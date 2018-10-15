Bank Of America Performance: Quite Good

The investment banking area seems to be in a slump, however, and will have new, strong leadership starting in January 2019.

The bank posted a return on shareholders' equity of 11.0 percent, breaking through the 7.9 percent high of CEO Brian Moynihan's previous best effort during his tenure.

Bank of America Corp. posted quite good results for the third quarter of 2018, reasons cited being the tax cuts from last December and rising interest rates.

As readers of this post know, I have not been a big fan of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan.

The reason for this judgment was that Mr. Moynihan seemed to be unable to craft a plan that would bring the bank’s return on shareholders' equity up to, or above, a 10 percent level, the rough rule-of-thumb for the cost of capital of major US commercial banks.

Mr. Moynihan took over the top position at Bank of America in 2010. In 2011, the bank’s return on shareholders’ equity was 0.6 percent. In 2017, all the bank was able to produce was a 7.9 percent return on shareholders’ equity.

The rise in the return was relatively steady during these years, but very mediocre. In terms of turnaround standards, seven years was a very long time, and there seemed to be very little promise at the end of this time that things would get much better.

Well, Bank of America produced a 11.0 percent return on shareholders' equity in the third quarter of 2018, a stellar performance.

The two major things that management focused upon in terms of the bank’s performance was the December tax cut coming out of Washington D.C. and the rise in interest rates.

The rising interest rates contributed to the rise in the bank’s net interest income of 6 percent, basically because as market interest rates rise, loan rates tend to rise in advance of deposit rates, resulting in the higher net interest margin.

But, the bank continued to benefit from a reduction in expense of 2 percent. The cost cutting program has been one of the main parts of Mr. Moynihan’s efforts since he became the bank’s CEO.

Both of these performances contributed to the year-over-year increase in the bank’s return on average assets. In the third quarter of 2018, Bank of America earned 1.23 percent on average assets, up from 0.75 percent the year before. This is a solid result if the bank can retain it.

What would today’s results be, however, if there was not some financial engineering going on. The bank reported that year-to-date, Bank of America has repurchased $14.9 billion of its own stock. Furthermore, the bank has also paid out $4.0 billion in dividends.

Investment banking still continues to be a disappointment at the bank.

Two major articles in today’s newspapers focus upon this “failure.” See the article in the Wall Street Journal and the article in the Financial Times.

In particular, the article in the Financial Times focuses upon management “shakeup” that will be led by Matthew Koder, an Australian who previously ran the bank’s Asia-Pacific operations. He is known for some “tough” turnaround leadership.

Mr. Moynihan has primarily seemed to focus on the “banking” side of the business even though he was there when the investment bank wing of Merrill Lynch was brought on board. The interest of Mr. Moynihan seemed to be primarily directed toward “Main Street” banking and not “Wall Street.”

The investment banking side of the organization did “OK” but not spectacular by any means.

“During a record M&A boom that has lifted most of Wall Street’s biggest names, BofA has lost market share, missed out on billions of dollars in fees and watched as more thinly staffed rivals vaulted them in the industry rankings this year.”

“The drop off of performance is stark.”

This area of the bank dropped to fourth position in the industry in 2017. This year, it is “on track to finish in seventh place.”

Mr. Moynihan finally decided to move.

Two other points need to be made in terms of the overall performance of the company. First, loan losses are under control and the bank continues to allocate little… although sufficient… funds to these reserves.

Second, the Tier I common equity ratio of the bank has risen to 11.4 percent, providing management the freedom to make decisions without facing close oversight by the regulators.

All-in-all, this was a good quarterly report for Bank of America. However, I am still not a fan of Mr. Moynihan, and am waiting to see if the institution can sustain the results just posted.

