Apple: Big Opportunity In Streaming

Apple (AAPL) can generate an additional $37 billion in revenue by 2025 according to a report by Morgan Stanley analyst. The report mentions that the bundling of video content with Apple Music and Texture news can be sold as an unlimited "Apple Media" option at $12.99/month. This price would be similar to the current cost of Hulu and Spotify (SPOT) as a combined bundle.

This additional revenue would move the needle in terms of top line for Apple, but the bigger benefit will be through the halo effect it will create for other products and services. Apple is already making big investments in online video streaming. With the resources at its disposal, we could see a couple of big hits coming out in the next few quarters. A strong presence in the streaming segment will certainly improve the valuation multiple of Apple, but there are a few caveats which must be noted.

Fast growth, low margins

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has shown massive growth in the past few years as cord-cutting phenomenon becomes more common. Apple certainly wants a piece of this lucrative market. In July, Tim Cook mentioned, "Cord-cutting, in our view, is only going to accelerate and probably accelerate at a much faster rate than is widely thought". Apple is already looking to grow its Services segment at a fast pace. It has set a target to hit $50 billion in Services revenue by 2020. In the trailing twelve months (TTM), the Services segment showed revenue of $35 billion.

If Apple hits the target of $50 billion by 2020, it could set an even bigger goal of doubling the revenue from Services segment in another 5-7 years. A $100 billion, Services revenue target by 2025 would provide a significant bullish sentiment to the stock. Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty has mentioned in a note that Apple could combine its video content, Apple Music and Texture news into a single bundle. According to the report, a $12.99/month bundle could deliver revenue of $37 billion by 2025. This would require a subscription base of 237 million.

Apple already has over 50 million subscribers for Apple Music, including around 8 million free trials. In this year, it has reported a decent 2 million increase in paid subscribers every month. Apple's entry into online video could further charge up the growth rate of subscriptions. Hitting 237 million mark in paid subscribers by 2025 would require close to 25% annual growth. This is quite achievable, especially with a bundle plan where customers get a host of services with their subscription.

The impact of rapid growth in this segment will also change the valuation dynamics of Apple.

Netflix trades at close to 12 times its PS ratio which is supported by the rapid revenue growth delivered by the company. Even Spotify has a PS ratio of over 6, despite the competition it faces from Apple. Over the next few years, we could see the PS ratio decline for both Netflix and Spotify as their revenue growth reduces the high multiple. However, even at a modest 3 to 4 times, the PS ratio for this industry, Apple could get a significant boost from its "Apple Media" segment. If Apple gets close to $37 billion in revenue by 2025 for its subscription bundle, it would have a standalone valuation of $111 billion to $148 billion according to the above valuation multiple.

The current margins for all the streaming businesses are very low. Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter has estimated in a WSJ article that Apple Music commands a gross margin of only 15%. SPOT has a gross margin of 25%. As the market saturates over the next few years, we could see better pricing from the streaming business which should lift the margins.

Two big issues

The growth in Apple Media will increase the revenue from a fast-growing segment, but it also brings certain challenges for Apple. The biggest issue is that Apple Media will effectively replace the highest grossing services within the App Store. In the above WSJ article mentioned above, Ben Schachter estimates that App Store has a gross margin of over 90%. Even if Apple hits the $37 billion revenue in Apple Media by 2025, it would come at the expense of lower revenue from the highly profitable App store.

According to App Annie which tracks the top apps across different categories, 6 out of the top 20 grossing apps are streaming content. This includes Netflix, Pandora Music (P), YouTube, HBO NOW, HULU, and YouTube TV. As cord-cutting accelerates, other media giants like Disney (DIS) are also planning to enter the streaming market. Hence, by 2025, we can safely say that a large number of highest grossing apps on iOS will be from music and video streaming industry. If Apple manages to gain a significant market share in the streaming segment by 2025, it will have a negative impact on the commissions paid by other streaming players in the App Store.

The second issue which Apple will face is that its music and video business are completely different. It acts as a distributor through Apple Music. On the other hand, the online video strategy requires investing in promising projects, hiring creators, and many other hassles. At the same time, the returns are not guaranteed as they are in almost all other segments which Apple operates. We can gauge the level of difficulty by looking at Alibaba (BABA), which is also trying to gain greater market share in streaming by investing in movies, shows and other original content in China.

Fig: Increase in digital media losses of Alibaba. Source: Alibaba filings

Alibaba's digital media losses increased by 80% YoY and are now equal to 11.8% of its EBITA. We can see from the above image that the digital media losses are $473 million or close to $2 billion on an annualized basis. Alibaba has invested in a large number of startups and has a strong ecosystem within China due to its popular retail apps which have mobile monthly active users of 634 million in the latest quarter. Despite these favorable factors, it is reporting heavy losses in digital media segment.

Apple would also need to pour billions of dollars in online video segment before it sees any profits. Apple's video division is run by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who were reported to have been given a budget of $1 billion last year to rapidly grow Apple's video business. They have recently acquired global distribution rights for two family-focused movies, "Wolfwalkers" and "The Elephant Queen". In the next few quarters, we could hear further ramp-up of investments in online video by Apple. However, it will be a while before Apple comes close to Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) or Hulu. During this time, it should see substantial negative impact on margins due to investments in streaming segment.

Investor takeaway

According to Morgan Stanley analyst, Apple could potentially add $37 billion in revenue by 2025 if it launches a media bundle of music, video and news. However, this will negatively impact the commissions it gets on the high margin App Store from other streaming players. In terms of online video strategy, Apple would need to invest massively to build its content library. This will negatively impact the operating margin which has already been declining for the last 11 quarters.

A strong streaming bundle by Apple would provide a big halo effect to Apple devices. However, in a highly competitive market, Apple would need to hit a home run with its video strategy.

