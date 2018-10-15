Expecting Sears Holdings To Liquidate

As expected, Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy in New York City earlier this morning. Judge Robert Drain was assigned the case. A declaration by CFO Robert Riecker (docket #3) was also filed this morning. It is absolutely critical to note that there was not a restructuring support agreement-RSA-negotiated prior to the filing. Without such an agreement, I find it unlikely that Sears will not end up liquidating since almost all other retailers that filed recently without a RSA ended up liquidating. Eddie Lampert will no longer be CEO, but will remain chairman.

Key Points From Reicker's Declaration

*Closing 142 stores, which should yield $42 million net proceeds, the rest will continue to operate

*Lampert's ESL is negotiating to make a stalking-horse bid for viable stores

*$300 DIP loan with a possible additional $300 million

*Seek to reject 217 leases/subleases

*Over $219 million negative cash-flow expected over the next 30 days

*400 stores are EBITDA positive

*Assets $6.94 billion and liabilities $11.34 billion

*Two independent directors from Drivertrain Advisors will form a critical two man sub-committee

The most important statement contained in his statement was on page 10:

"Without stakeholder cooperation and support, a reorganization simply is not possible."

Does this mean if certain stakeholders file various objections with the court going forward there will be no reorganization plan and would result in liquidation instead?

Debt Structure

Vendor Problems

One reason they were forced to file was that vendors were not willing to ship needed Christmas merchandise. As Riecker stated on page 55, "In fact, in the two weeks leading up to the commencement of these case, approximately 200 hundred of the Debtors' vendors have stopped or refused to ship merchandise to the Debtors, which has had a significant impact on the Debtors' liquidity position."

The latest 10-Q listed $487 million in merchandise payable. I did not see a reference to the specific amount on the filing date, but there was a total of $126.1 million section 503(b)(9) of the Bankruptcy Code statutory priority trade claims, which are considered higher priority administrative claims. These goods were received within the 20 days prior to the filing. Goods received before that may be classified as unsecured claims and their recovery amount is unknown at this point.

There is a motion to be filed today for an interim critical vendor payment cap of $70 million, which would allow for cash payment of critical vendors. All this seems to indicate that there is a potential for some vendors to be holding the bag here. One has to wonder if these vendors will "cooperate and support" Sears going forward. I see potential for litigation.

Going Forward-Ideally

1) File a reorganization plan and disclosure statement within 120 days unless extended by court (Extensions are common)

2) Approval of disclosure statement by court

3) Bid for assets with a ESL's stalking-horse bid. Since "credit bids"* can be used it is not likely that there will be any higher outside cash bids.

4) Solicit ballots (Note SHLD shareholders will most likely NOT be allowed to vote on the plan-they will assume to have rejected it.) All that is needed is for just one claim class to vote to accept plan for it to be confirmable. Two-thirds of the dollar amount of a claim class and a majority of the claim holders within that class are required for that claim class to accept the plan.

5) Judge confirms the plan

6) Exit Ch.11

*credit bids are using secured claims at face amount as if they were cash even if their market values are less than face amounts

Other Issues

Eddie Lampert will no longer be CEO. There is going to be a three person office of CEO: Robert Riecker, Leena Munjal, and Gregory Ladley. In addition, a chief restructuring officer, Moshin Meghji of M-III Partners, has been appointed. Talk about too chefs in the kitchen! I really have my doubts about this. I think a trustee should have been selected under a Ch.7 filing instead of a Ch.11 filing. Lampert, as an insider, would not be allowed to vote in selecting a Ch.7 trustee, which one would assume is one reason he elected not to file Ch.7. There were reports that the banks wanted a Ch.7 filing to liquidate and have a trustee manage the liquidation.

Since there was no RSA prior to filing, it is less likely a payment will be paid for releases to SHLD shareholders. Therefore, I am not expecting any recovery for SDLD shareholders either under a reorganization plan or liquidation because they are in the lowest claim class. Any recovery for shareholders would be "gifting" from a higher class, which I consider highly unlikely (unless it is payment for releases.) I expecting the shares to be cancelled and no recovery for shareholders. The SHLD shares, however, will trade until the company exits Ch.11

Cash could be a near-term issue without the junior additional $300 million DIP

30-day Estimates After Filing

page 173 of docket #3

In my opinion, Judge Robert Drain's assignment to hear this case was not positive for shareholders or retail noteholders. Judge Bernstein and Judge Wiles would have been much better because for retail investors based on their past record of opinions and decisions. Some of the other New York judges would also have been unfavorable for retail investors.

Conclusion

This article is just a brief overview of the case prior to the first day hearing in New York, but at this point I do not see complete cooperation among the various stakeholders. I, therefore, expect that Sears will be liquidated. I do not expect a normal reorganization plan being confirmed with a new operating company exiting Ch.11. I think that they are making the same mistake as other retailers that waited until after the Christmas season to liquidate. You get better results from liquidation when there is higher foot traffic during the holiday season.

I doubt there will now be a payment for releases since there was no RSA prior to filing and expect SHLD be cancelled without any recovery for shareholders. Unless some of Lampert's secured debt is recharacterized as equity, I do not think there will be much recovery for retail unsecured noteholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My short position in SHLD was closed some time back because of the cost to carry

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.