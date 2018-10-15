CSX: Is This As Good As It Gets?

CSX Corporation (CSX) reports quarterly earnings Tuesday, October 16th. Analysts expect revenue of $3.03 billion and EPS of $0.93. The revenue estimate implies double-digit growth Y/Y and a 2% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Has Rail Traffic Peaked?

For the week ended October 6, 2018, U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units were up 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Total carloads grew 0.7%, while intermodal volume was up 1.8%. Six of the 10 carload commodity groups showed an increase. Rail traffic through the first 40 weeks of the year has also been solid, growing by low single digits Y/Y.

Rail traffic is one of the economy's vital signs. Ebullient rail traffic connotes that businesses are shipping more goods cross country to meet demand, thus reflecting rising business activity. In September, transportation and warehousing jobs grew by 20,000. That followed a 24,000 increase in August. On the surface, it appears the transportation sector is hiring to meet current or future demand. If that is the case, then it should be reflected by rising rail traffic over the coming months.

The question remains: "How much of the rail traffic has been artificially stimulated?" The potential trade war between the United States and China led some companies and municipalities to stockpile products in expectations of rising prices:

President Trump's trade war is expected to temporarily bolster United States economic growth, in part because Beijing tried to beat the clock on Mr. Trump's tariffs by stocking up on American soybeans, crude oil and other exports. Economists are predicting that the gross domestic product for the second quarter could reach 5 percent when the preliminary numbers are released on July 27. The United States trade gap with China has narrowed, as more American products were shipped to Beijing ahead of the tariffs, which went into effect on July 6.

Those artificial purchases may have spiked rail traffic in the short-term and could potentially impact CSX's Q3 results. By the first half of 2019, rail traffic could slow as those purchases subside. This could have a negative impact on CSX and other railroads.

In Q2 2018, CSX's quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion was up 6% Y/Y. Total volume rose 2%, while average sales price ("ASP") was up 4%.

Every product line experienced revenue growth except Agriculture which was flat Y/Y. Forest Products was the stalwart, up 11% Y/Y on the strength of residential construction and paper products. Industrial Products and Coal make up over 50% of CSX's total revenue, so as they go so goes the company. Revenue from Industrial rose 8% on broad-based growth from chemicals and U.S. light truck production which spurred auto traffic.

In my opinion, the company is particularly vulnerable to coal. Coal represents 18% of total revenue and 13% of total rail traffic. President Trump threatened to put an end to the war on coal. However, wind power is disrupting the power industry. It represented less than 10 percent of all the generation capacity installed by major manufacturers last year. Now large gas turbines for power generation are in decline. As countries continue to shift away from coal to clean energy, the slide will likely continue.

Are Cost Cuts Priced In?

Former CSX CEO Hunter Harrison embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting program. CSX laid off over 2,000 workers last year. The goal was to cut the company's 68% expense ratio. Cost-cutting worked for Harrison when he was at the helm for Canadian Pacific (CP). An expense ratio below 60% could be considered best-in-class. Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI) are two of the only railroads to consistently deliver expense ratios below 60%.

In Q2, CSX's expense ratio was 59% - a record low. It was down about 500 basis points from the prior year's adjusted operating ratio of 64%. The largest efficiency gains came in labor and materials costs. Labor costs and materials as a percentage of revenue fell by 500 basis points and 200 basis points, respectively. The low expense ratio raises a few questions. How much lower can the expense ratio go? If the improvement was partially driven by rising revenue and cost cuts, what happens if revenue growth slows? Can CSX slim down any further if revenue falls next year?

Secondly, are cost cuts priced in? I always assumed the sharp cost cuts were meant to spur the stock. CSX is up over 25 Y/Y. The stock trades at 11.4x run-rate EBITDA (Q2 EBITDA annualized). Its trading multiple is much higher than the 9.2x it traded at in late 2017 prior to the cost cuts. I believe the one-time boost from cost cuts and tax reductions may already be priced in.

Conclusion

This may be as good as it gets for rail traffic and for CSX. I rate the stock a long-term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.