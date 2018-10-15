AOD: A Much Improved Income Fund

The fund uses the dividend capture strategy, but at 94% turnover, it is clearly not using it as much as it used to.

The fund's strategy is to generate high levels of dividend income for its investors by investing in global stocks and it appears to be doing a good job of that.

AOD has a history of poor performance, but it got new management back in 2013 and has been performing much better since that time.

Several years ago, I purchased shares of the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) back when it was managed by Alpine. Admittedly, it was not an especially well-researched purchase and overall the fund was a pretty poor performer. Since that time, however, the fund has gotten new management and it is increasingly getting fairly good reviews on this site so I decided that it may be time to revisit the fund and see if it could make sense to buy into it again.

About The Fund

The Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has the goal of generating a high level of dividend income with the secondary goal of getting capital appreciation. In order to do this, the fund uses four different strategies. These are growth, value, special dividends, and dividend capture. For the most part, this means that the fund buys common stocks of companies from around the world that have the potential for both forward dividend growth and share price appreciation.

The use of the dividend capture strategy is something that sets this fund apart from many others. The strategy entails purchasing a stock prior to its ex-dividend date and then selling it afterwards so as to "capture" the dividend. There is much debate over how effective this strategy really is since financial theory would tell us that a stock's price should drop on the ex-dividend date by the value of the dividend. In practice though, this does not always happen. One of the advantages of this strategy is that the same capital can be rotated among numerous stocks throughout the year and generate more income than we would get just from holding the stock. In addition, there is no real need to worry about the fundamentals of the business since the shares are only being held for long enough to get the dividend.

The fund's use of the dividend capture strategy is one reason why its turnover is relatively high at 94%. It has been much higher in the past though, frequently in the 400% range. The fund's new management simply does not use this strategy as much as the old one did and instead appears to simply sit on reasonably high-yielding stocks. This would have the advantage of keeping the fund's expenses down as it would not need to pay as much to trade stocks. This is generally good for the fund's investors since keeping costs down means more money for the investors.

About The Portfolio

AOD has a very well-diversified portfolio. Actually, it is one of the more diversified portfolios that I have seen, with the fund's top ten holdings only accounting for 14.4% of the fund's total holdings.

Source: Aberdeen Fund Management

The companies that make up the top ten holdings are certainly not ones that we typically see in the top holdings of very many funds, except for perhaps Apple (AAPL). However, it is important to keep in mind that the point here is to generate dividend income and all of these companies currently boast dividend yields that are in excess of the broader market.

As many long-time readers likely know, I dislike seeing a weighting that is in excess of 5%. This is because at levels beyond that, it can result in the portfolio being exposed to idiosyncratic risks. Basically, if a company accounts for a sizable portion of the overall fund, then problems at that company that affect the stock can drag down the portfolio as a whole. It is nice to see that is not the case here as no individual position accounts for more than a 2.4% weighting, which is not enough for the stock to have a significant impact on the portfolio.

We also see a fair amount of diversity among the fund's sector allocaitons, with no single sector accounting for an outsized percentage of the fund's portfolio:

Source: Aberdeen Fund Management

As we can see, the financial sector is the most heavily weighted sector in the fund's portfolio, but its weighting is not really that much higher than information technology and industrials. Thus, it does appear that we have enough diversity to protect the fund against sector-specific problems. This is also something that is quite nice to see.

What is somewhat surprising is that the fund does not have more global diversity. As we can see here, the United States accounts for fully 58.1% of the fund's assets, completely dwarfing the United Kingdom in second place:

Source: Aberdeen Fund Management

While the United States is the singularly largest global market, this still seems to be a somewhat outsized exposure to that country. It is possible that the fund is doing this temporarily to protect itself against problems in the rest of the world and will reduce its exposure to the United States at some point. As high dividend yields do tend to be more common outside of the United States than inside it, this seems like it could be a possibility.

Fund Performance

Admittedly, AOD has not always delivered the best performance. However, it has gotten much better ever since the management change back in 2013. This would be the reason why the fund's ten-year and since inception returns greatly lag its benchmark MSCI All Country World Index, but its returns in more recent periods have been much more respectable versus the index:

Source: Aberdeen Fund Management

We can see this improved performance continue this year, where the fund's NAV performance has been at least somewhat comparable to its benchmark index.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is important to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. The most common way to value a closed-end fund such as AOD is net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets that the fund owns minus any outstanding debt. Essentially, this is the amount that investors would receive if the fund was liquidated. Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund at a price below net asset value as that means that we are essentially getting the assets owned by the fund for less than they are actually worth. As of October 11, 2018, the most recent date for which figures were available as of the time of writing, AOD had a net asset value of $9.43 per share. At the current share price of $8.25, the fund trades at a very appealing 12.5% discount to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is an 8.36%-yielding closed-end fund that certainly looks much improved from what it was in the early stages of this decade. It is possible that this legacy haunts it, which may explain the very large discount to NAV. At the same time, this discount provides an appealing entry point for an investor today. This fund might be worth considering.

