flows for all bond-ETFs out there for the past 80 weeks. As you may well understand, it's not really about the components as much as it's about the magnitude. When combining both IG and high-yield ("HY") HYG, JNK, AWF), the picture you get is a more accurate-global one.

Emerging Markets

According to PIMCO, while corporate debt and equity are generally overvalued, the "risks are better discounted" in emerging-markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM) assets.

Indeed, USD-denominated emerging-market bonds have remained notably resilient during the latest risk-asset selloff. Bloomberg Barclays data, these bonds have gained 0.44% since the end of August versus a 0.5% drop in US high-yield debt.

As a side note, it is worthwhile paying attention to a recent report by Bespoke Investment Group, pointing out at possible EM currencies eyeing a breakout. To wit:

Declines in emerging market currencies and other financial markets in EM have been a big driver of investor angst so far this year. Since April 18th, our equally-weighted index of EM currency performance versus the US dollar has dropped 11.8%; adjusted for interest rate differentials, it's a slightly less painful but still large 9%. Despite global equity market weakness this week, EM currencies are starting to break out of their downtrend. While still tentative, a shift in trend to sideways price action instead of persistent declines would be a big deal for global asset markets, especially for equity markets outside the US.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

If EM currencies are, indeed, changing course - that's likely to be a major turning point for EM debts too.

Perhaps the best place to look at is Chinese (FXI, MCHI) bonds, denominated in USD. Why so? Because they combine three of the greatest risks for bondholders these days: i) EM, ii) Trade war, and iii) Duration.

Take, for example, the USD bonds of Chinese giants Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) that were sold to much fanfare over the past year.

And in case you wonder, once and for all, trade wars are not doing any good for assets' prices.

Risks

When it comes to bonds, there are various risks investors need to pay attention to. Here are the most known-relevant ones, aside from the obvious market (overall) risk:

1. Issuer (or default) risk. The risk that the entity issuing a debt won't be able to repay it. This is how the price of a bond behaves when the issuer risk - Tesla (TSLA) in this case - grows.

This risk includes changes to credit-ratings, i.e. deteriorating quality, risk.

2. Coupon (or reinvestment) risk. The risk that the proceeds from a maturing bond can't be reinvested at the same (or better) rate. Obviously, when rates/yields rise that risk is decreasing.

This risk includes changes to spreads, i.e. premium paid to different (or even same) types of issuers.

3. Duration (or tenor) risk. The risk associated with a bond's sensitivity to changes in rates/yields. The higher the duration - the greater its sensitivity to such changes.

While in a rising-rate environment, default rates are likely to (eventually) move up, the most immediate-imminent risk is the duration risk.

Bottom Line

I'll leave you with three things to watch, or at least think about:

1. You need to go back 53 years back, to 1965, to find the last and only time an inverted yield curve gave a false recession signal.

2. Even as real (=nominal minus inflation) yields rise, we are still quite far away from normalization. Putting it differently, either yields continue to rise and/or inflation may move lower.

3. There are those like JPMorgan (JPM) that think that as long as yields remain below 5%, equities may continue to rise undisputed.

And there's the evidence that the positive correlation that existed between stocks and bonds has completely faded away.

If so, this means more trouble, even if yields never reach 5%.

The bull market for bonds lasted for circa 35 years, from September 1981 when the US 10-year Treasury bond yield reached an all-time high of 15.82% to July 2016 when it touched a record low of 1.36%.

The bear market is, therefore, 26-27 months old and counting.

Source

If I have to guess, the bear market may last no more than about 1/10 of the bull market's 418-419 month long run. Why so? Not because "10%" sounds nice rather because this brings us to early 2020 when I believe a lowdown will already be upon us.

Should I be correct - and you have it written now so you can pick on me as much as you wish - we have no more than 15-17 months (that's maximum) ahead of us before bonds reverse course.

