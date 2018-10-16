Cancer Research Highlight: Roche Prepares Another Assault On Early Breast Cancer

New findings give an indication of a possible decisive entry that has been lacking for trastuzumab emtansine into HER2-positive breast cancer management, which may transform the future sales outlook.

Roche has built its foundation in oncology on monoclonal antibodies, which are currently being attacked by a biosimilar wave.

In all of oncology, one of the most radical transformations of the last 20 years has been the management of HER2-positive breast cancer, starting with the introduction of trastuzumab by Genentech in 1998. Since then, Genentech was bought by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), and the company has continued to push ever forward.

Obviously, the field has undergone a lot of evolution since then, and now we have access to a fair number of HER2-directed therapies, many having been developed by RHHBF (trastuzumab, pertuzumab, trastuzumab emtansine), as well as a recent newcomer from Puma Biotechnology (PBYI): neratinib.

Now, there is a pretty firmly established core treatment for patients with metastatic disease. In the past two years, however, there has been a lot of focus on moving the needle for patients who have breast cancer that is still able to be managed through surgery. In particular, for patients with a higher risk of relapse, findings from studies like ExteNET and APHINITY support the use of more intense anti-HER2 therapy in the "adjuvant" (post-surgical) setting.

The news

RHHBF provided an update to its HER2 pipeline, this time in the form of positive top-line data from the phase 3 KATHERINE trial. The company announced that trastuzumab emtansine (branded Kadcyla) improved disease-free survival compared with trastuzumab in patients who had residual disease after neoadjuvant (before surgery) therapy.

A full presentation of the data is slated for this year's breast cancer symposium in San Antonio (the SABCS meeting), where we will learn more about the clinical benefit from this approach. RHHBF advised that the toxicity profile of trastuzumab emtansine was consistent with prior clinical trial experience.

Looking forward

It's been a while since we heard from the world of trastuzumab emtansine. If you asked me off the top of my head what the last big piece of news was, I would have said the MARIANNE trial results, which showed no superiority for trastuzumab emtansine compared with trastuzumab and a taxane (a form of chemotherapy) in patients with metastatic, HER2-positive breast cancer. This wasn't overtly negative, per se, but it wasn't the landmark we'd hoped for.

Moreover, that was first known back in 2015, so it's been pretty quiet on the trastuzumab emtansine front for a while. So this is a welcome headline to wake up to on a gloomy fall Monday. Certainly, this is another prong for RHHBF to maintain its market dominance in the face of incursion by biosimilar forms of trastuzumab, which have begun to be approved in both the US and Europe.

This is good news, but we also need to get a good look at the overall results from this study. RHHBF has taken some criticism since last year's APHINITY study, which while significant for 3-year rates of disease-free survival, seemed to show a relatively marginal benefit for pertuzumab-trastuzumab compared with trastuzumab alone for high-risk early breast cancer. This is important because of the high cost of the regimen; should healthcare systems pay out huge sums for a small but significant improvement in recurrence prevention?

It's a pretty big issue, and it's already required RHHBF to compromise on the pricing of pertuzumab in countries with national healthcare systems, such as the UK. It is my hope that in this particular disease setting that trastuzumab emtansine will be a clear enough improvement over trastuzumab that there is no question about the cost benefit of that approach.

If the cost benefit ends up being worth it, then it could mean that trastuzumab emtansine finally starts to realize the potential that RHHBF has hoped for over the years. Right now, the drug commands somewhere in the neighborhood of 900 million CHF per quarter in sales. That's obviously not small beans, but it pales in comparison to the 7 billion CHF in sales of trastuzumab, which is one of its most "in-danger" drugs from the growth of biosimilars.

In conclusion, this news bodes very well for RHHBF, but we need to learn more. It's definitely an exciting step forward for the management of early breast cancer. Hopefully, it proves to be a decisive blow!

