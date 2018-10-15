Under Armour: A Massive Slice Of Humble Pie May Help The Company Long Term

I sold my Under Armour stake in 2016 and will continue to evaluate the recovery story before I consider investing again.

Competitors Nike and Adidas have struggled in the past before rediscovering their mojo in the fickle game of pleasing consumers.

A massive dose of humble pie is probably just what Under Armour needs to grow into a mature growth company.

Thesis

After being a growth story darling for several years, Under Armour (UAA) has really taken it on the chin the last two years. Growth has slowed dramatically from its once recurring 20%+ levels and the company is struggling to create products that are competitive in the highly fickle athletic apparel market.

While some believe Under Armour’s best days are behind it, I’m hesitant to make such a claim. What doesn’t kill you can make you stronger. It was just a year ago that everybody was talking about the growth implosion of Nike (NKE) and here we are a year later and the stock is up 49%. In 2015, people wrote about the death of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Two years later, that narrative had flipped entirely.

Under Armour (UA) has several bright spots. And though the company is restructuring and trying to find a path forward, there are several things to be optimistic about, including strong direct-to-consumer sales figures, strong international growth, and a founder/CEO who is fully committed to winning long-term. I sold my Under Armour position in early 2016 and got lucky on timing (needed the cash), but will continue to follow the company’s turnaround as I consider a new investment in the company.

From Explosive Growth To a New Reality

Under Armour had been a growth story darling for years. If you go back through the company’s earnings transcripts archive on Seeking Alpha, it’s one ecstatic quarterly call after the next. Four years ago, the company was coming off a huge Q1-14 after growing revenue 36%. The company had entered the connected fitness game and the company was seeing strength across all lines of business. In the last year, we've seen that multi-year monster growth story come to a halt.

This new slow-growth reality has hammered the stock.

Prior to the recent slowdown, it seemed Under Armour could do no wrong. And Kevin Plank, the founder and CEO, has always positioned himself as the underdog at war with traditional powers Nike and Adidas. He has been relentless in his pursuit of toppling both competitors. In the early years of Under Armour, Plank would send a Christmas card to Nike founder Phil Knight every year, telling him to watch out for Under Armour. He has criticized Adidas. In 2015, as Adidas struggled with footwear sales, Plank called Adidas Under Armour’s “dumbest competitor.”

The Fickle Consumer

A lot has changed since Plank called Adidas Under Armour’s dumbest competitor in 2015. As Under Armour’s revenue growth has slowed dramatically, Adidas has been on a tear with footwear sales, thanks to celebrity sponsorships. This tells me several things. First, it’s probably not good to be publicly arrogant about your position vs. competitors. Especially in apparel and footwear. People are fickle. Tastes change. And success comes and goes. Adidas probably was guilty of making poor strategic decisions in the past, but the company’s decision to use celebrity endorsements for shoes has paid off. Since Plank’s “dumbest” comment about Adidas in 2015, Adidas stock has absolutely crushed Under Armour stock.

In addition to this, a teen popularity poll in 2017 showed that Under Armour had fallen off the map in the “cool” category among teens. Fortunes in apparel seem to rise and fall on a dime. It was just a year ago that Nike looked like it was in serious trouble. Growth had slowed dramatically and the stock price had stagnated as a result. Fast forward to today, and Nike stock is up 49% based on improved growth figures, which have also been bolstered recently by the Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.

The Bright Spots

Though Under Armour’s growth has slowed dramatically, its popularity has waned, and Adidas and Nike seem to own the moment in the popularity category, all is not lost.

Things can change for the better. We’ve seen Adidas come back from the doldrums. And Nike has reversed its fortunes in just a year. While Plank’s over-confidence and brash comments in the past may have been a mistake, a massive slice of humble pie is probably good for Plank, the company, and the future of Under Armour.

While Under Armour has multiple strong growth shoots (international, direct-to-consumer), its overall North American revenue growth has ground to a halt. North American sales growth had eclipsed 20% rates in both 2014 and 2015 before shrinking to -5% in 2017. For Q2-18, North American revenue, which comprised 72% of company revenue, was up just 1.6%. International sales have continued to do well and Under Armour’s direct-to-consumer sales growth was up 7% and comprised 35% of sales in Q2-18.

The company in the midst of an overhaul and recently announced layoffs as the company tries to find a path toward strong growth. Some have argued that Under Armour has an identity crisis. In an attempt to boost growth in 2016, Under Armour began selling its products in Kohls, a discount retailer, which may have weakened the brand. Some argue the company has an identity crisis about what it stands for as a brand.

Under Armour appears to understand its challenges and is working to turn the situation around. On the recent earnings call, Plank stated the following:

"Today’s results demonstrate that we are tracking well against a multi-year transformation to build a stronger, leaner and more operationally excellent company, a company that is capable of supporting the incredibly strong global athletic performance brand that our team works tirelessly to cultivate, a brand that loves athletes, a brand that stays true, creates fearlessly and stands for quality, one that fights together, thinks beyond the obvious and is driven by a global team committed to the advancement of human performance." - CEO Kevin Plank, Q2-18 earnings call.

Though Under Armour North American sales have tanked, this recent quarter was the first positive North American sales growth quarter in a year.

Valuation

Under Armour has struggled to generate consistent positive free cash flow. Using other comparables to Nike and Adidas, Under Armour looks expensive relative to the two market leaders. If Under Armour gets its growth mojo back and rediscovers double-digit revenue growth, I might be willing to pay up for UA shares. But for the time-being, it’s hard for me to justify investing in Under Armour based on the metrics below and the current stagnancy in the North American market, which comprises the lion's share of company revenue.

EV/EBIDTA Price/Sales Price/Free Cash Flow Forward PE Under Armour 34 1.6 19.5 62 Nike 25 3.2 23 26 Adidas 15 .06 19 21

Conclusion

Under Armour is showing signs of turning things around. The company is making organizational and operational changes to get the company moving in the right direction again. However, I don’t know that we’ll ever see Under Armour achieve the aggressive domestic sales growth rates that we witnessed in years past. There may be more pain ahead before Under Armour finds its footing. I will keep Under Armour on my radar based on how the company improves on growth in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.